fox29.com
Teenager in custody after gunshot fired inside Philadelphia mall, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a teenage boy is in custody after an argument lead to a gunshot being fired inside a busy Philadelphia outlet mall on Tuesday night. Police responded to the Fashion District on 9th and Market street around 6:30 p.m. after an officer reported hearing a gunshot. Inspector...
fox29.com
Police: Man sought after construction worker shooting erupts on the job in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect after an argument escalated into a shooting last month. The incident began when two construction workers reportedly got into a verbal dispute on the 3400 block of Westmoreland Street on August 26. Police say one of the...
50-year-old man shot multiple times in Ogontz alleyway
Police say a 50-year-old man was shot multiple times in an alleyway.
phl17.com
Man fatally shot in the head, teen shot in the ear in Kensington
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. The incident happened on Thursday at the 3100 block of Potter Street around 10:47 pm. According to police, a 21-year-old man was shot in the head by an unknown...
Trial begins for former Philadelphia police officer who fatally shot unarmed Black man
Former officer Eric Ruch fatally shot Dennis Plowden Jr. after a car chase and crash in East Germantown.
fox29.com
Police: Two hurt in "rolling shoot out" between cars in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two people were hurt when a shooter inside a moving vehicle unleashed a hail of gunfire into another car Tuesday night in Philadelphia's Olney section. Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters police were called to Einstein Medical Center around 7:30 p.m. after two gunshot wound victims arrived...
phl17.com
West Philadelphia fatal shooting: Woman shot multiple times in the stomach
Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Friday, a woman was fatally shot multiple times in West Philadelphia. ‘The incident happened on the 800 block of Moss Street just before 1:30 pm. According to police, a 40-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the body. Police rushed her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center , where she was pronounced dead at 7:02 pm.
Father of 7, a SEPTA conductor, killed in Germantown ambush shooting: Police
The family said right after his wife got inside the home, someone ambushed 37-year-old Daniel Ruley.
Man charged with murder in Center City SEPTA platform shooting
Police have charged a suspect with murder in the shooting death of a man on a SEPTA trolley station platform in Center City.
fox29.com
Man, 30, shot and killed in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. - Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say that at around 3:39 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of North Pine Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they located a 30-year-old man with a...
fox29.com
Police: Man found shot and killed inside vehicle in Southwest Philadelphia, arrest made
PHILADELPHIA - A homicide investigation is underway after police say a man was shot to death in Southwest Philadelphia over the weekend. The 34-year-old victim was reportedly found inside a vehicle at 61st Street and Baltimore Avenue Sunday night. Police say he was suffering from s gunshot wound to the...
Philadelphia police stepping up patrols in city after several violent weekends
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is stepping up patrols. It's in response to a string of violent weekends in the city.The department has been struggling to maintain order through violent weekends all summer long. Chiefs have been telling upper leadership at the police department that this is something that they believe may work to help shifts overlap for this weekend.Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Philadelphia police patrols will move to 12-hour shifts. It's an increase of four hours per officer.The department has been challenged to manage weekend violence."We need them 12 hours," Dorothy Stovall said. "I wish we could...
14-year-old charged with murder in shooting that killed Philadelphia rec center worker
Philadelphia officials said a ghost gun was used in the shooting that killed a recreation center worker. A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting, but police are searching for additional suspects.
NBC Philadelphia
14-Year-Old Convicted in Center City SEPTA Subway Platform Shooting
A 14-year-old boy was found guilty of attempted murder after shooting a man at a SEPTA subway platform in Center City this past July, authorities announced Monday. The teen was adjudicated in juvenile court on charges that also included gun offenses, Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office juvenile court supervisor Chesley Lightsey said.
Man shot after allegedly pointing gun at officers, Philadelphia police say
Police were responding to a disturbance at the apartment complex when shots were fired.
fox29.com
Watch: Video shows suspected targeted shooting of teen girl in North Philadelphia
New video shows the moments before police say a 17-year-old girl was shot to death while out walking a dog with a friend. Police believe the victim, identified by family members as Teryn, was targeted by a shooter who remains on the loose.
fox29.com
Police: Man shot in broad daylight and killed in SW Philadelphia
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A 24-year-old man is dead after someone shot him in the head in Southwest Philadelphia. Officials say 12th District officers were called to the 2100 block of Cemetery Avenue Sunday afternoon, just before 4:30, on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the man...
Mother of slain Philadelphia rec center worker wants killer 'put away for life'
"She was a person who was always trying to help somebody. She was a person about love and caring," said the mother of a slain Philadelphia rec center worker.
sanatogapost.com
Troopers Investigate Alleged Thefts at Casino
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Pennsylvania State Police stopped an alleged thief from making off with the wallet of a patron at the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue, the agency reported Wednesday (Sept. 14, 2022). Troopers from the Troop K Barracks at Skippack, working at the casino...
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Wanted For Attempted Murder In Bensalem
Police have issued a warrant against Stanley Wilson . he could be anywhere but police are concentrating their search in Bucks and Philadelphia. He got into an altercation with a mutual acquaintance at the WAWA on Route 1 in the township on September 9,2022. He pulled a knife and stabbed...
