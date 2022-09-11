Read full article on original website
Drew Barrymore Sobs Reuniting with Ex Justin Long, Recalls 'Chaos' of Relationship
"I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was than when we dated." Drew Barrymore and Justin Long are back together to reflect on their on-again-off-again three year relationship. In a preview clip for the Season 3 premiere of "The Drew Barrymore Show," the 47-year-old "Charlie's...
Bachelorette ‘splits’ from fiance before finale airs- find out which star’s fairytale ending fell apart after filming
A STAR of the Bachelorette has reportedly split from her fiance before the season finale airs. Find out whether 26-year-old Rachel Recchia or 31-year-old Gabby Windey’s fairytale ending fell apart soon after filming. WARNING: Spoilers Ahead. According to Reality Steve, Rachel ends up engaged to Tino Franco, 28, at...
Rosie O'Donnell 'Bereft' Over Anne Heche's Death, Talks New Girlfriend & Visiting Martha Stewart in Prison
The comedian also told Howard Stern about snubbing two high-profile men with allegations lodged against them. Rosie O'Donnell is speaking out about the tragic death of Anne Heche. In an in-depth interview on Monday's episode of "The Howard Stern Show," the comedian shared that she's "legitimately bereft" over Heche's passing,...
The Bachelorette's Rachel gets engaged after whittling three men down to one
Going into the first part of The Bachelorette finale, Rachel had three men to choose from – and by the end of the episode she was officially engaged after choosing which guy she wanted to marry. While Gabby had already chosen Erich, Rachel went into the final with Aven,...
Ken Jennings rings in a new season of ‘Jeopardy!’ — as permanent host
A new season of “Jeopardy!” begins Sept. 12. New episodes of “Jeopardy!” begin Sept. 12. Who is the host of “Jeopardy!”? Ken Jennings is the host of “Jeopardy!” for the Season 39 premiere. When is the Season 39 “Jeopardy!” premiere? What to expect from “Jeopardy!” Season 39.
Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ Is Even More Fun Than ‘Knives Out’
Mysteries are predicated on surprises, so it’s no shock to discover that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery boasts deceptions, twists, and head-spinning revelations galore. What qualifies as unexpected, however, is the fact that Rian Johnson’s follow-up to 2019’s Knives Out is a wholly superior whodunit contraption, at once more complex, cunning, and laugh-out-loud amusing. Those with a love of intricate brainteasers and bold, charismatic performances are in for a grand time when the film—currently premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival—arrives as a veritable Christmas present December 23 on Netflix.Though it’s a standalone sequel that requires no familiarity with...
HGTV Fans Are Loving ‘No Demo Reno’ Star Jenn Todryk’s Hair Makeover: ‘Looks So Good’
'No Demo Reno' star Jenn Todryk revealed a hair makeover on Instagram, and fans hopped in the comments to shower her new look with some love.
Killer Dolls Run Amuck as 'Chucky' and Tiffany Valentine Return for Season 2
Surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) head to Catholic school, as Chucky returns for a new onslaught of terror. Jennifer Tilly is also back as Tiffany, who will apparently appear as both a human and doll this season. "Chucky" kicks off October 5 on SyFy and USA.
Kourtney Kardashian Says Backlash Over Boohoo Collab 'Is Exactly What I Was Hoping For'
"I went back and forth about doing this collection with @boohoo because the first thing I think about when I hear the words 'fast fashion' is that it’s bad for our planet" Kourtney Kardashian has come under fire over her new collaboration with Boohoo, but she says she's unsurprised she's receiving backlash.
Queen Latifah’s Netflix movie is a Top 10 film in 80 countries after just 5 days
It’s been said the most important piece of real estate in Hollywood is no longer a billboard on Sunset Boulevard. Now, that prominence is unquestionably found on a digital billboard of sorts — specifically, on the Netflix home screen. That’s where, for example, Queen Latifah can release a new Netflix movie like End of the Road to little fanfare. And then, a mere five days later, it’s already a Top 10 film in 80 countries around the world.
