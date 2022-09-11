ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On September 11, 2022

By Erik Swann
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35XJY0_0hr9d0Rj00
(Image credit: Netflix)

The Netflix Top 10 lists saw some major shake-ups on Saturday, thanks in great part to two late-week content drops on the streamer. Friday saw the releases of both Queen Latifah’s End of the Road and Cobra Kai’s highly anticipated fifth season. Both titles wasted no time in making their marks as, by Saturday, both were at the top of their respective trending lists. But how do things stand as of today, you might wonder? Well, let’s not waste any more time and talk it out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZhPmD_0hr9d0Rj00
(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - September 11, 2022

As assumed, End of the Road is still No. 1, which helps to solidify the assumption that viewers enjoy thrillers and/or a movie starring Queen Latifah. Jared Leto’s Morbius, another one of the most notable movies on Netflix, managed to retain its position in second place. Though Leto and Matt Smith’s Marvel comic book movie bombed at the box office, it’s still drawn plenty of interest, it seems. Despicable Me 2 and Despicable Me are also still in the third and fourth spots, respectively. And in another instance of day-to-day consistency within the rankings, Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg’s Me Time continues to hold it down in fifth place.

Sixth place, however, is now home to the classic ‘90s comedy Friday, which features a cast led by Ice Cube and was two spots lower on Saturday. Love in the Villa has since moved down a single spot and is now at No. 7. Sing 2 was also pushed back one and is in the eighth position as a result. Next Friday, the first sequel to the aforementioned Ice Cube movie, shifted up one place to hit No. 9. And early 2000s teen drama Save the Last Dance has joined the list in tenth place. (There’s a lot of nostalgia present within these standings.)

  • 1. End of the Road
  • 2. Morbius
  • 3. Despicable Me 2
  • 4. Despicable Me
  • 5. Me Time
  • 6. Friday
  • 7. Love in the Villa
  • 8. Sing 2
  • 9. Next Friday
  • 10. Save the Last Dance

Today's best Netflix deals

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

at Netflix (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

at Netflix (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

at Netflix (opens in new tab)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j79AF_0hr9d0Rj00
(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - September 11, 2022

Cobra Kai never truly never dies it seems, as the critically acclaimed Karate Kid follow-up has maintained its spot in first place. The show is still a juggernaut in its fifth season, and one has to wonder if any of the spinoffs Ralph Macchio recently pondered about could actually become real. Devil in Ohio, meanwhile, is still in second place, and The Imperfects is sticking to third. The Crown, arguably one of the best shows on Netflix, has moved up to the fourth slot after having held the sixth yesterday. This change has effectively pushed I Survived a Crime down one slot and into No. 5.

Reality TV series

entered the list at fifth place on Saturday but has since moved to sixth. Narco-Saints, a new addition to the standings today, has taken over seventh place and is joined by fellow new list item, Diary of a Gigolo, which is in eighth. Stranger Things saw a one-spot gain, which places it in the ninth slot. Lastly, Partner Track comes in at No. 10, marking a three-spot drop for the show.

  • 1. Cobra Kai
  • 2. Devil in Ohio
  • 3. The Imperfects
  • 4. The Crown
  • 5. I Survived a Crime
  • 6. Dated & Related
  • 7. Narco-Saints
  • 8. Diary of a Gigolo
  • 9 .Stranger Things
  • 10. Partner Track

With that, the weekend rankings seemed to be locked in, and I’d be surprised if there are any changes before the day is out. This coming week will be a different story, though. By the end of the week, Do Revenge – the black comedy starring Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke – will hit the streamer alongside new seasons of Love is Blind: After the Altar and Fate: The Winx Saga. Those should surely shake things up in the standings a bit. To see those and the titles that are currently trending, pick up a Netflix subscription.

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Saturday, September 10, 2022.

Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

The mind-bending new Netflix drama you need to binge watch right now

Netflix’s newly released 9-episode series The Girl in the Mirror is another Spanish-language prestige drama from the streamer that should appeal to anyone who loves a no-frills supernatural mind-bender. The basic plot: Alma wakes up in a hospital, having lost her memory following a bus accident. She was riding...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The #1 Netflix show in the world right now is getting trashed by critics

Critics and fans, a recent Bloomberg headline declared, have never disagreed more about movies. While that’s certainly true and we’re seeing that disparity over and over again these days, especially with Netflix titles like The Gray Man, the same is true for streaming TV shows, as well. And it’s not just a mismatch between what critics and viewers say. There’s also a bit of a chasm between what viewers say … and what those same viewers actually do. Case in point? Look no further than the newly released Netflix series Echoes.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Why everyone quit NCIS

NCIS is one of television's longest-running (and most successful) shows, having aired over 400 episodes and churned out three spin-off series: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and 2021's new series NCIS: Hawaii. With a dedicated fan-base and jaw-dropping storylines in abundance, it's no wonder why CBS renews the naval...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Hawke
Person
Ice Cube
Person
Ralph Macchio
Person
Camila Mendes
Person
Queen Latifah
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Outsider.com

Major Netflix Series Ending After Season 4

This year has brought a lot of changes for Netflix. Already, we’ve seen the addition of ad-supported content, password sharing crackdowns, and, as usual, the conclusion of some of our favorite series. Earlier this summer, the streamer’s subscribers were forced to bid goodbye to the cast of Ozark as the series came to an abrupt and permanent halt. Now though, another fan-favorite series faces its conclusion and that’s the popular action-adventure title, The Umbrella Academy.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv
The List

The Young And The Restless Makes A Big Change For Major Show Milestone

On March 26, 1973, "The Young and the Restless" debuted on the CBS network and set out to change the soap opera format forever. Since soaps had begun in radio, the TV serials still reflected that lineage by having the emphasis be on narrative and dialogue. By adding a more romantic feel to the show via lighting and camera angles, "Y&R" set itself apart from the existing sudsers, leading the way into territories daytime dramas weren't going. It pushed boundaries by incorporating previously taboo issues such as rape, mental illness, euthanasia and more into its storylines, showing just how inventive and relevant the medium could be (via Encyclopedia).
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

Comedian and Netflix Star David A. Arnold Dead at 54

David A. Arnold, the comedian, writer and actor who headlined two Netflix comedy specials, has died. Arnold passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at his home, his family confirmed. He was just three shows into his four-month national Pace Ya Self comedy tour. His cause of death was ruled "natural causes," per the family. Further details were not provided. Arnold, who also served as a writer and producer on Netflix's Fuller House reboot and created the Nickelodeon series That Girl Lay Lay, was 54.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
151K+
Followers
37K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy