Read full article on original website
Related
2-For-1: Monster Largemouth Bass Eats Crappie As Fisherman Reels In His Catch In East Texas
This is what fishing is really all about. Those unexpected, yet incredibly amazing moments when things happen out of nowhere. Great stories to tell and memories made with good friends. It’s something so simple on the surface, but also, fishing is an artform and a science in itself. Easy to do, but difficult to do really, really well. This video captures a very wholesome, yet unique moment in fishing. Obviously, many fish prey on other fish, and it’s fairly common […] The post 2-For-1: Monster Largemouth Bass Eats Crappie As Fisherman Reels In His Catch In East Texas first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Alligator Comes Flying Out Of Water To Steal Fisherman’s Fresh Catch
Florida, man… even the gators are going to try and rob you. There’s lots of crazy things that a person can witness while out fishing. Not all of them are optimal though. Fish provide a great resource of food to many different species out there from grizzly bears and gators, to eagles and even wolves.
Watch Shocking Moment Shark Leaps onto Fishing Boat off Maine Coast
Endangered mako sharks are renowned for their acrobatic displays when they are caught on fishing lines.
Massive hammerhead shark chases stingrays as swimmers flee Alabama beach
A hammerhead shark swimming off the coast of an Alabama beach was caught on camera chasing stingrays on Monday morning. In a video shared on Facebook by Catarena Peek, a plainly visible hammerhead shark is seen thrashing around in the water, chasing stingrays during a high speed chase in the Gulf's shallow water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The best fishing rods and poles, according to experts
Fishing is increasingly popular, as it offers a calming way to enjoy yourself outdoors. We spoke to experts about the best fishing rods and poles, from fly fishing poles to bass fishing rods.
Maine Man Catches 'Unicorn' Fish He's Been Hunting for 20 Years
The huge striped bass measured more than 50 inches in length after it was hauled from the water by an avid angler.
Clip Shows Startling Moment Shark Jumps Into Boat, Crashing Into Fishermen
The two men managed to get away from the thrashing shark after it landed on the deck of the boat.
Tarpon Jumps Clear Over The Boat, Nearly Slaps Fisherman Across The Face
Imagine being out on the calm water casting away just relaxing and then out of nowhere a tarpon jumps up over the boat. That’s almost a slap in the face… literally, and almost like the tarpon is taunting you. Tarpon are a popular sport fish, they put up...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LOOK: Tennessee Angler Hooks Highly Unusual-Looking Piebald Catfish
A few miles downstream from Chattanooga, Tennessee, fisherman Daimon Drymon caught an interesting-looking catfish. While fishing on the Tennessee River on August 19, Drymon hooked a blue catfish with curious white patches all over its body. This is called piebald, and it happens when an animal has unpigmented areas over a usually pigmented surface of feathers, hair, or scales.
Comments / 0