Pitt Falls Out of Top 20 in Latest National Rankings

Pitt checks in at No. 23 in the AP Poll and No. 25 in the Coaches Poll.

PITTSBURGH -- A 34-27 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers has pushed the Pitt Panthers out of the top-20 in two major national rankings.

The Panthers check in at No. 23 in the latest AP top-25 and No. 25 in the newest Coaches Poll released following the conclusion of games last night.

Pitt's health is a factor to watch moving forward. They played all or some of the game against Tennessee without seven starters.

After facing a pair of Power 5 opponents in Weeks 1 and 2, their schedule hits a lull with Western Michigan and Rhode Island awaiting the next two weeks. They'll have. a chance to stack some wins before opening conference play.