Lizzo Gives Passionate Speech About Representation After First Primetime Emmy Win
"When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see in the medias was someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me" Okay, we'll celebrate that a little more if/when the time comes, but Lizzo still had plenty of excitement and celebration in her as she made her way to the stage to accept her first Emmy.
Succession Creator Shades Actual Succession of King Charles III at Emmys
"Evidently, a little bit more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles," said Jesse Armstrong to a tepid (at best) audience response after winning Best Drama. It was another big night for HBO's smash hit "Succession," but there was another succession in the mind of creator Jesse Armstrong when he took to the Emmy stage on Monday night.
Quinta Brunson Reacts to Jimmy Kimmel Lying on Stage During Emmys Acceptance Speech
The "Abbott Elementary" creator and star had to walk around the prone late-night host after a bit where Will Arnett dragged him out supposedly drunk and passed out. It was a moment of attempted comedy that elicited a huge backlash after Quinta Brunson won her first Emmy Award for "Abbott Elementary" on Monday's Emmys broadcast.
Fans Are Upset After Olivia Newton-John Was Left Out of 2022 Emmys In Memoriam Segment
"Shame on you, @TelevisionAcad for failing to include Olivia Newton-John in your In Memoriam tribute." Olivia Newton-John fans are calling out the Television Academy after the late "Grease" star was noticeably left out of the "In Memoriam" segment at the 2022 Emmy Awards. During Monday night's telecast, singer John Legend...
Netflix releases: Everything coming and going the week of September 11
Fans of video game adaptations, rejoice! During the week of September 11, Netflix will debut Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, which is based on the video game Cyberpunk 2077. Netflix’s game adaptations have been a mixed bag, but there have been some hits, including Arcane, Castlevania, and The Witcher. Here’s hoping Cyberpunk is of similar quality.
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 12
Cobra Kai is the kind of show that falls in that specific niche of being actually good and super popular. The Karate Kid series dropped its fifth season on Friday, and today it sits in the No. 1 spot on the Netflix TV chart. And good for Cobra Kai beating out The Crown, which has not released its own fifth season and won't be for a few months, but is at No. 4 on Netflix today regardless, all because of this pretty big world event that happened that last week — hopefully you've heard about it by now. Over on the movies list, Queen Latifah's new thriller End of the Road, about a family road trip gone wrong, is at No. 1.
Jimmy Kimmel Says Andrew Garfield Snatched Spearhead Out of the Air Saving Everyone at His Emmys Table
"Just as Spider-Man would have done were he in an undercover situation. His shirt came open. My wife almost had to be resuscitated." Andrew Garfield might actually be Spider-Man in real life, according to Jimmy Kimmel. If the late night host is to be believed, an opening dance number at...
'I look younger!' — 55+ year-old shoppers swear by Fran Drescher's $32 primer for smooth skin
The Nanny has been off the air for over two decades, but we are still obsessed with Fran Drescher — her voice (duh), her style, and her secrets to keeping her complexion gorgeously youthful and radiant. While we can't easily obtain the first two, her glowing skin isn't much...
John Legend Drops Wonder Woman Video Featuring Chrissy Teigen & Their Kids
"I married my Wonder Woman 9 years ago today. Happy Anniversary, my love. You never cease to amaze me," Legend posted to social media as he debuted the video, which appears to have been filmed on the family's recent trip to Italy.
Jane Fonda And Lily Tomlin ‘Moving On’ To New Movie And Life After ‘Grace And Frankie’ – Toronto Film Festival
EXCLUSIVE: One of the hottest acquisition titles at this year’s Toronto Film Festival, which starts in earnest tonight, happens to star a couple of certifiable show business legends, both now in their 80s, both working all the time (much of it together lately) and both proving age is just a number. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin wrapped their Netflix comedy series Grace and Frankie after seven seasons — the longest ever for any series in the streamer’s history — and within a week were back before the cameras shooting the indie film appropriately titled Moving On since this pair does just...
