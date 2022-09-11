Breeana Grigsby 5’9” Forward Stockton, California San Joaquin Delta College Lincoln High School Sports Management Major 7.6ppg/5.5rpg/2apg/1.6spg/43% field goal percentage Part of the 2012 California State Champion Brookside Christian High School Girls Basketball Team 2022 Honorable Mention Scholar Athlete California Community College Athletic Association 2022 California Community College Athletic Association Northern California Region All-Tournament Team What they are saying about Breanna: “I am so proud of Breeana for persevering and graduating with her AA degree. She is a great teammate who wants the best for her team and coaching staff. Breeana is an outstanding athlete who will be a big contributor for the WVU Bears both defensively and in the...

