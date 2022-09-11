ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andy Ruiz Jr already calling out Deontay Wilder for WBC eliminator

By Brian Webber: Andy Ruiz Jr. is jumping the gun by calling out Deontay Wilder in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator despite him needing to beat the dangerous Robert Helenius on October 15th. Former unified champion Ruiz posted a photo of him and Wilder inside the ring today on social...
BoxingNews24.com

Golovkin motivated by underdog status against Canelo

By Brian Webber: Gennadiy Golovkin says he’s “motivated” at being the underdog against Canelo Alvarez this Saturday night for their trilogy fight. Both the oddsmakers and many boxing fans believe the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) has shown signs of slippage in the last four years since his loss to Canelo in 2018. As such, they feel Golovkin is too old to beat Canelo.
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder on Anthony Joshua: ‘They made him”

By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says he believes Anthony Joshua was created by his promoters, and he wasn’t born to be a champion. Wilder says Joshua’s management “bought” his belts, and as a result, he wasn’t ready for when he finally started fighting quality opposition.
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn: “I’ve always believed AJ can beat Tyson Fury”

By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn feels confident that Anthony Joshua will deal Tyson Fury his first defeat when they fight on December 3rd. Joshua has the offensive weapons and the style to bring Fury back down to earth. For every fighter, there’s someone out there that is the equivalent of kryptonite for them.
BoxingNews24.com

Leigh Wood injured, pulls out of Mauricio Lara fight

By Barry Holbrook: Leigh Wood has suffered a torn bicep and won’t be able to go through with his defense of his WBA World flyweight title against the dangerous Mauricio Lara on September 24th at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. At this point, it’s unclear whether the 34-year-old...
BoxingNews24.com

Conor Benn labels Eubank Jr as an “underachiever”

By Charles Brun: Conor Benn feels he’s got nothing to fear from the “underachiever” Chris Eubank Jr on October 8th in their headliner on DAZN PPV. Even though Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) is giving away size, experience, and power against the middleweight Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs), he thinks he’s got the goods to pull off the upset at the O2 Arena in London, England.
BoxingNews24.com

Frank Warren gives Fury vs. Joshua update on negotiations

By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury’s co-promoter Frank Warren reports that the contracts for the Anthony Joshua fight are on the way. Warren, however, says that the Fury vs. Joshua fight isn’t a done deal until the contracts have been signed. There’s always a chance that when Joshua’s promoter...
BoxingNews24.com

Will Canelo Alvarez defeat Gennadiy Golovkin without controversy?

By Robert Segal: Canelo Alvarez disagrees with people about the first two fights, with Gennadiy Golovkin being controversial. Canelo feels that he clearly won both of them, and he thinks he did well in the first fight. Interestingly, Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) believes he did well in the first fight...
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez says he’s “more dangerous” after loss to Bivol

By Adam Baskin: Canelo Alvarez feels he’s “more dangerous” after losing to Dmitry Bivol last May and will use the things he’s learned from that fight to defeat Gennadiy Golovkin on Saturday. As long as the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) doesn’t throw combinations and does...
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Joshua in the gym training for Tyson Fury fight on Dec.3rd

By Barry Holbrook: Anthony Joshua is already in the gym training for his mega-fight against Tyson Fury on December 3rd in Cardiff. Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) accepted all terms this week for a clash against WBC heavyweight champion Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs), and he’s now got little time to train before meeting up with ‘The Gypsy King’ on December 3rd.
BoxingNews24.com

Golovkin unsure what he needs to change to beat Canelo

By Brian Webber: Gennadiy Golovkin isn’t certain what he needs to change in his game for him to defeat Canelo Alvarez on Saturday because he feels what he did in his first two fights with the superstar should have resulted in him getting his hand raised. Golovkin (42-1-1, 37...
BoxingNews24.com

The Canelo and GGG Trilogy Match Finally Happening!

By Ken Hissner: The boxing world has their sites on this Saturday’s trilogy match between WBA Super World, WBC World, WBO World, and IBF World Super Middleweight champion Mexico’s Saul “Canelo” Alvarez’s title defense against the WBA Super World, IBF World and IBO World Middleweight champion Kazakhstan’s Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin over DAZN (The Zone) PPV.
BoxingNews24.com

LIVE: GGG Golovkin vs Canelo Alvarez Final Press Conference Stream

Saul Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will clash for a third time on Saturday September 17, live on DAZN PPV in the U.S., Canada, and worldwide on DAZN (excluding Mexico, Latin America.) To launch the trilogy battle between the two modern greats, DAZN, Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, Canelo Promotions and GGG...
BoxingNews24.com

Roy Jones Jr: Golovkin more motivated than Canelo to win this fight

By Robert Segal: Roy Jones Jr. believes that Gennadiy Golovkin is more motivated for the trilogy match against Canelo Alvarez than vice versa going into their clash this Saturday, September 17th, on DAZN pay-per-view. Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) has made Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) wait for years for this fight,...
