Pittsburgh, PA

Bruce Nelson
2d ago

I am a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have always been and I just want to say that through my years of football experience and loving the game I'm calling it like I see it. . .our offensive line is not looking good, they couldn't open any holes and they were getting pushed back easily just like last year. I'm hoping for them to improve more every week. I'm glad our defense played well for the most part of our victory because if not that would've been loss, our offense didn't look good for the most part and from the looks of game one Trubisky should NOT be the starter. Pickett looked like a better QB during pre season and should be the starter (don't take offense to my comment because everyone has a right to their own opinion).

teecee
3d ago

so no offensive line and crap play calling like last year, zero running game, zero turnovers,, the Buiscut makes two tremendous throws in ot to get us into winning fg range.....we win, and u r still calling for a rookie

Parris
2d ago

it takes 11 guys working together,Mitch has won at the pro level with less talent than he has now.Winning in college,and winning practice games(preseason),is much different than a regular season game.Until the O-line improves,TB12 couldn't do much more than Mitch.Do you want to win,or be entertained?

The Spun

There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
DALLAS, TX
People

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed a son in 2007 after ending their three-year relationship Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's relationship had its fair share of ups and downs. When the pair were first linked in early 2004, they were both experiencing career highs. Brady had just won his second Super Bowl as quarterback for the New England Patriots, while Moynahan had famously appeared on Sex and the City and starred in films including Coyote Ugly, Serendipity and The Recruit. With their careers soaring, their relationship took off as...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals Sunday on the road, coming away with a 44-21 victory to give themselves a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. It wasn’t all that good, though, for the Chiefs, with a few players suffering injuries. It was not obvious with the […] The post Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Kirk Cousins’ attire during press conference

The Minnesota Vikings torched the Green Bay Packers 23-7 as the duo of quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson combined for 184 yards and two touchdowns. For Minnesota fans, that alone was a great start to the season. And then Cousins showed up to the postgame press conference looking like everybody’s midwestern middle-aged dad.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Mitch Trubisky – Steelers Quarterback Status

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their week one matchup against the Bengals 23-20 in an overtime thriller. It was also our first taste of Mitch Trubisky running the offense. It was a lackluster performance but let’s dig into it a little bit. Is Mitch Trubisky the answer?. I will get...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Cowboys could be overlooking an easy trade to replace Dak Prescott

With Dak Prescott expected to be sidelined for a significant time with a hand injury, the Dallas Cowboys need a new signal-caller, and a familiar option is out there. Sunday Night Football could not have gone any worse for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. A thumb injury to their star quarterback and a 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
DALLAS, PA
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow speaks out after brutal 4-INT display in Bengals loss to Steelers

The AFC title defense of the Cincinnati Bengals did not take off the way Joe Burrow and company envisioned it to be, as they absorbed a 23-20 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home Sunday. Burrow was especially bad under center, as he struggled to complete throws and avoid the Steelers from getting to […] The post Joe Burrow speaks out after brutal 4-INT display in Bengals loss to Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts as Cowboys fans throw trash at Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys struggled offensively during Sunday night’s season-opening matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including starting quarterback Dak Prescott before he left the game with an injury. Prescott finished the game 14-for-29 through the air for 139 yards and an interception with no touchdowns. As a team, the...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Steelers, T.J. Watt reportedly weighing options regarding injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers' win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday came with a significant cost when reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt exited the game late in the fourth quarter with an injury. As Watt was leaving the field in pain, he could clearly be seen telling trainers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Pete Carroll gets honest about beating Russell Wilson

Week 1 of the 2022-23 NFL season featured some great matchups, but the Monday Night Football matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos may have been the most intriguing due to the storylines involved in the game. This game marked former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle,...
SEATTLE, WA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Browns’ awesome midfield logo change

The Cleveland Browns have been playing at FirstEnergy Stadium since the city of Cleveland got their team back in 1999, and the stadium has looked largely remained the same ever since. That is until Tuesday when the Browns organization announced a huge change to their midfield logo in a video...
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Chad Johnson has hilarious suggestion for Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are a little thin at wide receiver after star Tee Higgins suffered an injury during the team’s ugly season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. But former Bengals star receiver Chad Johnson has a unique and hilarious solution to the problem. In a Tweet on...
CINCINNATI, OH

