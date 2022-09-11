I am a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have always been and I just want to say that through my years of football experience and loving the game I'm calling it like I see it. . .our offensive line is not looking good, they couldn't open any holes and they were getting pushed back easily just like last year. I'm hoping for them to improve more every week. I'm glad our defense played well for the most part of our victory because if not that would've been loss, our offense didn't look good for the most part and from the looks of game one Trubisky should NOT be the starter. Pickett looked like a better QB during pre season and should be the starter (don't take offense to my comment because everyone has a right to their own opinion).
so no offensive line and crap play calling like last year, zero running game, zero turnovers,, the Buiscut makes two tremendous throws in ot to get us into winning fg range.....we win, and u r still calling for a rookie
it takes 11 guys working together,Mitch has won at the pro level with less talent than he has now.Winning in college,and winning practice games(preseason),is much different than a regular season game.Until the O-line improves,TB12 couldn't do much more than Mitch.Do you want to win,or be entertained?
Comments / 33