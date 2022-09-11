Hogs jump to No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 11 in Coaches Poll
The Arkansas Razorbacks are climbing in both latest national football polls.
The latest AP Top 25 Poll has the Arkansas Razorbacks ranked No. 10 after their 44-30 win over South Carolina on Saturday.
The poll came out around 1 pm CT on Sunday. The Hogs jump to No. 10 from No. 19.
Georgia jumps to No. 1 with Alabama at No. 2. The other SEC schools in the rankings: Kentucky at 9, Arkansas at 10, Tennessee at 15, Florida at 18, Ole Miss at 21 and Texas A&M at 24.
The Coaches Poll has Arkansas at No. 11.
The No. 11 Razorbacks face Missouri State on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Razorback Stadium.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
