Read full article on original website
Related
2 SEC Coaches Named Candidates For Nebraska Job
It's going to take a special candidate to get Nebraska's football program back on track. And according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, a couple of SEC coaches are on the Huskers' watchlist. Among the suggested candidates, Dodd listed: Iowa State's Matt Campbell, interim coach Mickey Joseph, Wisconsin DC Jim...
Former Nebraska Assistant Endorses One Candidate for HC Job
He said someone involved in the decision-making process for the job reached out to him.
thecomeback.com
Legendary Nebraska coach Tom Osborne gives his two cents on Scott Frost firing
The Nebraska Cornhuskers fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday after their embarrassing loss to Georgia Southern the night before, and legendary former Nebraska head coach Tom Osborne has offered his thoughts about what happened to Frost. “I feel really bad about Scott,” Osborne said, according to KETV (ABC Omaha...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Kirk Cousins’ attire during press conference
The Minnesota Vikings torched the Green Bay Packers 23-7 as the duo of quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson combined for 184 yards and two touchdowns. For Minnesota fans, that alone was a great start to the season. And then Cousins showed up to the postgame press conference looking like everybody’s midwestern middle-aged dad.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
Cardinals respond to Andy Reid’s controversial accusation
During Sunday afternoon’s season-opening showdown with the Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid blamed the Cardinals’ turf for injuries to kicker Harrison Butker and cornerback Trent McDuffie. But a day later, Arizona is denying the field conditions had anything to do with it. Reid claimed...
saturdaytradition.com
Josh Pate explains how bad Scott Frost's presence had to be for Nebraska to fire him early
Everyone on planet Earth that follows college football knew it was only a matter of time before Scott Frost was fired. Those who follow close enough are still confused by Nebraska’s timing on the decision. So which is it? The Cornhuskers lost to Georgia Southern Saturday night and Frost...
ESPN reveals names to watch for new Nebraska head coach following dismissal of Scott Frost
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are moving forward in a new direction. Scott Frost has been fired and now athletic director Trev Alberts is leading a national search for the football program’s next head coach. Mickey Joseph will serve as Nebraska’s interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season....
Report: Primary Target Of Nebraska's Coaching Search Revealed
Having fired Scott Frost, Nebraska must now embark on their first head coaching search in five years. And it appears their primary target is one of the most coveted names in football. According to Lars Anderson of Sports Illustrated, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is the primary target of...
RELATED PEOPLE
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Brett Favre’s shady texts
Brett Favre and texting never go well together and it appears he might have gotten himself in trouble once again as more details have been uncovered in the investigation into a Mississippi welfare fund that the NFL Hall of Famer seems to have benefitted from. To catch us up, according...
NFL・
Clemson defensive player enters transfer portal
One of Clemson's defesnive players has hit the NCAA transfer portal. A team spokesperson confirmed to The Clemson Insider that junior linebacker Sergio Allen has entered the transfer portal. Allen, who (...)
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska coaching search: Pat Forde discusses 4 potential candidates, 3 in Big 12 and 1 in SEC
As Nebraska begins the search for Scott Frost’s replacement, Trev Alberts will have no shortage of candidates to fill the vacancy. One hopeful, former Husker great Ndamukong Suh, openly campaigned for the post over Twitter on Sunday. Suh certainly is a longshot, to say the least. It’s more likely...
Matt Leinart Shares Opinion on Referees in Alabama’s Win Over Texas
The Fox Sports analyst made it clear how he felt about the officiating after the game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt goes through laundry list of reasons why Nebraska fired Scott Frost
Joel Klatt is not surprised Scott Frost was fired by Nebraska. I’m not sure anyone who closely follows college football is. We all know the Frost experiment didn’t pan out in Lincoln, but Klatt read through a laundry list of eye-opening stats that back up Nebraska’ recent decision.
thecomeback.com
Bears cornerback has blunt Trey Lance comments
When the San Francisco 49ers faced the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon, it was the first career start for second-year quarterback Trey Lance out of North Dakota State. Unfortunately for Lance, it didn’t go very well, especially through the air. Lance finished the game just 13-for-28 throwing for 164...
thecomeback.com
Ryan Day gives injury update on Ohio State star
Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba entered the 2022 college football season as the top returning receiver in college football and was considered by many as the top wide receiver in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. Smith-Njigba got hit with a little bad luck to start the season when he was injured on the first drive of Ohio State’s season-opening win against Notre Dame. But after another week off, it looks like head coach Ryan Day has a positive update.
Pac-12 Review: Week Two Winners and Losers
On Friday I posted my picks for the Pac-12 games of the week. Now we get the benefit of hindsight to take a look back at those picks and how teams fared. Of course the Ducks won so there’s no need to review that win here. But being as there is a shortage of quality Pac-12 coverage, here is a quick rundown of the other games. From of course, a “Duck homer.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecomeback.com
Top college player going pro with LIV Golf
Whether it’s a sign of what’s ahead in the battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf or not, it’s certainly interesting news that one of the top college golfers in the nation has decided to go pro with LIV. David Puig, currently a senior at Arizona State, announced Monday that he’s turning pro and will compete in this week’s event at Rich Harvest Farms outside of Chicago.
thecomeback.com
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery responds to controversial video
Following another embarrassing offensive performance from the Iowa Hawkeyes football team on Saturday, somebody tricked Iowa head basketball coach Fran McCaffery into making a video subtly disparaging current Iowa football offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz that has since gone viral. McCaffery is featured on the popular website Cameo, where fans can...
College Football’s Most—and Least—Picturesque Stadiums
Appalachian State and Army provide their fans with scenic backdrops. Others, well ... not so much.
Comments / 0