Comments

Adam Nesbitt
2d ago

the poor guy needs a team that can recruit. nebraska is past its days of glory. best of luck to him and his family.

Phyllis Hogston Hadorn
1d ago

I am so sick of UNL firing all these coaches. Frost still walked away with 15 million of our tax paid dollars.Stop firing them give them a chance to build a team.Nebraska fired Bo and he had the same record Devaney and Osborne had before they started getting championships.I love my husker football but so sick of the politics being played by the school.

Jeff Mimick
2d ago

With the money he has made off of Nebraska, he doesn’t need to work again.

Related
The Spun

Adrian Martinez Reacts To Nebraska Firing Scott Frost

Former Nebraska head coach Scott Frost barely outlasted former starting quarterback Adrian Martinez. Both arrived in Lincoln in 2018. Martinez transferred to Kansas State prior to the 2022 season after four years with the Cornhuskers. Frost was fired after a loss to Georgia Southern this past weekend. Martinez shared his...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Big 12 Coach Was Asked About The Nebraska Job

Chris Klieman is one of the many names floated as a candidate to replace Scott Frost as Nebraska's next head coach. When asked about the position, per Riley Gates of 247Sports, the Kansas State coach wasn't ready to discuss taking a peer's old job. “For starters, Scott Frost is a...
LINCOLN, NE
AthlonSports.com

Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Nebraska Football Fans

Nebraska has officially moved on from head football coach Scott Frost. Now, the Huskers can begin searching for their next program leader. Believe it or not, Urban Meyer is a name being discussed as a viable option. What Nebraska needs is a major turnaround. Well, Meyer has a knack for...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Urban Meyer Makes Opinion On Nebraska Fans Very Clear

The Nebraska Cornhuskers made headlines over the weekend, firing head coach Scott Frost just three games into the 2022 season. During an appearance on the Big Ten Network, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer offered his thoughts on Nebraska's situation. Meyer then revealed his feelings about Nebraska's fan base....
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Legendary Coach Tom Osborne Reacts To Scott Frost's Firing

Nebraska made a big decision on Sunday to part ways with Scott Frost. Frost had been the head coach for the last five seasons before his Cornhuskers started out the 2022 season with a 1-2 record. The same issues from last season popped up, the biggest of which was the Cornhuskers' inability to win close games.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Betting Odds Suggest 1 Favorite For Nebraska Coach

On Sunday, Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost. This decision was made after the team lost to Georgia Southern at home. Over the past 48 hours, a plethora of coaches have been linked to the job opening at Nebraska. With that said, Odds Shark has one particular coach listed as the favorite for the position.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Report: Prominent Coach Unlikely To Leave For Nebraska

Since Scott Frost was fired on Sunday, Nebraska has been linked to a number of prominent head coaches. Baylor's Dave Aranda has been mentioned as a potential fit, but Bruce Feldman of The Athletic threw some cold water on that possibility this afternoon. "I know there’s been some chatter about...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Former Nebraska Assistant Makes Endorsement For Next Coach

Nebraska's coaching search is ongoing after Cornhuskers AD Trev Alberts fired Scott Frost over the weekend. One of the names that has been suggested for the position is Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell. In four-plus seasons at CCU, Chadwell is 32-19 with a pair of bowl appearances. Joe Moglia, who was...
LINCOLN, NE
3 News Now

Scott Frost's firing by the numbers: How does it stack up against past coaches?

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — To look at Scott Frost's firing by the numbers, you have to start with Saturday night. Georgia Southern's new-look offense put up 642 yards on the Blackshirts. That's the most ever they've allowed at Memorial Stadium, and the third most of all time. The Huskers had been 214-0 when scoring 35 or more points at home, according to the Omaha World-Herald. But they lost 42-45 on Saturday.
OMAHA, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph addresses Ochaun Mathis' 'losing culture' claim during opening press conference

Mickey Joseph is trying to lead Nebraska forward in the post-Scott Frost era, and he’s not putting up with claims of a losing culture for the program. Ochaun Mathis, TCU transfer spoke up on this transition, mentioning how the Huskers need to change their “losing culture.” According to Mathis, a number of players don’t even know what it looks like to win.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Reveals How Much It's Paying Scott Frost

Scott Frost is no longer the head coach at Nebraska, but he's walking away a rich man. The Huskers announced on Sunday that they've fired the former quarterback turned head coach. Frost is getting his full contract buyout, too. The Huskers will be paying all of Frost's $15 million contract...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

McKenzie Milton Makes His Opinion On Scott Frost Very Clear

McKenzie Milton played quarterback at UCF for Scott Frost prior to the coach's departure for Nebraska. On Sunday, the Huskers fired the program's prodigal son, who returned home to lead the school's football team in 2018. This evening, Milton took to social media to react. "Wherever Scott Frost lands that...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Football Player Had Troubling Admission On Sunday

Nebraska is seeking a fresh start away from Scott Frost. Saturday's 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern prompted the football program to fire the head coach early in his fourth season. Following Sunday's dismissal, per Jimmy Watkins of World-Herald Sports, Cornhuskers defensive end Ochaun Mathis commented on what needs to change.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Football Legend Wants To Be Next Head Coach

Ndamukong Suh has thrown his name into the Nebraska head coaching search. He tweeted on Sunday that he's ready to lead the program after Scott Frost was fired. “If anyone’s asking I’m ready to be head coach,” Suh tweeted. Frost was fired on Sunday afternoon after the...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: More changes could be coming on Tuesday

Nebraska football is officially under new leadership and there seems to be a pretty good possibility that the upheaval for the Huskers isn’t quite over. Interim Nebraska head coach Mickey Joseph will take the podium in front of the media for the first time on Tuesday morning since Scott Frost was fired. That could be when additional hinted at changes are announced.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Prominent Coach Responds To The Nebraska Job Rumors

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren has been a popular name floated around for head coaching jobs in recent years due to his tremendous work with the Wolfpack. But how does he feel about the idea of being a candidate for the now-vacant Nebraska job?. Apparently, Doeren feels like it's...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day.

