Pitt Falls Out of Top 20 in Latest National Rankings

By Stephen Thompson
 3 days ago

Pitt checks in at No. 23 in the AP Poll and No. 25 in the Coaches Poll.

PITTSBURGH -- A 34-27 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers has pushed the Pitt Panthers out of the top-20 in two major national rankings.

The Panthers check in at No. 23 in the latest AP top-25 and No. 25 in the newest Coaches Poll released following the conclusion of games last night.

Pitt's health is a factor to watch moving forward. They played all or some of the game against Tennessee without seven starters.

After facing a pair of Power 5 opponents in Weeks 1 and 2, their schedule hits a lull with Western Michigan and Rhode Island awaiting the next two weeks. They'll have. a chance to stack some wins before opening conference play.

Three Takeaways from Pitt's Loss to Tennessee

Pat Narduzzi Updates Pitt QB Injuries

Rodney Hammond Out, Deslin Alexandre In for Pitt vs. Tennessee

Three Matchups to Watch in Pitt-Tennessee

Pitt-Tennessee Preview: Dive Deep into Top-25 Matchup

Pitt Welcomes SEC Opponent with Conference Pride on the Line

Pitt Displays a New View of the Arena and Sports Performing Center

Pitt Athletics showed a new view of the Arena and Sports Performing Center Monday and their plan to achieve that in a meeting Monday. The meeting involved a joint Development Activities Meeting of Oakland Planning & Development Corp. and the Oakland Business Improvement District and it included how the building will fit into the current landscape. The University started construction for the arena in the past year on the former Petersen Events Center lawn. The complex will sit in-between the Petersen Events Center and Panther Hall, a Pitt student housing building.
Leave Your Diet at Home For Pittsburgh's First Donut Festival

Get ready for a party that would make Homer Simpson stand up and shout “Woo-hoo!”. The inaugural Pittsburgh Donut Fest will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Cathedral Room at Saint Nicholas, an event space on Dithridge Street in Oakland. Tickets go on sale at the end of September. Consider the deep-fried festivities an early Christmas gift from Bobalky & Gnocchi.
Exclusive video shows moments football players allegedly hazed 5 teammates at Mohawk High School

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — Channel 11 obtained exclusive cell phone video from inside the Mohawk High School gymnasium where upperclassmen were alleged to have assaulted five underage teens on the football team. The video was taken during what the student-athletes call “nap time” — the time between morning and afternoon practice at the end of the summer.
Iorio Takes Possession of Butler Stations

The locally-owned cluster of three radio stations licensed to Butler is now officially under new ownership. Frank Iorio’s Pittsburgh Radio Partners took possession of WBUT-AM, WISR-AM, and WLER-FM, along with the two FM translators for the AM stations, as of the start of September. According to Radio Business Report, the transaction was for $1.8 million.
Is Pittsburgh Anchor Heather Abraham Leaving KDKA-TV?

Heather Abraham has been brightening the day of Pittsburgh’s residents with joy and her smile for 12 years. They consider her a good representative of Pittsburgh. But now Heather Abraham is leaving the morning show, Your Day Pittsburgh, on KDKA-TV, and viewers want to know why. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
Local Attorney Recalls King Charles III

Tributes continue to pour in for Queen Elizabeth II, but now, many are eyes on King Charles III as he begins his reign. Erie attorney, John Mizner recalled meeting the then Prince of Wales when he visited Pittsburgh in the late 1980's. "It was a very interesting experience one that...
10 Black musicians who put Pittsburgh on the map

Pittsburgh’s status as a city of great jazz and musical innovation began with the contributions of many Black artists in the 20th century. These leaders transformed America’s relationship with music and helped make Pittsburgh a thriving musical hub. Pittsburgh’s vibrant music scene is alive and well today. Many...
10 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend, from Bellevue's Brickvue to the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival

Photo above by Xavi Cabrera used by permission via Unsplash. Now that all the area schools are back in full swing, it’s time to condense all that family-togetherness into the weekend. Whether you’re looking for a small, quiet event or a busy fall festival, there are so many things to do in Pittsburgh (and beyond) that are just right for your family this weekend.
Fall Festivals Near Me: Pittsburgh Fall Festivals 2022

It’s one of the most fun times of year – Fall festival season in Pittsburgh! Farms all across western Pennsylvania are opening their doors for Fall festivals, pumpkin picking, corn mazes, hayrides, and special events over the next two months. These family-friendly farm events are sometimes weather-dependent, so...
