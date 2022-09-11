ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Oregonian

Man arrested in Lents neighborhood break-in, fatal shooting

A 46-year-old man accused of breaking into an apartment in Southeast Portland’s Lents neighborhood and fatally shooting a man was arrested Tuesday. Shaka Imani Chambers pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, first-degree burglary constituting domestic violence and unlawful use of a weapon during an arraignment at the Multnomah County Justice Center.
The Times

Tigard Police Log: Scammers swindle woman out of $14,000

The Tigard Police Department describes calls and offers advice to avoid scams in logs from Aug. 28-Sept. 3, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, Aug. 28 Officers arrested a driver for DUII near the 14200 block of Southwest Pacific Highway. The driver's blood alcohol content was measured at 2.5 times the legal limit. Officers were called to help with a man experiencing an apparent mental health crisis....
Forest Grove News Times

19-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Cornelius

In the early morning Sunday, Feb. 6, deputies responded to calls about a shooting at a house party in Cornelius.A teenager wanted for murder in Cornelius was arrested over the weekend following a traffic stop in Salem, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office. In the early morning on Feb. 6, deputies responded to calls about a shooting at a house party in Cornelius. They reportedly found 20-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Sanchez with severe injuries. He later died at the scene. In August, a grand jury indicted 19-year-old Cesar Alvarez-Alcazar for the killing, and on Saturday, Sept. 10, he was stopped by officers in Salem, who discovered the outstanding warrant for second-degree murder. According to court records, Alvarez-Alcazar was appointed an attorney Monday morning, Sept. 12, and will have a "status check" hearing Tuesday, Sept. 20. {loadposition sub-article-01}
The Oregonian

Attempted kidnapping in Clark County foiled by victim’s neighbors; suspect arrested next day

Deputies on Saturday arrested the suspect in an attempted kidnapping, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Mohamed Aly Aboulezz allegedly entered a woman’s apartment in Orchards on Friday morning and assaulted her. He “was professing his love to the victim” as he pulled her out of the apartment, the sheriff’s office said in a statement, adding that the suspect also made sexual-assault and death threats against her.
kptv.com

Illegally built wall on North Portland bike path taken down

A local police department is working toward justice for businesses impacted by shoplifting. Mayor McEnerny-Ogle told FOX 12 she believes the arson was politically motivated. Masala Lab in NE Portland puts an Indian spin on brunch. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. A familiar face in the Portland food scene is...
KGW

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at a house party in February

CORNELIUS, Ore. — A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the February shooting death of a man at a house party in Cornelius. Police contacted Cesar Alvarez-Alcazar during a traffic stop in Salem on Saturday and arrested him on a Washington County warrant for second degree murder, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Portland Tribune

Three arrested for arsons at Mt. Tabor

The serial arson suspects arrested Saturday were not immediately identified.Portland Fire & Rescue investigators have arrested people suspected of serial arsons near Mt. Tabor and surrounding areas. The names of the suspects were not immediately released. They were arrested on Saturday, Sept. 10. Each suspect has been charged with five counts arson in the first degree and four counts of arson in the second degree. They are lodged in the Multnomah County Justice Center. According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the arrests came after an intense investigation with information provided by concerned citizens and cooperation of Portland Police and...
kptv.com

Car stolen from Carlton family after being tracked with an AirTag

CARLTON Ore. (KPTV) - Casey Livingston of Carlton is left looking for answers after the car he bought for his son’s 16th birthday was stolen. It happened not long after the purchase was made, and now he thinks he knows how the thieves pulled it off. “I’m really ticked,...
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla mayor, fearing for life, pulls gun at Buckeroo grounds

Scott Keyser said a speeding car was coming at him and Councilor Eric Vermillion, prompting him to draw his weapon.A Saturday night disturbance saw Molalla Mayor Scott Keyser draw a firearm and aim it at a vehicle as he and City Councilor Eric Vermillion confronted a speeding car at the Molalla Buckeroo grounds. Keyser said that in that moment, he feared for his safety, prompting the response. The pair were part of the Molalla Cares group operating an evacuation point at the Buckeroo grounds Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10 for animals displaced by the McIver Park wildfire. Saturday...
MOLALLA, OR

