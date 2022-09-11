ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fanny Brice
Person
Beanie Feldstein
Person
Lea Michele
TheDailyBeast

Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ Is Even More Fun Than ‘Knives Out’

Mysteries are predicated on surprises, so it’s no shock to discover that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery boasts deceptions, twists, and head-spinning revelations galore. What qualifies as unexpected, however, is the fact that Rian Johnson’s follow-up to 2019’s Knives Out is a wholly superior whodunit contraption, at once more complex, cunning, and laugh-out-loud amusing. Those with a love of intricate brainteasers and bold, charismatic performances are in for a grand time when the film—currently premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival—arrives as a veritable Christmas present December 23 on Netflix.Though it’s a standalone sequel that requires no familiarity with...
TV SERIES
toofab.com

Killer Dolls Run Amuck as 'Chucky' and Tiffany Valentine Return for Season 2

Surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) head to Catholic school, as Chucky returns for a new onslaught of terror. Jennifer Tilly is also back as Tiffany, who will apparently appear as both a human and doll this season. "Chucky" kicks off October 5 on SyFy and USA.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Covid#Funny Girl
BGR.com

Queen Latifah’s Netflix movie is a Top 10 film in 80 countries after just 5 days

It’s been said the most important piece of real estate in Hollywood is no longer a billboard on Sunset Boulevard. Now, that prominence is unquestionably found on a digital billboard of sorts — specifically, on the Netflix home screen. That’s where, for example, Queen Latifah can release a new Netflix movie like End of the Road to little fanfare. And then, a mere five days later, it’s already a Top 10 film in 80 countries around the world.
MOVIES
toofab.com

Succession Creator Shades Actual Succession of King Charles III at Emmys

"Evidently, a little bit more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles," said Jesse Armstrong to a tepid (at best) audience response after winning Best Drama. It was another big night for HBO's smash hit "Succession," but there was another succession in the mind of creator Jesse Armstrong when he took to the Emmy stage on Monday night.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BGR.com

Netflix releases: Everything coming and going the week of September 11

Fans of video game adaptations, rejoice! During the week of September 11, Netflix will debut Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, which is based on the video game Cyberpunk 2077. Netflix’s game adaptations have been a mixed bag, but there have been some hits, including Arcane, Castlevania, and The Witcher. Here’s hoping Cyberpunk is of similar quality.
VIDEO GAMES
TVGuide.com

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 12

Cobra Kai is the kind of show that falls in that specific niche of being actually good and super popular. The Karate Kid series dropped its fifth season on Friday, and today it sits in the No. 1 spot on the Netflix TV chart. And good for Cobra Kai beating out The Crown, which has not released its own fifth season and won't be for a few months, but is at No. 4 on Netflix today regardless, all because of this pretty big world event that happened that last week — hopefully you've heard about it by now. Over on the movies list, Queen Latifah's new thriller End of the Road, about a family road trip gone wrong, is at No. 1.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Jane Fonda And Lily Tomlin ‘Moving On’ To New Movie And Life After ‘Grace And Frankie’ – Toronto Film Festival

EXCLUSIVE: One of the hottest acquisition titles at this year’s Toronto Film Festival, which starts in earnest tonight, happens to star a couple of certifiable show business legends, both now in their 80s, both working all the time (much of it together lately) and both proving age is just a number. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin wrapped their Netflix comedy series Grace and Frankie after seven seasons — the longest ever for any series in the streamer’s history — and within a week were back before the cameras shooting the indie film appropriately titled Moving On since this pair does just...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy