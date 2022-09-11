ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Catalan separatists rally as movement frays 5 years on

By JOSEPH WILSON
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SlGCO_0hr9gll800

BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — Around 150,000 Catalan separatists rallied in Barcelona on Sunday, trying to reignite the independence movement that is fraying as it nears the five-year anniversary of its failed breakaway bid from Spain.

For the past decade, the Sept. 11 rally held on Catalonia’s main holiday has been the focal point of the wealthy northeast region’s separatist movement. It has drawn in several hundreds of thousands of people clamoring to create a new country in the western Mediterranean.

But the unity between pro-independence political parties and the civil society groups that led the October 2017 independence push, which received no international support and was quickly quashed, is in danger of falling apart due to conflicting views on how to go forward.

The Catalan National Assembly (ANC), a civil group that organizes Sunday’s march, is strongly opposed to the talks that the Catalan government is holding with Spain’s central government in Madrid. The influential organization says it has lost faith in political parties and is ready to move on without them toward a new attempt at breaking with Spain.

That led Catalonia’s regional president, Pere Aragonès, to become the first Catalan president to not attend the annual secessionist march.

Dolors Feliu, the president of ANC, told The Associated Press that she hopes Sunday’s rally will serve as a wake-up call for Aragonès to cease negotiations with the central government.

“It has to be the people on the street and the institutions committed to independence who achieve independence and that the Spanish state will oppose us,” Feliu said. “If we wait for the approval of the Spanish state, we won’t get anywhere.”

Barcelona's police calculated that 150,000 people attended the rally. Organizers claimed several hundred thousand more. Amid a sea of pro-independence flags, some marchers carried signs demanding Catalan authorities either make a “Declaration of Independence or Resign.”

Feliu told the huge crowd in Barcelona that “this rally has put the fear” presumably, in the separatist parties.

“The people never fail to live up to the circumstances. Politicians fail. And the current Catalan government is failing,” said Kevin Izaguirre, a 29-year-old store clerk attending the event.

Aragonès did participate in other events on the holiday, but other members of his Republican Left of Catalonia party endured jeers of “Traitors!” from spectators when they made the traditional offering of flowers at a monument to a Catalan nationalist in Barcelona.

“Let’s not mistake who our real opponent is: the Spanish state,” said Marta Vilalta, spokeswoman for Aragonès party. “Enough of criticism and anything that divides us.”

Aragonès defends the talks with the government of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez as vital. He insists that he won't renounce his pledge to hold another referendum on independence, but said the talks are crucial to finding solutions for the dozens of Catalans in legal trouble for their role in the 2017 breakaway bid that was ruled illegal by Spanish courts.

Coinciding with the talks, Spain's government issued pardons last year for nine Catalan separatist leaders who had been sentenced to long prison terms for leading the 2017 bid.

The infighting threatening Catalonia's separatist cause comes while Scotland is seeking to hold a second independence referendum after the "No" vote won in 2014.

Catalan separatist parties won 52% of the vote last year and maintained their hold on the regional parliament, but after years of extreme tensions and protests that turned violent in 2019, many people, especially the roughly half of Catalans who want to remain a part of Spain, are relieved that there is a dialogue with central authorities.

There are divisions also between the separatist political parties that form Catalonia’s government. The junior member of Aragonès’ government shares the ANC’s skepticism of the talks with Madrid. Its leadership has publicly talked about leaving the government unless there is a stronger plan of action to force independence.

But no one, not the ANC or the more radical separatist parties, seem to be able to articulate exactly how they can achieve independence if not via an authorized referendum. The 2017 bid was based on an unauthorized referendum on independence, and that only got the separatists into legal problems.

Historian Enric Ucelay-Da Cal, author of several books on Catalonia and its separatist movement, says this marks the low point of the current push.

“I think the whole movement is out on a limb,” Ucelay-Da Cal told the AP. “I don’t see the association movement being able to lead any better than the parties have done, because none of them are facing the real facts. They are not sizing up who they are. They are saying ‘we are everybody.’”

He said the movement's splintering is “just a hangover: you had the party and it didn’t work out.”

___

AP videojournalist Hernán Muñoz contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Tens of thousands protest against Czech government

PRAGUE (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters from the far right and far left joined forces to rally against the country’s pro-Western Czech government in the capital on Saturday. Police estimated that the crowd at Prague’s central Wenceslas Square numbered around 70,000. Some of the groups represented at the demonstration included the major anti-migrant populist Freedom and Direct Democracy party and the Communist Party. The protesters demanded the resignation of the current coalition government led by conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala, criticizing it for a number of issues, including its Western-oriented policies.
PROTESTS
Vice

Far-Right Leader in Italy Tweets Video of Woman Being Raped

The far-right politician likely to become Italy’s Prime Minister sparked outrage on Monday by tweeting a video of a woman being raped by an asylum seeker on the streets of an Italian city. Giorgia Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy party leads a right-wing coalition currently polling at about 50...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pere Aragonès
Person
Pedro Sánchez
The Associated Press

Thousands across Haiti demand ouster of PM in new protest

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Thousands of people in Haiti’s capital and other major cities organized new protests on Wednesday to demand safer streets, more affordable goods and the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. The occasional crack of gunfire mixed with the shouting and clapping of protesters as they marched through streets blocked by rocks, trucks and burning tires. “Ariel, you have to go! Go, Ariel! Go, Ariel!” a crowd in the capital of Port-au-Prince yelled. One protester held up a sign that read, “DOWN WITH MISERY” while another yelled expletives at the government as he lamented a severe lack of jobs.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Sweden holds election expected to boost anti-immigrant party

Sweden is holding an election Sunday that is expected to boost a populist anti- immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence that has shaken many people’s sense of security.The Sweden Democrats won seats in parliament for the first time in 2010 and have steadily gained more votes in parliament with each election. The party's fortunes have risen following massive migration in recent years, particularly in Europe’s crisis year of 2015, and as crime has grown in segregated neighborhoods.The populist party was founded by far-right extremists decades ago, but in recent years has worked hard to...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalan#Separatist#Barcelona#Catalonia#Protest#Anc#The Associated Press
BBC

France must reconsider ban on IS members' return

France has been ordered to re-examine the repatriation requests of two French women accused of travelling to Syria to join the so-called Islamic State group. France has long refused to allow IS members to return on security grounds. But the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said the women had...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Rallies show Pakistan’s ex-PM Khan remains political force

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Since he was toppled by parliament five months ago, former Prime Minister Imran Khan has demonstrated his continued popularity with mass rallies across Pakistan, signaling to his rivals that he remains a considerable political force. On Tuesday, he addressed some 25,000 supporters in the northwestern city...
ADVOCACY
US News and World Report

France to Raise Armenia, Azerbaijan Clashes at UN Security Council

PARIS (Reuters) - France will bring up the topic of clashes between Armenia Azerbaijan at the U.N. Security Council, the office of President Emmanuel Macron said, adding that Macron continued to urge both sides to stick to a ceasefire. Armenia said on Tuesday that at least 49 of its soldiers...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Protests
US News and World Report

From Humble Past, William Ruto Sworn in as Kenya's President

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — William Ruto was sworn in as Kenya's president on Tuesday after narrowly winning the Aug. 9 election in East Africa’s most stable democracy, and quickly signaled that his leadership will be a strongly Christian one. The Supreme Court last week rejected a challenge by...
POLITICS
International Business Times

10 Killed In Twin Air Strikes On Ethiopia's Tigray: Hospital

Ten people were killed in a second day of air strikes on Ethiopia's Tigray region Wednesday, hospital officials said, in attacks that came after authorities there expressed readiness for a ceasefire. Twin drone attacks hit a neighbourhood in Tigray's capital Mekele at around 7:30 am (0430 GMT), killing 10 and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

More Tunisian Migrants Head to Italy Amid Political and Economic Crisis

TUNIS (Reuters) - The number of Tunisian migrants landing on Italian shores jumped 23 percent to 13,500 in the first eight months of 2022 from the same period last year, a rights group said on Tuesday, adding Tunisia's political and economic crisis lay behind the exodus. Videos posted on social...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Italian police swoop on gang who smuggled migrants into Europe by private jet

Police have arrested five people in Rome and Brussels for smuggling migrants from Turkey to western Europe on private jets.Each migrant passenger would pay around 10,000 euros (£8,600), Italian police said Wednesday. They would be given fake diplomatic papers from St. Kitts and Nevis and put them on aircraft headed to the Caribbean state with a stopover in Europe.The suspects are accused of belonging to a criminal organisation aimed at assisting illegal immigration, a statement said.Upon landing in a European airport, the migrants, described as mostly ethnic Kurds or Iraqis, would get off, declare their real identity and file for...
IMMIGRATION
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
90K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy