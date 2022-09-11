Read full article on original website
DONNY GREEN: Voting is putting a sacred right into action
As a pastor of almost 30 years, I’m in constant prayer with members of our community. My faith teaches me that we cannot sit by, but must put our faith into action by making sure everyone in Albany, the state of Georgia and our country can use their sacred right to vote.
A squirrel in a substation caused a power outage for over 10,000 Virginians
A small creature caused a blackout in Virginia Beach last week: a wandering squirrel that made its way into the substation. It happened around 8:45 a.m. on September 7, according to a tweet from Bonita Harris, spokesperson for Dominion Energy, which provides electricity in Virginia and other states.
Report: Texas spends big to woo Arch Manning, others
Texas reached into its deep recruiting pockets to impress Arch Manning and other high school prospects, spending more than $600,000 on two weekends in June, The Athletic reported Friday. The Athletic obtained public records to look at everything Texas did to impress the recruits and their parents, including first-class hotels,...
Beneficial rains will slow California fires but only temporarily, experts say
A new storm system will arrive on the West Coast this weekend, bringing beneficial rain to northern and central California. Some experts believe the storm could bring enough rain to the region to slow the ongoing fire season. Against the odds, an early and substantial rain event appears likely for...
A 22-year-old in Colorado armed with a knife called 911 for help. Prosecutors are now reviewing his fatal shooting by police
Prosecutors in Colorado are reviewing the June fatal police shooting of a 22-year-old man who was armed with a knife and had called 911 for roadside assistance, according to officials and family attorneys. The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office received a "motorist assist" call on June 10 at 11:21 p.m.,...
Coastal flooding and damaging winds are imminent as storm bears down on Alaskan shore
Flooding and damaging winds are beginning to affect portions of Alaska's western coast early Saturday as a powerful storm threatens the region over the weekend. The remnants of Typhoon Merbok could potentially deliver the state's strongest storm in over a decade, forecasters have said.
The search for a missing woman in Wyoming partly revolves around a mysterious 55-gallon drum
The console of Stacy Koester's black Audi is stashed with items not found in most cars: Blue latex gloves. Allergy medicine. Bandages. Small utility knives. But she's not a physician making house calls. She's part of a team of women in Gillette, Wyoming, who are devoting much of their time looking for clues in the case of a missing woman they have never met.
