Newton, MA

Tufts Daily

Established Democrats defeat lesser-known challengers in Mass. primaries

Incumbent State Rep. Erika Uyterhoeven won the 27th Middlesex District Democratic primary on Sept. 6, defeating opponent Jason Mackey. Uyterhoeven, who is currently running uncontested in the general election, won with 87% of the vote and is on track to continue representing the city of Somerville in the Massachusetts House of Representatives.
MassLive.com

Boston to challenge 2020 U.S. Census count, Mayor Michelle Wu alleges undercount negatively affects access to public resources

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Tuesday morning her administration plans to challenge the 2020 U.S. Census count for the city, arguing an alleged undercount negatively affects Boston’s ability to receive public resources, federal grants, and assistance programs. The city says its concerns stem from group quarters population numbers, or...
Daily Free Press

Boston city residency requirement temporarily lifted to address hiring shortages

The City’s Residency Compliance Commission, which ensures people employed by the City of Boston live within city limits, has temporarily allowed waivers for potential workers outside of Boston to fill select government positions due to recent scarce prospects when hiring workers. The City and Boston Public Schools are also...
Boston Globe

Following heated meeting, Boston City Council president wants to talk rules and conduct

Council President Ed Flynn closed last month's meeting to the public as he fought spectators and councilors alike for control over the hearing. Boston City Council President Ed Flynn wants to go over the council’s rules and conduct expectations after passions and tensions flared into a heated meeting late last month, in part, over the role race plays on the council.
Boston 25 News WFXT

George Rotondo, Revere City Councillor, has died

George Rotondo, a Revere City Councillor, has died, Boston 25 learned Sunday. “It is with deep sadness that we offer our sincere condolences on the passing of Revere City Councillor George Rotondo,” a spokesperson from Mayor Brian Arrigo’s Office told Boston 25. “Councillor Rotondo served the City of Revere over the last two decades and will be missed by many in our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rotondo family.”
businessnhmagazine.com

Medical Data for 150K in NH Potentially Exposed

Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
burlington.org

Why are the Flags at half mast?

Please be advised that as a mark of respect for the memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and in accordance with a Presidential proclamation, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, has ordered that the United States of America flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag shall be flown at half-staff at all state buildings beginning immediately and continuing through the day of interment. [Update on the specific date of interment to follow.]
commonwealthmagazine.org

A tough night for Wu, Warren, and progressive insurgents

TUESDAY’S PRIMARY MAY help solidify the state’s deep blue standing, with Maura Healey one step closer to dislodging Republicans from the only foothold they’ve had in major Massachusetts offices. But the election also highlighted something often lost in the caricatures of the state as a haven of hard-left political orthodoxy: The center of gravity in Massachusetts often rests with left-of-center Democrats who don’t travel in the most progressive lane in contested primaries.
Boston

Neo-Nazis display antisemitic, racist banners in Saugus and Danvers

“The scapegoating of the Jewish community is an age-old but exceedingly harmful antisemitic trope that must be called out and condemned whenever and wherever it occurs.”. Antisemitic and racist banners were hung over highways in Saugus and Danvers on Saturday by masked men affiliated with a local neo-Nazi group. The...
WBUR

Doctors discuss how much protection new COVID boosters provide

New, updated COVID-19 boosters are rolling out across Massachusetts. Boston Medical Center infectious disease specialist Dr. Sabrina Assoumou and Tufts Medical Center epidemiologist Dr. Shira Doron explain what's different about these new boosters and how much protection they offer. Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns is releasing a new documentary, "The U.S....
