Symba Will Be A Household Name Very Soon!
Symba is an artist on his way to the top! He stopped by the iPower Studios yesterday (Sept 9th) with DJ Swirv Deniro & Bambi to discuss his upcoming releases, sports, and more! Symba’s “Never End Up Broke PT. 2 was featured as Today’s Zane Lowe World First. Also, his DJ Drama Presents: Results Take Time (A Gangsta Grillz Special Edition) arrives everywhere Friday September 16th!View this post on Instagram
