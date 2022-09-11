The biggest night in television is upon us, the night where the best of the best series, miniseries, TV movies, et cetera, and the folks who make them come to life — both in front of and behind the camera — are crowned as exceptional by a cryptic group of people known as the Television Academy. It's a celebratory night stuffed to the brim with fancy, envelope-pushing dresses, crisp tuxes, bubbly alcohol, and heavy awards handed to Hollywood's elite. We're talking, of course, about the Emmys.

