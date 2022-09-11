Read full article on original website
Two women allegedly lured a driver to death. They may be part of a fringe sect
The off-grid bandits accused of killing Adam Simjee appear to be followers of Rashad Jamal, a controversial guru
British-born businessman who appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey before ending up on the FBI's Most Wanted list is jailed for two years over £480,000 supercar scam - after going on the run for five years
A British-born businessman who was on the FBI's Most Wanted list after going on the run for five years has been sentenced to two years in prison for carrying out a £480,000 luxury car scam. Afzal Khan, 40, fled the US after being accused of conning a string of...
Dangerous killer who made legal history could be moved to open prison
A “dangerous” killer who murdered a pizza delivery girl in a frenzied sex attack in a case that made legal history could be moved to an open prison.In 2006 William Dunlop, known as Billy, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 15 years after admitting murdering his ex-girlfriend, 22-year-old mother Julie Hogg, in Billingham, Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham in 1989.He was the first person to be charged twice with the same offence after the then 800-year-old double jeopardy laws were changed.The sentence came at the end of a 15-year-long battle by her mother Ann Ming who campaigned to have...
US Marshals offer $40,000 reward in hunt for fugitive ‘Fat Leonard’
The U.S. Marshals Service Friday posted a reward of up to $40,000 for information leading to the arrest of a military contractor who pleaded guilty to bribing U.S. Navy officials as part of a wide-ranging corruption scheme and then went on the lam two weeks before his scheduled sentencing date.
Complaint: Man to be paid $1,000 to cross cocaine into the U.S.
A 19-year-old U.S. citizen who allegedly tried to smuggle more than 15 pounds of cocaine from Mexico into the United States told authorities he was going to be paid $1,000 to cross the illegal drugs, federal court documents reflect. Josecruz Rivera, a U.S. citizen, residing in Matamoros, appeared Monday before...
Identities of Family of 5 Found Slain in Maryland Home Revealed as Officials Formally Classify Massacre a Murder-Suicide Investigation
The identities of five family members who died in their own Maryland home as the result of a tragic murder-suicide massacre last week were released by law enforcement on Monday. As Law&Crime previously reported, three children and two adults died in the rampage of violence in the house last Friday...
Heather Mack set for trial next year on federal charges in the murder of her mother in Indonesia
The video above is from a previous reportCHICAGO (CBS) -- Heather Mack, the Oak Park woman who spent seven years in prison for the murder of her mother in Indonesia, is set to face trial on federal charges here next year.Mack was released from prison in Indonesia last year, after serving seven years of a 10-year sentence for helping her boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, kill her mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, in Bali in 2014, and stuffing her body in a suitcase.Schaefer remains in an Indonesian prison for his role in the murder.After she was released from prison in Indonesia, Mack was...
A Man Paid Bitcoin to a ‘Scam’ Dark Web Murder-for-Hire Service to Kill a Woman Who ‘Rejected His Advances.’ Now He’s Going to Federal Prison.
A 25-year-old Beverly Hills man who paid a dark web group $13,000 in Bitcoin to murder a woman he briefly dated is to spend five years in federal prison for a scheme the victim said “will haunt me for the rest of my life.”. Scott Quinn Berkett refused to...
Dentists Jailed for Mutilating Patients in Money-Making Scheme
An 18-year-old woman said she booked an appointment for a minor tooth enamel issue and left with 24 healthy teeth removed.
Two Men Tied Indicted in Alex Murdaugh's Alleged Drug Ring Had Ties to Bloods-Affiliated Gang
More violent twists have arisen out of the infamous Murdaugh murder mystery. Two “cousins” of the street gang the Walterboro Cowboys, which has ties to the Bloods, have been dragged into the mix due to the fact that they might be involved in Alex Murdaugh’s alleged drug and money-laundering pipeline.Jerry Rivers and Spencer Anwan Roberts, close friends of the Cowboys gang, were indicted Aug. 19 on charges that prosecutors say could involve being part of Murdaugh’s Low Country drug situation. This happened on the same day that Murdaugh was hit with yet another indictment.Murdaugh was arrested in July for the...
Video: Foreign ship crashes into US warship
A Danish ship crashed into the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS-21) Freedom-class littoral combat ship on Sunday in the Baltimore Inner Harbor in Maryland. CBS News reported the Danish ship “Danmark” became stuck after crashing into some wood pilings shortly after 11 a.m. on Sunday. A tugboat came to free the stuck Danish ship but in the process pulled it into the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, which was moored.
Woman Vanished in Feb. 'Under Suspicious Circumstances' After Meeting Boyfriend on Craigslist
Nathan Hightman, 38, is accused of stealing money from his girlfriend, 32-year-old Irene Gawka Irene Gawka would speak to her family all the time. So when her parents didn't hear from her and had trouble reaching her, they began to worry. "She's always been a daddy's girl," her father, Francis Kambo, told CNN in a phone interview from Gawka's native Kenya. Gawka, 32, was living in Gilette, Wyo., after moving to the U.S. from Kenya nearly three years ago with dreams of pursuing a career as a nurse, CNN...
California lawsuit accuses Amazon of violating state antitrust laws
California is suing Amazon, accusing the company of violating the state’s antitrust laws by stifling competition and engaging in practices that push sellers to maintain higher prices on products on other sites. The 84-page lawsuit filed on Wednesday in San Francisco superior court mirrors another complaint filed last year...
REVEALED Donald Trump toured his golf course in DC this week because he is planning upgrades - and insiders scoff at reports that he was there to meet with lawyers or plan a coup
When Donald Trump was pictured at his golf course outside Washington D.C. without his clubs it triggered a wave of speculation that he had picked the open-air venue for a meeting with lawyers and plotters beyond the reach of FBI surveillance. Online conspiracy theorists fancied they'd spotted a mustachioed former...
Sarah Krivanek Breaks Her Silence with Letter Sent from Russian Prison: 'The Road Has Been Very Hard'
An attorney for the American woman jailed abroad since December tells PEOPLE that Krivanek “desperately needs” financial help to cope with “awful” conditions as winter approaches in Russia In a letter written from a Russian prison, American citizen Sarah Krivanek says "the road has been very hard" since she first landed in legal trouble in Nov. 2021. "My health has grown worse. There are no vitamins here and no good medical care," Krivanek writes from a penal colony in Skopin, Russia. Krivanek is serving a one-year, three-month sentence in...
