ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

WRAL Power Rankings: UNC falls despite improving to 3-0

North Carolina improved to 3-0 and avoided a loss against a Sun Belt Conference opponent with a 35-28 victory at Georgia State on Saturday, but the Tar Heels still managed to fall in the latest WRAL Power Rankings behind an Appalachian State team they already defeated in their opening game.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Rapid Fire: North Carolina State Week

What was your biggest takeaway from Texas Tech's double-OT victory over Houston?. Steven Chapman, Photographer: The resilience of this team. They could have lost this game at the end of regulation, in the first overtime and won it in the second overtime. Donovan Smith and Tech just kept coming back after every punch. The defense played a heck of a game and never quit. These are things we haven’t seen at Tech in a very long time.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Hubert Davis Expects to Utilize Expanded Depth for 2022-23 Tar Heels

Late in the 2021-22 season, Hubert Davis slimmed down his rotation and leaned heavily on his starters. He rarely took them out except when he was forced to due to foul trouble. Puff Johnson or Dontrez Styles got moments of action, but UNC's starting lineup of R.J. Davis, Caleb Love, Leaky Black, Brady Manek, and Armando Bacot received the bulk of the minutes, especially down the stretch of the season and into the NCAA Tournament, earning the "Iron Five" nickname.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
Football
State
North Carolina State
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
247Sports

Five facts about NC State's Week 3 opponent: Texas Tech

1. Joey McGuire is in his first season as Texas Tech's head coach. McGuire, who spent the previous five seasons as an assistant coach on Baylor's staff, was hired Nov. 8, 2021. Now-Louisiana Tech head coach and former Texas Tech quarterback Sonny Cumbie coached the final four games, which included a 34-7 Liberty Bowl win over Mississippi State.
LUBBOCK, TX
FanSided

Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer returns home to watch recruit

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer returned to his hometown to watch a recruit. Jon Scheyer is well known in his home state of Illinois and the Duke basketball head coach returned to his roots of Chicago to watch a prized Blue Devil recruit. Scheyer, a Northbrook, Illinois native, made...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayden Daniels
BlueDevilCountry

Jon Scheyer visits top Chicago prep

First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer was back in his home state on Monday to visit the No. 1 high school junior in Chicago, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown. On3's Joe Tipton reported the news, noting that Missouri head coach Dennis Gates would also be in town on Monday to visit the ...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#College Football#Georgia State#American Football#Turner Field#Lsu Florida State
wtob980.com

ECU vs Campbell – Saturday 5pm

The East Carolina University Pirates travel to Buies Creek to battle the Campbell Fighting Camels this Saturday. Kick-off is 6 pm with the pregame broadcasting beginning at 5 pm. Listen to all the action on WTOB – 96.7 FM and 980 AM in Winston-Salem, and 1470 AM in Greensboro.
BUIES CREEK, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Raleigh

Best known for its extensive number of universities and oak trees, the capital city of Raleigh, North Carolina, is one destination you don’t want to skip if you’re planning a trip across the East Coast. I love spending extra time at the city’s museums and botanical gardens to...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Poets and Quants

Former Ph.D. Student Files Racial Discrimination Suit Against UNC Kenan-Flagler

From Chapel Hill, North Carolina: The University of North Carolina is facing allegations of racial discrimination as a former graduate student filed a federal lawsuit against UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School claiming discrimination and retaliation, according to local news reports. The attorney for the former student, Rose Brown, told local...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

247Sports

49K+
Followers
371K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy