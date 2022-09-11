ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hogs jump to No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 11 in Coaches Poll

By Alyssa Orange
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36sVHt_0hr9YenB00

The Arkansas Razorbacks are climbing in both latest national football polls.

The latest AP Top 25 Poll has the Arkansas Razorbacks ranked No. 10 after their 44-30 win over South Carolina on Saturday.

The poll came out around 1 pm CT on Sunday. The Hogs jump to No. 10 from No. 19.

Georgia jumps to No. 1 with Alabama at No. 2. The other SEC schools in the rankings: Kentucky at 9, Arkansas at 10, Tennessee at 15, Florida at 18, Ole Miss at 21 and Texas A&M at 24.

The Coaches Poll has Arkansas at No. 11.

The No. 11 Razorbacks face Missouri State on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Razorback Stadium.

