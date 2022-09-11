ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Penn State coach James Franklin said about facing Auburn, Bryan Harsin

Auburn’s first big game of the season is just days away, as Bryan Harsin’s team welcomes No. 22 Penn State to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers (2-0) and Nittany Lions (2-0) will square off at 2:30 p.m. on CBS in what will be the second game of the programs’ home-and-home series. The two teams met last September in State College, Penn., with Auburn falling 28-20 on the road to Penn State during its annual “White Out” game.
Chris Fowler gives his pick for best home-field advantage in the B1G

Home-field advantage might be considered underrated to some, but to others, it could be the difference between a win and a loss. ESPN commentator Chris Fowler recently gave his thoughts on which team has the best home-field advantage in the B1G. While programs like Michigan, Michigan State, and Ohio State have stadiums such as “The Big House” or “The Horseshoe,” few atmospheres compare to Beaver Stadium in Penn State’s annual White Out game.
2024 4-Stars Heywood, Nichols Favored to Land at Penn State

Two four-star players in the Class of 2024– Kevin Heywood and Dominic Nichols— have received a Rivals Future Cast and a 247Sports Crystal ball prediction, respectively, to Penn State. Heywood, a 6-foot-7, 280-pound offensive tackle out of Warminster, Pennsylvania, and Nichols, a four-star edge-rusher out of Ijamsville, Maryland,...
Penn State-Central Michigan kickoff time announced

Penn State and Central Michigan will kick off at noon at Beaver Stadium on Sept. 24 in Week 4 of the 2022 season, Penn State announced Monday. The game will be televised on Big Ten Network, as was previously announced. The Nittany Lions are looking two sweep their two games...
Rich McGlynn named interim Athletics Director for Auburn University

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A temporary replacement has been selected to fill the vacancy left with the resignation of Auburn Athletic Director Allen Greene. According to a news release from the university, Rich McGlynn has been named Auburn University’s interim Athletic Director. The announcement was made in a news release from Auburn University President Christopher […]
Things you should never do at a college football tailgate

The SEC has some of the best tailgating scenes in college football, especially in Tuscaloosa and Auburn, and it only takes walking a few steps past a handful of tents on campus to see why. Fans setting up on Saturdays this fall must mentally prepare for the logistical planning and...
Traveling to State College for the Penn State game? 10 top-rated Vrbo lodging near Beaver Stadium

College football season is now upon us which means parents, fans and alumni will soon be traveling to cheer on the Nittany Lions at Penn State’s home games at Beaver Stadium. If you are planning to travel for the game, why not make a weekend of it? A Vrbo is much more convenient if you’re traveling with lots of friends or kids and don’t want to get 2 or even 3 hotel rooms. On game day, just walk or take an Uber to avoid traffic around Beaver Stadium. In fact, demand for Vrbo vacation homes in the State College area has more than doubled compared to 2019, and the average daily rage for vacation rentals is $992 for the game this weekend.
Power 25 Rankings: Unbeaten Opelika makes big jump following OT victory

Opelika jumped from a tie for the 14th spot all the way into the top 10 in the AL.com Power 25 rankings this week following an overtime win over Central-Phenix City. The Bulldogs (4-0) beat the Red Devils 17-14 in overtime. Erik Speakman’s team jumped all the way to 7th this week. Clay-Chalkville remained No. 1 following its 14-12 win over rival Pinson Valley, but the Cougars are just two points ahead of No. 2 Auburn.
Search underway for missing woman in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are asking the public’s help to find a woman who was last seen on Saturday morning going to an Altoona Sheetz. Alysha Yohn, 28, was reported missing by family members and was reportedly last seen at 2:30 a.m. when she was going to the Chestnut Avenue Sheetz, according to the Altoona […]
Attorney General Steve Marshall announces Alabama Supreme Court overrules antiquated time-of-death rule

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Supreme Court has reinstated the case of John Grant, 47, of Montgomery, for the murder of Earl Mock who died 15 months after he was shot in the face with a shotgun. Grant’s murder prosecution had been blocked due to a common law “year-and-a-day rule,” which allowed homicide prosecutions only if the victim died within a year and a day of the criminal act.
