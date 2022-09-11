Read full article on original website
WTGS
Charleston Police Officer saves cat running loose on the Ravenel Bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officer Wednt of the City of Charleston Police Department rescued a cat who was reportedly running loose on the Ravenel Bridge. The cat, who is now affectionately known as "Officer Whiskers", was rescued safely and found to be unharmed. He was taken to a local...
WTGS
Vehicle of missing Hilton Head Island woman located
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) reported investigators have located the vehicle of a Hilton Head Island woman who was reported missing on Aug. 22. Family members reported Brenda Carman, 59, missing on Aug. 22 and have not heard from her since Aug....
WTGS
1 injured in St. Helena Island shooting, deputies say
ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — One person has been injured in a shooting on St. Helena Island, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). Deputies responded to the area of Seaside Road and Ginsing Lane around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night for a gunshot victim. One person was...
WTGS
Barricaded man with 40 active warrants arrested by Charleston Co. SWAT team
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man wanted by several South Carolina agencies was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following an hours-long standoff in North Charleston, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement officers responded to an apartment complex at 2245 Greenridge Rd. before 7 a.m. to...
WTGS
Behind the Badge: Father and daughter patrol Isle of Palms together
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCIV) — Isle of Palms officer Sydney Kowsky and her dad, Jace, are two peas in a pod. “We’re quite alike, so growing up we definitely butted heads often. But she’s definitely a chip off the old block with me,” Jace said.
WTGS
SCDNR awarded $1.5 million to restore Lowcountry wetlands
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been awarded $1.5 million. Agency officials say the money will go toward restoring the West Ashley Salt Marsh. The seven acres of Old Towne Creek is the tidal waterway that connects West Ashley to the Ashley River....
WTGS
Port Royal Police arrest man and woman for pointing gun at neighbor
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WTGS) — The Port Royal Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at Eventide Apartments on Sunday at 3:08 p.m. Officials said they learned Abdul Muhammad and Chanel Myers had pointed a gun at their neighbors in their apartment as a result of an altercation. The altercation stemmed from an alleged affair.
WTGS
Bluffton seeking public input for police chief search
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — The Town of Bluffton is asking for input from the community to aid their search for a new police chief. Former Bluffton Police Chief Stephenie Price announced her resignation on Aug. 16, effective Sept. 15. Cpt. Scott Chandler will serve as the interim police chief directly following Price's last day, but the Town of Bluffton has begun its formal search for a new permanent chief.
counton2.com
CCSD Board member requests SLED investigate son’s death following threat
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Community activists gathered Monday, calling on Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson to request that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) further investigate alleged threats made to a Charleston County School Board member and her now-deceased son. That school board member is Erica Cokley, and...
SC group to discuss threats against a Charleston Co. School board member’s son
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Black Activist Coalition on Monday will hold a press conference in response to a threat against a Charleston County School Board member’s son. The SCBAC says that they request Solicitor Scarlet Wilson to order an investigation into the incident. The press conference will begin at 9 […]
91-year-old South Carolina woman has fostered more than 100 children
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Caring for 100 children sounds like something out of a nursery rhyme, but for Hilton Head Islander Karin Van Name, it’s the reality of more than three decades as a foster parent. “I said I’d stop after 100 or when I reached 100, whichever came first,” Van Name, 91, […]
charlestondaily.net
SC Works Trident to Host a Series of Hiring Events in September 2022
NORTH CHARLESTON (SEPT. 9, 2022) – SC Works Trident is pleased to announce a series of four hiring events taking place throughout September in honor of Workforce Development Month. The scheduled events are:. Disability Expo & Job Fair, Tuesday, Sept. 13. Back 2 Work Career Expo, Wednesday, Sept. 14.
live5news.com
Woman remembers being hired as first female police officer in the state 50 years ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five decades ago, the Charleston Police Department made history, by hiring the first woman police officer in the state of South Carolina. She was a Black woman named Adell Grant Harris. Harris worked for the police department for 36 years before retiring in 2008. Harris and...
WTGS
Dashcam footage shows police pursuit of dad accused of kidnapping daughter from Hanahan
HANANHAN, S..C. (WCIV) — Dashcam footage shows the night a Hanahan man allegedly kidnapped his daughter before leading police on a multiple-day manhunt. ABC News 4 received the dashcam footage Monday. It's the view from a police cruiser during the pursuit of a light-colored pickup truck in the Hanahan...
WTGS
Comedian Tim Allen announces winter tour stop in Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Tim Allen is coming to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center in January!. His show is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. "The long-time actor and comedian’s stock in trade has long been a begrudging befuddlement at the world around him, and that world’s given him plenty to joke about over the last few years," his tour company stated . "And he’s ready to share those jokes with his biggest fans across North America!"
WTGS
Berkeley Co. caregiver charged after striking victim in face, causing fracture: Officials
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A caregiver at a residential care facility in Moncks Corner is facing charges after allegedly striking an intellectually and physically disabled patient in the face, according to a press release from the South Carolina Attorney General's Office. Authorities arrested Keontae Gaddist, 22, of Ladson,...
The Post and Courier
Arrest made after abuse at care facility
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit ( SCMFCU) has arrested Keontae O. Gaddist. The AG reports 22-year-old Gaddist from Ladson, was charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult and Second Degree Assault and Battery. Gaddist was booked into the Berkeley County Detention Center on September 7, 2022.
