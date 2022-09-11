ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phl17.com

Man fatally shot in the head, teen shot in the ear in Kensington

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. The incident happened on Thursday at the 3100 block of Potter Street around 10:47 pm. According to police, a 21-year-old man was shot in the head by an unknown...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Two hurt in "rolling shoot out" between cars in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two people were hurt when a shooter inside a moving vehicle unleashed a hail of gunfire into another car Tuesday night in Philadelphia's Olney section. Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters police were called to Einstein Medical Center around 7:30 p.m. after two gunshot wound victims arrived...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

West Philadelphia fatal shooting: Woman shot multiple times in the stomach

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Friday, a woman was fatally shot multiple times in West Philadelphia. ‘The incident happened on the 800 block of Moss Street just before 1:30 pm. According to police, a 40-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the body. Police rushed her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center , where she was pronounced dead at 7:02 pm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man, 30, shot and killed in Wilmington, police say

WILMINGTON, Del. - Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say that at around 3:39 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of North Pine Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they located a 30-year-old man with a...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police stepping up patrols in city after several violent weekends

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is stepping up patrols. It's in response to a string of violent weekends in the city.The department has been struggling to maintain order through violent weekends all summer long. Chiefs have been telling upper leadership at the police department that this is something that they believe may work to help shifts overlap for this weekend.Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Philadelphia police patrols will move to 12-hour shifts. It's an increase of four hours per officer.The department has been challenged to manage weekend violence."We need them 12 hours," Dorothy Stovall said. "I wish we could...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

14-Year-Old Convicted in Center City SEPTA Subway Platform Shooting

A 14-year-old boy was found guilty of attempted murder after shooting a man at a SEPTA subway platform in Center City this past July, authorities announced Monday. The teen was adjudicated in juvenile court on charges that also included gun offenses, Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office juvenile court supervisor Chesley Lightsey said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man shot in broad daylight and killed in SW Philadelphia

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A 24-year-old man is dead after someone shot him in the head in Southwest Philadelphia. Officials say 12th District officers were called to the 2100 block of Cemetery Avenue Sunday afternoon, just before 4:30, on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the man...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Troopers Investigate Alleged Thefts at Casino

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Pennsylvania State Police stopped an alleged thief from making off with the wallet of a patron at the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue, the agency reported Wednesday (Sept. 14, 2022). Troopers from the Troop K Barracks at Skippack, working at the casino...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Wanted For Attempted Murder In Bensalem

Police have issued a warrant against Stanley Wilson . he could be anywhere but police are concentrating their search in Bucks and Philadelphia. He got into an altercation with a mutual acquaintance at the WAWA on Route 1 in the township on September 9,2022. He pulled a knife and stabbed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

