Gator Country
Galloway interested in learning more about the Florida Gators
Last weekend, the Florida Gators hosted several prospects committed to other schools when they took on Kentucky in the Swamp. 2024 LSU tight end commit Tayvion Galloway (6-5, 230, Chillicothe, OH. High) was on campus for the first time and enjoyed meeting everyone. “It was a great time,” Galloway said...
Gator Country
Gators’ defense improved in loss to Kentucky
If there’s a positive takeaway from Florida’s loss to Kentucky, it’s that the Gators’ defense shined in week two. The Gators held the Wildcats to 272 yards of offense, giving up just 70 rushing yards in the game. The Gators’ defensive line had their way with Kentucky, sacking Will Levis three times after not recording a single sack in week one.
QB DJ Lagway: Gators Offense 'Fits Me Perfectly'
The Florida Gators' offense may have stuggled against Kentucky, but quarterback DJ Lagway came away believing he'd fit into the scheme perfectly.
knightnews.com
Game time, TV set for UCF vs Georgia tech
The American Athletic Conference announced that the Knights’ next home game against ACC opponent Georgia Tech at FBC Mortgage Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 or 4 p.m. on ESPNU for Saturday Sept. 24. The Broadcast times will be set after the Conclusion of games taking place this Saturday...
floridapolitics.com
UCF rises in national rankings, growing reputation
The new rating — its highest ever — puts officials closer to their goal of being recognized as a Top 50 public school by 2027. The University of Central Florida is moving up in an influential national ranking and has achieved the highest rating it’s ever received, the school announced Monday.
Gator Country
Friday Night Frenzy Recap week 3: Florida Gators recruiting
It’s that time of the year again where the Friday Night Lights are bright and prospects across the country are trying to shine on the field to impress college coaches and win a state championship ring before heading to college. Like the past years, Gator Country is going to...
Florida Man Wins $1,000,000 On Gold Rush Scratch-Off He Picked Up At ‘Quick Serv’
A Florida man’s “Quick Serv” stop resulted in a $1,000,000 lottery scratch-off win, according to lottery officials. The Florida Lottery announced that Robert White, 61, of Apopka, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office.
(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, Florida
stock photo. Not of Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaTandem X Visuals on unsplash.com. If living in Florida has taught me one thing that I repeat quite often, actually, it's that it's so much more than what it seems. Miles and miles of territory that we have no idea about, no matter how much we modernize the land with shops, apartment complexes, tourist attractions, theme parks. I think it's why Florida is so (potentially) haunted: People don't know the stories of the land and the respect that needs to be given.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville favorite Brownie Guy to close after owner Chris DeVeau’s death
Brownie Guy, a Gainesville staple, is closing its doors Monday following the death of its owner, Chris DeVeau Sept. 5. The store, located at 602 NW 75th St. Suite B near Newberry Square, will sell its final batch of brownies at 11 a.m. Monday, continuing until 10 p.m. or when it sells out. Purchases are cash only.
click orlando
Rain keeps on coming to Central Florida. How long will it last?
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will be high all week in Central Florida. Expect an 80% coverage of showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday, and a 70% coverage of storms Wednesday through Friday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. High temperatures in the Orlando area...
Two Florida Universities Ranked Among Best Public Schools by U.S. News & World Report
Two Florida universities took coveted spots on the list of America’s top public schools as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. The University of Florida in Gainesville ranked fifth among the nation’s public universities. Among all U.S. colleges, it ranked 29th best. Florida State University in Tallahassee...
First Coast News
Ex-mistress, former Jacksonville sheriff both witnesses at Darryl Daniels trial
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Opening statements got underway Tuesday morning in the trial of ex-Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels. He's charged with evidence tampering after allegedly having his mistress arrested for stalking in 2019. The first witness to testify was Cierra Smith, Daniels' former longtime mistress and the woman...
Hash House A Go Go Looks to Expand in Central Florida
The chain describes its offerings as “twisted farm food”, or contemporary renditions of midwestern American cuisine
Celebration Restaurant Group to Open Two Central Florida Combo Restaurants
Yum! Brands will house two brands under one roof at two separate Central Florida locations
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville Asian markets give customers a ‘taste of home’
For Gainesville residents who want to make tteokbokki, pancit, biryani or huǒguō, ingredients can be hard to find. Asian markets provide what several common U.S. grocery chains can’t: authentic flavor and, for many, comfort food. Some may be looking to break out of their comfort zone with...
Onyx Magazine honors Florida’s most influential Black men
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Onyx Magazine hosted the third Men of Honor ceremony on Saturday, honoring 20 of Florida’s most influential Black men. The event paid tribute to the tireless contributions of Black men throughout the state. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. This year’s Man...
fox35orlando.com
Man pleads guilty to recording women inside bathroom at University of Florida; faces similar charge at UCF
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A 20-year-old Illinois man was found guilty of voyeurism after he recorded several women changing or showering inside a campus bathroom at the University of Florida in Gainesville, according to court records. He is also facing a video voyeurism charge for an alleged similar incident at the University of Central Florida in Orlando.
What’s next for this iconic De Leon Springs restaurant
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. One of Florida’s popular restaurants, Old Spanish Sugar Mill Grill & Griddle House at De Leon Springs State Park, will undergo some improvements as it sees a change in operators.
Why were some felons arrested for voting in 2020 and others not?
ORLANDO, Fla. — In 2018 more than 64% of Florida voters chose to amend the state constitution, providing for the automatic restoration of voting rights to felons. The amendment excluded violent crimes and sex crimes, it also left other details up to the legislature, such as the repayment of fines and fees.
click orlando
Thai Farm Kitchen closes Orlando location just months after opening
ORLANDO, Fla. – After nearly 9 months in business, Thai Farm Kitchen has closed its College Park location permanently. “Dear friends, we regret to announce our closing. We are great full of your friendship and support. We wish everyone happiness and prosperity. With love from us all at ‘Thai Farm Kitchen’ ALWAYS,” the business wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday.
