The Sac City Public Library Is Bringing Back Story Time
After a brief break from summer programs, the Sac City Public Library is bringing back story time starting next week. The event includes activities and book readings for younger kids to enjoy. The first story time is on Tuesday, September 20, at 10:00 a.m. The program is free and open to the public, and participants can join virtually or in person. Storytime is located at the Sac City Public Library at 1001 W Main St. For more information on the event and how to attend, virtually individuals can contact the library at 712-662-7276.
Guthrie Center Area Development Corporation And Carroll’s New Hope Awarded Over $300,000 In Grants For New Child Care Projects
The Guthrie Center Area Development Corporation has been awarded nearly $300,000 in funding from the Child Care Business Incentive Grant program to address an identified childcare shortage in the community. Currently, Guthrie Center only has enough licensed child care spaces for 16 percent of the children in Guthrie Center, but several organizations and businesses are actively working to build a new facility for an existing provider, the Little Charger Early Learning Center. The local school district, city leaders, and others plan to raise $1.74 million to build the center a new facility, which will provide space for an additional 37 child care slots. New Hope in Carroll was also chosen to receive funding through the program, but a much smaller amount. New Hope was awarded $17,500 to establish a new center to serve employees’ families and, eventually, the community at large. The project is anticipated to help at least 15-25 families, primarily those working afternoon and evening shifts, focusing on learning activities and serving special needs children. Seventeen other projects were chosen statewide to receive $26.6 million to build new child care facilities or expand existing ones. Due to the high level of interest in this first round of funding, Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) and the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has announced a second round of grants to be awarded. A complete list of the latest recipients and grant application materials are included below.
Carroll County Seniors Invited To Senior Fun Day On Wednesday At Carrollton Centre
Carroll County seniors are invited to stop by the Carrollton Centre Ballroom later this week to partake in the 2022 Senior Fun Day. This special event was created to celebrate the area’s aged population and is sponsored by more than 20 local organizations and businesses geared towards older Iowans. Terri Taylor with the Foster Grandparents Program, which is one of the groups helping to host Wednesday’s activities, says they have plenty planned from 9 a.m. to noon.
Ar-We-Va Voters Pass 13.5-Cent Public Education And Recreation In Tuesday’s Special Election
Voters in the Ar-We-Va Community School District have approved the addition of a 13.5-cent Public Education and Recreation Levy (PERL), according to unofficial results released last night by the Crawford County Auditor’s Office. The measure passed with 71.8 percent of voters in favor of the levy and 28.2 percent opposed the measure. In Crawford County, which includes Vail and Westside, 146 ballots were cast, with 108 in favor and 36 no votes. The Arcadia poll in Carroll County recorded 83 votes, 55 for and 28 against the PERL. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more on the impact of the new levy with Superintendent Jeff Kruse in upcoming newscasts.
(Pocahontas, IA) — The school board in the Pocahontas Area Community School District has taken no action following the submission of petitions bearing 230 signatures calling for the removal of the superintendent. Several people showed up to speak at Monday’s meeting – most calling for the dismissal of Superintendent Joe Kramer. Board President Paul Berte told the crowd a petition isn’t a vehicle to challenge board employment decisions or work assignments, but people were allowed to speak on the subject. A former school board member says every annual review when he was serving there was positive about Kramer’s performance.
Greene County Sheriff’s Report September 8-11, 2022
4:26pm: A deputy investigated a driving complaint on 220th Street near M Avenue. 5:04am: A deputy assisted a motorist on 170th Street near S Avenue. 6:53am: A deputy, Grand Junction Fire and Rescue, and Greene County Ambulance responded to a two-vehicle accident on 220th Street near W Avenue. Joshua Johnson 34 of Fort Dodge was traveling South on W Avenue in a 2016 Chevrolet Truck and failed to stop at the stop sign at 220 th Street. Joshua struck Michael Agar 62 of North Carolina who was traveling east on 220th Street. Joshua’s truck hit Michael’s 2012 Hyundai Genesis in the driver’s door. Michael was extricated from the vehicle with Jaws. Two people from the accident were transported to the Greene County Medical Center with injuries. Both vehicles were a total loss in the accident. Joshua was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign.
$8,000 Worth Of Damage Occurred In A Two-Vehicle Accident Thursday in Carroll
The Carroll Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident Thursday that trapped one person in their car. Officers were dispatched to the scene at the intersection of 5th and Clark Street by Kerps Tavern at approximately 2:04 p.m. Their investigation determined a westbound 2011 Yukon Denali, operated by 19-year-old Angelo Matta of Whitman, Mass., was stopped at a stop sign on 5th Street. As the Matta vehicle left the stop sign and entered Clark Street, he collided with a Southbound 2008 Chrysler TNC operated by 31-year-old Kelsey Powell of Carroll. Due to damage caused in the accident, the driver’s side of the Chrysler lodged the door shut, but Powell could exit without mechanical extraction. No injuries were reported at the scene. The Matta vehicle sustained approximately $3,000, while the Powell vehicle had roughly $5,000 in damages. Matta was cited for expired registration, no insurance, and running a stop sign, and Powel was cited for no financial liability insurance.
Gov. Reynolds In Storm Lake Thursday To Present DoD Freedom Award And Governor’s Volunteer Awards
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will be in western Iowa tomorrow (Thursday) to present awards to Storm Lake volunteers and law enforcement. Reynolds will be at Storm Lake City Hall at 3:30 p.m. to present the Storm Lake Police Department with the U.S. Department of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award. This award is given to private and public sector employers to recognize employers’ outstanding support of employees who also serve in the National Guard or Reserve. Since the award’s creation in 1996, only 325 employers nationwide have been recognized with this honor. Reynolds then travels to the Buena Vista University campus at Schaller Memorial Chapel at 4 p.m. to present the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Awards to Iowans who have positively impacted their community and state through generous donations of their time and talents. Thursday’s ceremony is the last of five gatherings held throughout the state this year to recognize over 500 groups, individuals, and non-profit organizations.
Carroll County Sheriff Pingrey Reminds Motorists And Farmers To Exercise Additional Caution During Harvest
Fall is nearly here, and Carroll County Sheriff Ken Pingrey is reminding motorists and producers to take a few simple precautions to ensure a safe harvest season. According to Pingrey, they have already seen some agricultural traffic on highways and county roads, and they expect it to increase in the weeks ahead.
Denison Man Sentenced To 21 Months In Federal Prison For Misuse Of Social Security Number
A Mexican citizen living in Denison has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for misuse of a U.S. social security number. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa, 39-year-old Eric Jimenez Del Carmen was sentenced to 21 months in federal custody last week following a negotiated plea. The charge stems from an investigation launched in November 2019 after Del Carmen applied for employment with Monogram Foods in Harlan using a social security number he knew had not been assigned to him. Department of Justice officials say Del Carmen unlawfully gained employment with the bacon-packaging company through this fraudulent action. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations Division and U.S. Social Security Administration oversaw the investigation.
