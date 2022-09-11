ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

2-For-1: Monster Largemouth Bass Eats Crappie As Fisherman Reels In His Catch In East Texas

This is what fishing is really all about. Those unexpected, yet incredibly amazing moments when things happen out of nowhere. Great stories to tell and memories made with good friends. It’s something so simple on the surface, but also, fishing is an artform and a science in itself. Easy to do, but difficult to do really, really well. This video captures a very wholesome, yet unique moment in fishing. Obviously, many fish prey on other fish, and it’s fairly common […] The post 2-For-1: Monster Largemouth Bass Eats Crappie As Fisherman Reels In His Catch In East Texas first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Linus Fishing#Snook#Bait
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
Outsider.com

LOOK: Tennessee Angler Hooks Highly Unusual-Looking Piebald Catfish

A few miles downstream from Chattanooga, Tennessee, fisherman Daimon Drymon caught an interesting-looking catfish. While fishing on the Tennessee River on August 19, Drymon hooked a blue catfish with curious white patches all over its body. This is called piebald, and it happens when an animal has unpigmented areas over a usually pigmented surface of feathers, hair, or scales.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy