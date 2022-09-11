Read full article on original website
Local Eats, Sweet Treats & Good Beats at Annual Food Truck & Music FestivalDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
You're Invited to a Magical Month of Harry Potter Events at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Live Music, Local Vendors & a High-Stakes Art Competition at This Boston Beach Art FestivalDianna CarneyRevere, MA
Established Democrats defeat lesser-known challengers in Mass. primariesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
This Local Farmers Market is Transforming into an Artisan Fair for One Day Only!Dianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
Despite rescinding endorsement, Mayor Wu says she ultimately voted for Ricardo Arroyo. Here’s why.
"For me it was about positions." Boston Mayor Michelle Wu may have rescinded her endorsement of City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo before last week’s Democratic primary, but she says she still voted for him. The Suffolk County district attorney race was especially fraught this election. Wu endorsed Arroyo over his...
Tufts Daily
Established Democrats defeat lesser-known challengers in Mass. primaries
Incumbent State Rep. Erika Uyterhoeven won the 27th Middlesex District Democratic primary on Sept. 6, defeating opponent Jason Mackey. Uyterhoeven, who is currently running uncontested in the general election, won with 87% of the vote and is on track to continue representing the city of Somerville in the Massachusetts House of Representatives.
NHPR
As election distrust swirls, three N.H. communities were under a microscope during the primary
Even after polls closed Tuesday evening in Windham, a small group of voters and candidates stuck around in the high school gym. As ballot counting machines softly hummed in the background, some began recording with their phone cameras, leaning over a line of red tape, looking for mistakes. Windham was...
Boston to challenge 2020 U.S. Census count, Mayor Michelle Wu alleges undercount negatively affects access to public resources
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Tuesday morning her administration plans to challenge the 2020 U.S. Census count for the city, arguing an alleged undercount negatively affects Boston’s ability to receive public resources, federal grants, and assistance programs. The city says its concerns stem from group quarters population numbers, or...
Daily Free Press
Boston city residency requirement temporarily lifted to address hiring shortages
The City’s Residency Compliance Commission, which ensures people employed by the City of Boston live within city limits, has temporarily allowed waivers for potential workers outside of Boston to fill select government positions due to recent scarce prospects when hiring workers. The City and Boston Public Schools are also...
WMUR.com
Leavitt claims victory in New Hampshire 1st District; race not officially called
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Karoline Leavitt is claiming victory in the Republican 1st Congressional District primary race. With 62% of precincts reporting, Leavitt led 2020 Republican nominee Matt Mowers, 33% to 26%. The race had not yet been called by The Associated Press when Leavitt declared victory shortly after 11 p.m.
Boston Globe
Following heated meeting, Boston City Council president wants to talk rules and conduct
Council President Ed Flynn closed last month's meeting to the public as he fought spectators and councilors alike for control over the hearing. Boston City Council President Ed Flynn wants to go over the council’s rules and conduct expectations after passions and tensions flared into a heated meeting late last month, in part, over the role race plays on the council.
manchesterinklink.com
Primary Election 2022: City votes are tallied, ‘unofficial’ results are in
MANCHESTER, NH – City Clerk Matt Normand has released unofficial results from the Sept. 13 Primary Election from each of the city’s 12 wards for the Democratic and Republican nominations in a variety of races contested on Tuesday. We’ll gather up the overall winners as state results are...
New Hampshire Primary: Republican voters sound off on Biden, abortion, student debt handouts
As New Hampshire voters head to the polls Tuesday for the state’s primary elections, Nashua Republicans sounded off on crucial issues that could affect the midterms and beyond. Nashua, the state’s second-largest city, is in New Hampshire’s 2nd congressional district, which is currently represented by Democrat Annie Kuster in...
Antisemitic banners with Sept. 11 conspiracy theory hung above Massachusetts roads by emerging neo-Nazi group
A group of masked individuals representing an emerging neo-Nazi group hung banners bearing antisemitic conspiracy theories and racist messages above roads in Saugus and Danvers on Sunday, the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. On Gab.com, a social media website popular with the far-right, the Nationalist Socialist Club, a...
Encore Boston rolls out gambling limit program
Visitors to the Boston Encore Harbor casino can now set a limit when playing electronic games, including slots.
George Rotondo, Revere City Councillor, has died
George Rotondo, a Revere City Councillor, has died, Boston 25 learned Sunday. “It is with deep sadness that we offer our sincere condolences on the passing of Revere City Councillor George Rotondo,” a spokesperson from Mayor Brian Arrigo’s Office told Boston 25. “Councillor Rotondo served the City of Revere over the last two decades and will be missed by many in our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rotondo family.”
Stow, Mass., lost its two Dunkin’s, becoming a ‘Dunkin’ desert’
A town in Massachusetts without a Dunkin’. Can you believe it?. To quote Matt Shearer of WBZ News Radio, Stow has lost both of its Dunkin’ locations as of this year, turning it into a “Dunkin’ desert.”. With 1,073 Dunkin’ locations in the state, it’s a...
businessnhmagazine.com
Medical Data for 150K in NH Potentially Exposed
Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
Nonprofits aim to convert Dorchester hotel into permanent housing for those experiencing chronic homelessness
"We’ve been looking for a hotel really since then, since COVID started." Two Boston nonprofits are partnering with the aim of converting a Dorchester hotel into more than 100 units of permanent, supportive housing for those who have experienced chronic homelessness. The Pine Street Inn, the largest homeless service...
valleypatriot.com
21 Indicted in Lawrence, Southbridge Areas on Cocaine, Fentanyl Trafficking Conspiracies
BOSTON – Twenty-one individuals have been indicted in federal court in Boston in connection with their alleged roles in drug trafficking organizations (DTOs) that distributed cocaine and fentanyl throughout the North Shore and Central Massachusetts. The following defendants have been charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with...
burlington.org
Why are the Flags at half mast?
Please be advised that as a mark of respect for the memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and in accordance with a Presidential proclamation, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, has ordered that the United States of America flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag shall be flown at half-staff at all state buildings beginning immediately and continuing through the day of interment. [Update on the specific date of interment to follow.]
commonwealthmagazine.org
A tough night for Wu, Warren, and progressive insurgents
TUESDAY’S PRIMARY MAY help solidify the state’s deep blue standing, with Maura Healey one step closer to dislodging Republicans from the only foothold they’ve had in major Massachusetts offices. But the election also highlighted something often lost in the caricatures of the state as a haven of hard-left political orthodoxy: The center of gravity in Massachusetts often rests with left-of-center Democrats who don’t travel in the most progressive lane in contested primaries.
Neo-Nazis display antisemitic, racist banners in Saugus and Danvers
“The scapegoating of the Jewish community is an age-old but exceedingly harmful antisemitic trope that must be called out and condemned whenever and wherever it occurs.”. Antisemitic and racist banners were hung over highways in Saugus and Danvers on Saturday by masked men affiliated with a local neo-Nazi group. The...
WBUR
Doctors discuss how much protection new COVID boosters provide
New, updated COVID-19 boosters are rolling out across Massachusetts. Boston Medical Center infectious disease specialist Dr. Sabrina Assoumou and Tufts Medical Center epidemiologist Dr. Shira Doron explain what's different about these new boosters and how much protection they offer. Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns is releasing a new documentary, "The U.S....
