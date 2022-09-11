Read full article on original website
'In the Dark' Is Just Another Casualty of Capitalism
Now that In the Dark Season 4 is on Netflix, those of us who prefer to binge are left disappointed. The Season 4 finale is clearly the series finale, which means that the show, which originally aired on The CW, was canceled after its fourth season. In the Dark follows Murphy Mason (Perry Mattfield) as she grapples with addiction, crime, and blindness.
7 Anti-Fat TV Show Moments From This Year That Prove We Still Have A Long Way To Go
Lack of representation is one thing, creating fat characters just to make fun of fat people is a whole other level of problematic.
Why did 'Harvest Moon' Change its Name to 'Story of Seasons'
The name Harvest Moon is synonymous with the classic farm simulator developed by Marvelous Inc and published by Natsume, but with the original series changing its name to Story of Seasons and the title Harvest Moon appearing on a different series of games is sure to leave fans asking what's happening.
Kerry Washington Stars In Netflix’s ‘The School for Good and Evil’
Award-winning actress Kerry Washington is starring in the forthcoming Netflix film, The School for Good and Evil. Based on the epic international bestselling series by Soman Chainani, the film will premiere just in time for Halloween. The Paul Feig-directed film also stars Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Charlize Theron and more. According to Netflix, the film tells the story of two best friends who find themselves on opposing sides of a modern fairy tale. The two are swept away into an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of good...
Massive 'Coco' and 'Encanto' themed expansions along with an area dedicated to Disney villains are in early development to come to Walt Disney World in the future
Disney is working on a massive expansion to its Magic Kingdom park in Orlando, Florida's Walt Disney World. At D23 Expo, Disney Parks chairman Josh D'Amaro teased concept art for an expansion featuring "Coco," "Encanto," and Disney villains. The themed areas would be located behind Big Thunder Mountain. No date...
Hilary Farr Puts Her Own House Under the Spotlight in 'Love It or List It'
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Sept. 12, 2022 episode of Love It or List It. On this season of Love It or List It, a major twist takes the form of a couple of episodes. Star designer Hilary Farr decides to add her new house to the mix, as her real estate agent co-host David Visentin tries to convince Hilary to sell the new home in favor of a move-in ready home in a similar neighborhood.
Woman Jokes Church is Better Than Tinder After Recording Crush in Viral TikTok
Dating applications are big, big business. In 2021, the entire industry was valued at a whopping $7.53 billion, with that amount expected to grow to a massive $8 billion by the end of 2022. And the United States is a key market for these applications: in total, some 44.2 million Americans are reportedly using at least one app and that number's only expected to grow.
Let's Celebrate TV Royalty! Here Are the Top 5 TV Shows With the Most Emmy Award Wins
The biggest night in television is upon us, the night where the best of the best series, miniseries, TV movies, et cetera, and the folks who make them come to life — both in front of and behind the camera — are crowned as exceptional by a cryptic group of people known as the Television Academy. It's a celebratory night stuffed to the brim with fancy, envelope-pushing dresses, crisp tuxes, bubbly alcohol, and heavy awards handed to Hollywood's elite. We're talking, of course, about the Emmys.
