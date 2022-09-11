ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gator Country

Galloway interested in learning more about the Florida Gators

Last weekend, the Florida Gators hosted several prospects committed to other schools when they took on Kentucky in the Swamp. 2024 LSU tight end commit Tayvion Galloway (6-5, 230, Chillicothe, OH. High) was on campus for the first time and enjoyed meeting everyone. “It was a great time,” Galloway said...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Gators’ defense improved in loss to Kentucky

If there’s a positive takeaway from Florida’s loss to Kentucky, it’s that the Gators’ defense shined in week two. The Gators held the Wildcats to 272 yards of offense, giving up just 70 rushing yards in the game. The Gators’ defensive line had their way with Kentucky, sacking Will Levis three times after not recording a single sack in week one.
GAINESVILLE, FL
knightnews.com

Game time, TV set for UCF vs Georgia tech

The American Athletic Conference announced that the Knights’ next home game against ACC opponent Georgia Tech at FBC Mortgage Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 or 4 p.m. on ESPNU for Saturday Sept. 24. The Broadcast times will be set after the Conclusion of games taking place this Saturday...
ORLANDO, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Orlando, FL
Gainesville, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
State
Kissimmee, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Orlando, FL
Gainesville, FL
floridapolitics.com

UCF rises in national rankings, growing reputation

The new rating — its highest ever — puts officials closer to their goal of being recognized as a Top 50 public school by 2027. The University of Central Florida is moving up in an influential national ranking and has achieved the highest rating it’s ever received, the school announced Monday.
ORLANDO, FL
Gator Country

Friday Night Frenzy Recap week 3: Florida Gators recruiting

It’s that time of the year again where the Friday Night Lights are bright and prospects across the country are trying to shine on the field to impress college coaches and win a state championship ring before heading to college. Like the past years, Gator Country is going to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Evie M.

(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, Florida

stock photo. Not of Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaTandem X Visuals on unsplash.com. If living in Florida has taught me one thing that I repeat quite often, actually, it's that it's so much more than what it seems. Miles and miles of territory that we have no idea about, no matter how much we modernize the land with shops, apartment complexes, tourist attractions, theme parks. I think it's why Florida is so (potentially) haunted: People don't know the stories of the land and the respect that needs to be given.
CHULUOTA, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville favorite Brownie Guy to close after owner Chris DeVeau’s death

Brownie Guy, a Gainesville staple, is closing its doors Monday following the death of its owner, Chris DeVeau Sept. 5. The store, located at 602 NW 75th St. Suite B near Newberry Square, will sell its final batch of brownies at 11 a.m. Monday, continuing until 10 p.m. or when it sells out. Purchases are cash only.
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

Rain keeps on coming to Central Florida. How long will it last?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will be high all week in Central Florida. Expect an 80% coverage of showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday, and a 70% coverage of storms Wednesday through Friday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. High temperatures in the Orlando area...
ORLANDO, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville Asian markets give customers a ‘taste of home’

For Gainesville residents who want to make tteokbokki, pancit, biryani or huǒguō, ingredients can be hard to find. Asian markets provide what several common U.S. grocery chains can’t: authentic flavor and, for many, comfort food. Some may be looking to break out of their comfort zone with...
GAINESVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man pleads guilty to recording women inside bathroom at University of Florida; faces similar charge at UCF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A 20-year-old Illinois man was found guilty of voyeurism after he recorded several women changing or showering inside a campus bathroom at the University of Florida in Gainesville, according to court records. He is also facing a video voyeurism charge for an alleged similar incident at the University of Central Florida in Orlando.
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

Thai Farm Kitchen closes Orlando location just months after opening

ORLANDO, Fla. – After nearly 9 months in business, Thai Farm Kitchen has closed its College Park location permanently. “Dear friends, we regret to announce our closing. We are great full of your friendship and support. We wish everyone happiness and prosperity. With love from us all at ‘Thai Farm Kitchen’ ALWAYS,” the business wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday.
ORLANDO, FL

