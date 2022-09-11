Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
WRAL Power Rankings: UNC falls despite improving to 3-0
North Carolina improved to 3-0 and avoided a loss against a Sun Belt Conference opponent with a 35-28 victory at Georgia State on Saturday, but the Tar Heels still managed to fall in the latest WRAL Power Rankings behind an Appalachian State team they already defeated in their opening game.
Rapid Fire: North Carolina State Week
What was your biggest takeaway from Texas Tech's double-OT victory over Houston?. Steven Chapman, Photographer: The resilience of this team. They could have lost this game at the end of regulation, in the first overtime and won it in the second overtime. Donovan Smith and Tech just kept coming back after every punch. The defense played a heck of a game and never quit. These are things we haven’t seen at Tech in a very long time.
NC State running back is making a name for himself early this college football season
Through two games, Demie Sumo-Karngbaye is the Pack’s leading rusher and is second in the ACC with 7.1 yards per carry. NC State was the only Power 5 program to offer Sumo-Karngbaye, who’s from Willingboro, New Jersey, out of high school.
247Sports
Hubert Davis Expects to Utilize Expanded Depth for 2022-23 Tar Heels
Late in the 2021-22 season, Hubert Davis slimmed down his rotation and leaned heavily on his starters. He rarely took them out except when he was forced to due to foul trouble. Puff Johnson or Dontrez Styles got moments of action, but UNC's starting lineup of R.J. Davis, Caleb Love, Leaky Black, Brady Manek, and Armando Bacot received the bulk of the minutes, especially down the stretch of the season and into the NCAA Tournament, earning the "Iron Five" nickname.
Five facts about NC State's Week 3 opponent: Texas Tech
1. Joey McGuire is in his first season as Texas Tech's head coach. McGuire, who spent the previous five seasons as an assistant coach on Baylor's staff, was hired Nov. 8, 2021. Now-Louisiana Tech head coach and former Texas Tech quarterback Sonny Cumbie coached the final four games, which included a 34-7 Liberty Bowl win over Mississippi State.
packinsider.com
Kevin Keatts travels to California to visit 2024 NC native, McNeil Jr, who had HISTORIC sophomore season
Paul McNeil Jr (2024) is currently out in Napa, CA, but originally the 6’6 shooting guard was playing his high school ball in Rockingham, NC. Keatts traveled out to Prolific Prep in Napa Valley, CA to check out McNeil Jr. This tells us a lot. Keatts is putting in...
Duke basketball: Five-star recruit gets visit from entire coaching staff
The Duke basketball coaching staff is going “all in” for a prized five-star recruit. Gestures that are made on the recruiting trail are a clear sign how bad a program wants a recruit and the Duke basketball coaching staff have made its intentions very clear. The entire Blue...
Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer returns home to watch recruit
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer returned to his hometown to watch a recruit. Jon Scheyer is well known in his home state of Illinois and the Duke basketball head coach returned to his roots of Chicago to watch a prized Blue Devil recruit. Scheyer, a Northbrook, Illinois native, made...
Duke football vs NC A&T odds, players to watch and Blue Devils’ history vs FCS teams
Under first-year head coach Mike Elko, Duke has a chance to start a season 3-0 for the first time since 2018, which is the last time the program posted a winning record and played in a bowl game. Duke has posted nine consecutive wins over FCS teams.
2024 Target: Jaylen Carl
The Tar Heels are among the regional schools showing interest in the 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive lineman.
WRAL
Duke coach Mike Elko speaks ahead of Saturday's game against North Carolina A&T
Duke football coach Mike Elko speaks ahead of Saturday's home game against North Carolina A&T. Duke (2-0) is coming off an upset win over Northwestern.
Jon Scheyer visits top Chicago prep
First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer was back in his home state on Monday to visit the No. 1 high school junior in Chicago, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown. On3's Joe Tipton reported the news, noting that Missouri head coach Dennis Gates would also be in town on Monday to visit the ...
wtob980.com
ECU vs Campbell – Saturday 5pm
The East Carolina University Pirates travel to Buies Creek to battle the Campbell Fighting Camels this Saturday. Kick-off is 6 pm with the pregame broadcasting beginning at 5 pm. Listen to all the action on WTOB – 96.7 FM and 980 AM in Winston-Salem, and 1470 AM in Greensboro.
247Sports
Five things we learned from N.C. A&T's blowout loss to FCS champ NDSU
The North Carolina A&T State University Aggie football team is off to an 0-2. While this is nothing to panic about, the Aggies certainly hoped to be at least 1-1 to start the season. The Aggies lost to the North Dakota State Bison this past Saturday and it could have...
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16th
Big C Waffles is launching in Kernersville on September 16th. Big C has already become a local favorite in Durham, where their original location was established in 2017 after a successful food truck run in the Triangle.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Raleigh
Best known for its extensive number of universities and oak trees, the capital city of Raleigh, North Carolina, is one destination you don’t want to skip if you’re planning a trip across the East Coast. I love spending extra time at the city’s museums and botanical gardens to...
Poets and Quants
Former Ph.D. Student Files Racial Discrimination Suit Against UNC Kenan-Flagler
From Chapel Hill, North Carolina: The University of North Carolina is facing allegations of racial discrimination as a former graduate student filed a federal lawsuit against UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School claiming discrimination and retaliation, according to local news reports. The attorney for the former student, Rose Brown, told local...
NC board recommends Garner charter school, despite concerns it would encourage 'white flight'
Raleigh, N.C. — A state charter school panel has recommended a new charter school in Wake County. American Leadership Academy in Garner would be the town's first. But the school's largely white enrollment at another location in Wilmington has the Wake County Public School System concerned about the potential for "white flight" here.
Project to help North Wilkesboro Speedway traffic ‘several years’ away, officials say
Transportation officials are already preparing for massive crowds for when NASCAR makes its long-awaited return to the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway in May.
Raleigh eyeing 11,000-acre plot of rural land with plans to add more homes
Raleigh, N.C. — A massive 1,700-home development between Poole, New Hope, and Rock Quarry roads in Raleigh is transforming an area known as Olde Towne. But that development only pales in comparison to a piece of land just east of Raleigh that the city is looking to annex. Witnessing...
