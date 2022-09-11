What was your biggest takeaway from Texas Tech's double-OT victory over Houston?. Steven Chapman, Photographer: The resilience of this team. They could have lost this game at the end of regulation, in the first overtime and won it in the second overtime. Donovan Smith and Tech just kept coming back after every punch. The defense played a heck of a game and never quit. These are things we haven’t seen at Tech in a very long time.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO