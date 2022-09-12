ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Firefighters extinguish 3rd-alarm fire at vacant Carousel Mall in San Bernardino

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

Firefighters extinguished a third-alarm fire Sunday morning at the vacant Carousel Mall building in San Bernardino, officials said.

Firefighters responded shortly before 9 a.m. to the structure at the intersection of East and Second streets, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. They arrived to find flames and smoke emanating from the second floor.

The fire was well-established on that floor and spreading laterally as firefighters went into offensive mode and requested a second and then third alarm, officials said.

The incident commander at the scene advised "zone retreat on a portion of the building with structural integrity issues," the Fire Department tweeted shortly after 11 a.m. "Firefighters remain offensive, making good progress."

About 30 minutes later, officials announced that the fire had been knocked down.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments

Explain It Please
4d ago

The cause of the fire? Duh! There are dozens of homeless people living around and inside of various structures at the mall. All the locals know this. They roam all around the area at all hours. This is a clear sign of the urban decline in San Bernardino.

Reply(2)
8
Zachary Johnson
4d ago

probably the city looking for a reason to knock down that building or owner trying to cash in 🤷🏼‍♂️

Reply
6
BEAUMONT, CA
