ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

2 SEC Coaches Named Candidates For Nebraska Job

It's going to take a special candidate to get Nebraska's football program back on track. And according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, a couple of SEC coaches are on the Huskers' watchlist. Among the suggested candidates, Dodd listed: Iowa State's Matt Campbell, interim coach Mickey Joseph, Wisconsin DC Jim...
LINCOLN, NE
thecomeback.com

Legendary Nebraska coach Tom Osborne gives his two cents on Scott Frost firing

The Nebraska Cornhuskers fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday after their embarrassing loss to Georgia Southern the night before, and legendary former Nebraska head coach Tom Osborne has offered his thoughts about what happened to Frost. “I feel really bad about Scott,” Osborne said, according to KETV (ABC Omaha...
LINCOLN, NE
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Kirk Cousins’ attire during press conference

The Minnesota Vikings torched the Green Bay Packers 23-7 as the duo of quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson combined for 184 yards and two touchdowns. For Minnesota fans, that alone was a great start to the season. And then Cousins showed up to the postgame press conference looking like everybody’s midwestern middle-aged dad.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
State
Georgia State
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
thecomeback.com

Cardinals respond to Andy Reid’s controversial accusation

During Sunday afternoon’s season-opening showdown with the Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid blamed the Cardinals’ turf for injuries to kicker Harrison Butker and cornerback Trent McDuffie. But a day later, Arizona is denying the field conditions had anything to do with it. Reid claimed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Report: Primary Target Of Nebraska's Coaching Search Revealed

Having fired Scott Frost, Nebraska must now embark on their first head coaching search in five years. And it appears their primary target is one of the most coveted names in football. According to Lars Anderson of Sports Illustrated, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is the primary target of...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Joseph
Person
Scott Frost
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Brett Favre’s shady texts

Brett Favre and texting never go well together and it appears he might have gotten himself in trouble once again as more details have been uncovered in the investigation into a Mississippi welfare fund that the NFL Hall of Famer seems to have benefitted from. To catch us up, according...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Nebraska Huskers#American Football#Athletics#Coach Frost#Northwestern#Georgia Southern
thecomeback.com

Bears cornerback has blunt Trey Lance comments

When the San Francisco 49ers faced the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon, it was the first career start for second-year quarterback Trey Lance out of North Dakota State. Unfortunately for Lance, it didn’t go very well, especially through the air. Lance finished the game just 13-for-28 throwing for 164...
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Ryan Day gives injury update on Ohio State star

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba entered the 2022 college football season as the top returning receiver in college football and was considered by many as the top wide receiver in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. Smith-Njigba got hit with a little bad luck to start the season when he was injured on the first drive of Ohio State’s season-opening win against Notre Dame. But after another week off, it looks like head coach Ryan Day has a positive update.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Pac-12 Review: Week Two Winners and Losers

On Friday I posted my picks for the Pac-12 games of the week. Now we get the benefit of hindsight to take a look back at those picks and how teams fared. Of course the Ducks won so there’s no need to review that win here. But being as there is a shortage of quality Pac-12 coverage, here is a quick rundown of the other games. From of course, a “Duck homer.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Top college player going pro with LIV Golf

Whether it’s a sign of what’s ahead in the battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf or not, it’s certainly interesting news that one of the top college golfers in the nation has decided to go pro with LIV. David Puig, currently a senior at Arizona State, announced Monday that he’s turning pro and will compete in this week’s event at Rich Harvest Farms outside of Chicago.
TEMPE, AZ
thecomeback.com

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery responds to controversial video

Following another embarrassing offensive performance from the Iowa Hawkeyes football team on Saturday, somebody tricked Iowa head basketball coach Fran McCaffery into making a video subtly disparaging current Iowa football offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz that has since gone viral. McCaffery is featured on the popular website Cameo, where fans can...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy