Fire officials: Mountain Fire holding within containment lines
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Fire officials say the Mountain Fire is holding within current containment lines. The fire is now 13,436 acres with a containment level of 70%. Officials expect to have the fire fully contained by September 19. Its burning 9 miles southwest of the community of Gazelle in Siskiyou County.
Local receives citation after igniting vegetation fire in Shingletown on Monday
SHINGLETOWN, Calif. — CAL FIRE Law Enforcement issued a citation to a local in Shingletown for burning during a burn suspension on Monday morning. According to CAL FIRE officials in Shasta County, their firefighters responded to reports of a vegetation fire burning off of Wilson Hill Road. Firefighters arrived...
Mill Fire and Mountain Fire in Northern California
Up in the forests of Northern California, two fires known as the “Mill Fire” and the “Mountain Fire” are threatening the lives and safety of California residents. The Mill Fire, although the smallest, is currently raging in Siskiyou county. It has only been contained by 40%, and it has already burned around 4,263 acres of Siskiyou County land, while also taking out more than 100 structures.
Fire whirl witnessed on Northern California wildfire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Evacuation orders remain in place west of Gazelle, in Siskiyou County on Monday after a spot fire ignited in heavy brush and timber over the weekend. 'Erratic' fire behavior was described by firefighters working out on the line. A fire whirl caught on camera can be seen in a video provided by the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office late Saturday night, taken from Macks Gulch Road.
Mount Shasta Herald
Man whose mom died in Mill Fire in Northern California, other families sue Roseburg plant
More than 100 people are suing the Roseburg Forest Products Co. in Oregon for losses caused by the Mill Fire in Siskiyou County. Among them is a man whose mother died in the blaze. Others are suing for personal injuries, or for loss or damage of their homes or other...
Early morning fire stopped on side of the road
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE is investigating an early morning fire that broke out in north Redding. The fire was reported shortly after 5 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. It was contained to a very small spot of dry grass off of Keswick Dam Road and Quartz Hill Road.
FireWatch: Mountain Fire burns another 1,300 acres, new Evacuation Orders & Warnings issued
UPDATE: The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office has issued new evacuations due to the Mountain Fire. According to the Sheriff's Office, new Evacuation Orders have been issued to Zone SIS-2218-B, which includes north of Mcconaughy Gulch Road, Noyes Valley Road, east of Duezl Creek and west of Winters Gulch Road. Scarface...
Update on evacuation orders for the Mountain Fire
GAZELLE, Calif. — The Civil Authorities have issued an Immediate Evacuation for residents southwest of Gazelle in zones SIS-5102-B and SIS-5203, beginning at 6:36 pm and ending at 11:36 pm. Mountain Fire West of Gazelle - Evacuation Order for Zones 5102-B & 5203. If you are in this area,...
FireWatch: Coyote Fire is burning near Dorris with 55% containment
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- A wildfire in northeast Siskiyou County is burning a few miles southeast of Dorris in northeast Siskiyou County. CalFire says the Coyote Fire is burning at Coyote Ridge, west of Red Rock Lakes. Its morning update says the vegetation fire had burned 297 acres and was...
Sheriff’s Office Provides Little Response To New Distribution of Antisemitic Materials In City Of Shasta Lake
Before 7 am on the morning of August 18, Jennie Dougherty says she was walking in her neighborhood in the City of Shasta Lake when she noticed flyers on the doorsteps of many of her neighbors’ houses. “I started walking around 6:20 and it didn’t hit me (what I...
Southbound I-5 traffic returns to normal after police activity in Redding
REDDING, Calif. 11:02 A.M. UPDATE - Southbound Interstate 5 was diverted onto South Bonnyview Road due to police activity on the overpass Monday morning, according to Caltrans District 2. At about 11 a.m., traffic returned to normal. It is not clear what the police activity was for. This is a...
Anderson Police arrest man for human trafficking of a minor in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A Contra Costa County man was taken into custody by detectives from the Anderson Police Department after an investigation revealed the man had been involved in human trafficking of a minor in Shasta County. On Tuesday, detectives with the Anderson Police Department headed down to Contra Costa...
Man arrested for attacking store clerk and stealing items
REDDING, Calif. - Police in Redding arrested a man they said charged at a convenience store employee with a knife and stole some items. Redding police arrested Gregory Hines after the robbery at the Smart Market on Westside Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said Hines threw a bar stool...
Ashland Utility Billing Office Closed
The City of Ashland Customer Services Utility Billing office, located at 20 E Main St in Ashland, is closed until further notice due to a staffing shortage. Customers will not be able to make payments at the office or meet staff in person at this time. Payments can be made...
Van Meter Fire continues to grow in Klamath County
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – 5:29 P.M. UPDATE - There are updated evacuations for the #VanMeterFire. LEVEL 3 (GO NOW) evacuation for the Dodds Hollow area north of the town of Merrill. This includes all address on Patricia Lane, Dodds Hollow Road, Pope Road, and north of Taylor Road. ____________________________________________________________
Evacuations for the Van Meter fire (Stukel)
Level 1 (Ready): Harpold Rd west to Hill Rd and north of Taylor Rd, just north of the town Merrill. Level 3 (Go): Crystal Springs Rd east of Hill Rd. So. Poe Valley Rd from Crystal Springs Rd to Weber Rd.
Tribal Picnic at Shasta Dam Triggered Federal Security Response
Many people who’ve joined the Winnemem Wintu Tribe on their annual Run4Salmon Prayer Journey have developed a profound respect for the sacred fish as they travel hundreds of miles each year from the McCloud River to the Pacific Ocean. Nadia Lucia Peralta, who has served as a medic during the journey for the past two years, is among the many supporters who say they’ve been moved by their experiences with Run4Salmon, which includes several ceremonies to pray for the salmon’s return to the Tribe’s river.
Single disabled mother of three runs from Mill Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Sara J. hasn't had it easy since her ex-husband ran over her leg in February. And after the Mill Fire took her Weed home, life got even more difficult. "There were fireballs coming out of the sky and landing on houses next to mine," said...
Helicopter crashes into Merrill Lake while picking up water for Kalama Fire
COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – A helicopter being used to fight the Kalama Fire in Washington crashed into Merrill lake on Wednesday, fire officials say. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on the north end of Merrill lake, roughly 2.5 miles from the town of Cougar. According to fire...
Redding PD seizes large amount of fentanyl; suspect arrested
Originally Published By: Redding Police Department Facebook Page. “In July of 2022, the officers of the Redding Police Department Bike Team initiated an investigation into a person responsible for delivering fentanyl into Downtown Redding, Hilltop Drive, and surrounding areas. Fentanyl use has been identified as a growing problem throughout the Hilltop Drive and Downtown areas. The investigation identified Tara Detrant (34 years of Anderson) as a possible suspect. On September 1st, 2022, the RPD Bike Team, with the assistance of the Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) and Shasta Inter-Agency Narcotics Task Force (SINTF), conducted a traffic stop on Detrant’s vehicle. A search warrant was served on Detrant’s vehicle which resulted in officers locating approximately 10 ounces of fentanyl and other items of narcotic paraphernalia.
