ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Symba Will Be A Household Name Very Soon!

By DJ Swirv Deniro
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qhywe_0hr9WmLv00

Symba is an artist on his way to the top! He stopped by the iPower Studios yesterday (Sept 9th) with DJ Swirv Deniro & Bambi to discuss his upcoming releases, sports, and more! Symba’s “Never End Up Broke PT. 2 was featured as Today’s Zane Lowe World First. Also, his DJ Drama Presents: Results Take Time (A Gangsta Grillz Special Edition) arrives everywhere Friday September 16th!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DJ Swirv Deniro (@djswirvdeniro)

Check out Symba – Never End Up Broke (Live Performance)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Drama
Vibe

Kerry Washington Stars In Netflix’s ‘The School for Good and Evil’

Award-winning actress Kerry Washington is starring in the forthcoming Netflix film, The School for Good and Evil. Based on the epic international bestselling series by Soman Chainani, the film will premiere just in time for Halloween. The Paul Feig-directed film also stars Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Charlize Theron and more. According to Netflix, the film tells the story of two best friends who find themselves on opposing sides of a modern fairy tale. The two are swept away into an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of good...
MOVIES
UPI News

Fox renews 'MasterChef' with Gordon Ramsay for Season 13

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Fox renewed MasterChef, the competitive cooking show hosted by Gordon Ramsay, for a 13th season, the network announced Wednesday. Ramsay will return for Season 13, along with judges Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich, TVLine, Variety and Deadline reported. MasterChef is the network's most-watched summer series, averaging...
TV & VIDEOS
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

546
Followers
709
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

The 804's Source for Hip Hop and R&B

 https://ipowerrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy