Ravenel, SC

WTGS

Vehicle of missing Hilton Head Island woman located

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) reported investigators have located the vehicle of a Hilton Head Island woman who was reported missing on Aug. 22. Family members reported Brenda Carman, 59, missing on Aug. 22 and have not heard from her since Aug....
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WTGS

1 injured in St. Helena Island shooting, deputies say

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — One person has been injured in a shooting on St. Helena Island, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). Deputies responded to the area of Seaside Road and Ginsing Lane around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night for a gunshot victim. One person was...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WTGS

SCDNR awarded $1.5 million to restore Lowcountry wetlands

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been awarded $1.5 million. Agency officials say the money will go toward restoring the West Ashley Salt Marsh. The seven acres of Old Towne Creek is the tidal waterway that connects West Ashley to the Ashley River....
CHARLESTON, SC
WTGS

Port Royal Police arrest man and woman for pointing gun at neighbor

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WTGS) — The Port Royal Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at Eventide Apartments on Sunday at 3:08 p.m. Officials said they learned Abdul Muhammad and Chanel Myers had pointed a gun at their neighbors in their apartment as a result of an altercation. The altercation stemmed from an alleged affair.
PORT ROYAL, SC
WTGS

Bluffton seeking public input for police chief search

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — The Town of Bluffton is asking for input from the community to aid their search for a new police chief. Former Bluffton Police Chief Stephenie Price announced her resignation on Aug. 16, effective Sept. 15. Cpt. Scott Chandler will serve as the interim police chief directly following Price's last day, but the Town of Bluffton has begun its formal search for a new permanent chief.
BLUFFTON, SC
WTGS

Comedian Tim Allen announces winter tour stop in Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Tim Allen is coming to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center in January!. His show is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. "The long-time actor and comedian’s stock in trade has long been a begrudging befuddlement at the world around him, and that world’s given him plenty to joke about over the last few years," his tour company stated . "And he’s ready to share those jokes with his biggest fans across North America!"
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Arrest made after abuse at care facility

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit ( SCMFCU) has arrested Keontae O. Gaddist. The AG reports 22-year-old Gaddist from Ladson, was charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult and Second Degree Assault and Battery. Gaddist was booked into the Berkeley County Detention Center on September 7, 2022.
LADSON, SC

