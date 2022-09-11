College football season is now upon us which means parents, fans and alumni will soon be traveling to cheer on the Nittany Lions at Penn State’s home games at Beaver Stadium. If you are planning to travel for the game, why not make a weekend of it? A Vrbo is much more convenient if you’re traveling with lots of friends or kids and don’t want to get 2 or even 3 hotel rooms. On game day, just walk or take an Uber to avoid traffic around Beaver Stadium. In fact, demand for Vrbo vacation homes in the State College area has more than doubled compared to 2019, and the average daily rage for vacation rentals is $992 for the game this weekend.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO