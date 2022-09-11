the poor guy needs a team that can recruit. nebraska is past its days of glory. best of luck to him and his family.
I am so sick of UNL firing all these coaches. Frost still walked away with 15 million of our tax paid dollars.Stop firing them give them a chance to build a team.Nebraska fired Bo and he had the same record Devaney and Osborne had before they started getting championships.I love my husker football but so sick of the politics being played by the school.
With the money he has made off of Nebraska, he doesn’t need to work again.
Related
Adrian Martinez Reacts To Nebraska Firing Scott Frost
Big 12 Coach Was Asked About The Nebraska Job
Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Nebraska Football Fans
Urban Meyer Makes Opinion On Nebraska Fans Very Clear
IN THIS ARTICLE
Legendary Coach Tom Osborne Reacts To Scott Frost's Firing
Urban Meyer Addresses Nebraska Job After Frost’s Firing
Betting Odds Suggest 1 Favorite For Nebraska Coach
Tom Osborne discusses Nebraska's coaching changes, says 'you get complaints from fans but that goes with passion'
Shatel: Tom Osborne says Mickey Joseph will 'do anything he can to be successful'
Report: Prominent Coach Unlikely To Leave For Nebraska
Former Nebraska Assistant Makes Endorsement For Next Coach
Scott Frost's firing by the numbers: How does it stack up against past coaches?
Mickey Joseph addresses Ochaun Mathis' 'losing culture' claim during opening press conference
Former Nebraska Assistant Endorses One Candidate for HC Job
Nebraska Reveals How Much It's Paying Scott Frost
McKenzie Milton Makes His Opinion On Scott Frost Very Clear
Nebraska Football Player Had Troubling Admission On Sunday
Nebraska Football Legend Wants To Be Next Head Coach
Nebraska Football: More changes could be coming on Tuesday
Look: Prominent Coach Responds To The Nebraska Job Rumors
The Spun
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 20