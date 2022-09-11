ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fire at SpaceX launch site burns 68 acres at protected refuge killing wildlife

A fire sparked by a SpaceX test at a launch facility in south Texas destroyed 68 acres of bush at a protected reserve on Thursday, wildlife experts say.Crews at the Starbase in Boca Chica on the Gulf of Mexico were conducting a static test of the prototype Raptor spaceship when burning debris ignited nearby grass, KURV reported.Fire crews rushed to the site and conducted controlled burns in an effort to stop the flames from reaching buildings on the Starbase facility, the news outlet said.The blaze spread rapidly onto the neighbouring Las Palomas Wildlife Management Area in the Rio Grande...
ACCIDENTS
Phys.org

The fate of a lake after a dramatic mining disaster

On August 4, 2014, Mount Polley Mine in British Columbia, Canada, made international news when a dam failure released millions of cubic meters of tailings—hazardous by-products of mining operations—into the watershed. Much of this toxic slurry surged into nearby Quesnel Lake, forming a layer of fine sediment up to 15 meters thick on some parts of the lake floor.
ECONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Parched Poyang Lake – China’s Largest Freshwater Lake Dries Out

China’s largest freshwater lake drained by prolonged heat and drought. Between the winter and summer seasons, Poyang Lake, in China’s Jiangxi Province, routinely fluctuates in size. In winter, water levels on the lake are usually low. Then, summer rains cause the country’s largest freshwater lake to swell as water flows in from the Yangtze River.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sisi Ntombela
BBC

Cardiff's hidden canal uncovered as new city district takes shape

It once helped transport supplies to Wales' capital, but for decades shoppers and visitors have been walking unaware of the canal below their feet. After being hidden for more than 70 years, the paved-over history has been revealed as part of plans to create a "Canal Quarter" in Cardiff. Around...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy