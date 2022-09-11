ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weed, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KDRV

Fire officials: Mountain Fire holding within containment lines

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Fire officials say the Mountain Fire is holding within current containment lines. The fire is now 13,436 acres with a containment level of 70%. Officials expect to have the fire fully contained by September 19. Its burning 9 miles southwest of the community of Gazelle in Siskiyou County.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
norsenotes.com

Mill Fire and Mountain Fire in Northern California

Up in the forests of Northern California, two fires known as the “Mill Fire” and the “Mountain Fire” are threatening the lives and safety of California residents. The Mill Fire, although the smallest, is currently raging in Siskiyou county. It has only been contained by 40%, and it has already burned around 4,263 acres of Siskiyou County land, while also taking out more than 100 structures.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire whirl witnessed on Northern California wildfire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Evacuation orders remain in place west of Gazelle, in Siskiyou County on Monday after a spot fire ignited in heavy brush and timber over the weekend. 'Erratic' fire behavior was described by firefighters working out on the line. A fire whirl caught on camera can be seen in a video provided by the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office late Saturday night, taken from Macks Gulch Road.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yreka, CA
Weed, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Weed, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Early morning fire stopped on side of the road

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE is investigating an early morning fire that broke out in north Redding. The fire was reported shortly after 5 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. It was contained to a very small spot of dry grass off of Keswick Dam Road and Quartz Hill Road.
REDDING, CA
KTVL

Update on evacuation orders for the Mountain Fire

GAZELLE, Calif. — The Civil Authorities have issued an Immediate Evacuation for residents southwest of Gazelle in zones SIS-5102-B and SIS-5203, beginning at 6:36 pm and ending at 11:36 pm. Mountain Fire West of Gazelle - Evacuation Order for Zones 5102-B & 5203. If you are in this area,...
GAZELLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#Firewatch#Barns#The Mill Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested for attacking store clerk and stealing items

REDDING, Calif. - Police in Redding arrested a man they said charged at a convenience store employee with a knife and stole some items. Redding police arrested Gregory Hines after the robbery at the Smart Market on Westside Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said Hines threw a bar stool...
REDDING, CA
theashlandchronicle.com

Ashland Utility Billing Office Closed

The City of Ashland Customer Services Utility Billing office, located at 20 E Main St in Ashland, is closed until further notice due to a staffing shortage. Customers will not be able to make payments at the office or meet staff in person at this time. Payments can be made...
ASHLAND, OR
KDRV

Van Meter Fire continues to grow in Klamath County

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – 5:29 P.M. UPDATE - There are updated evacuations for the #VanMeterFire. LEVEL 3 (GO NOW) evacuation for the Dodds Hollow area north of the town of Merrill. This includes all address on Patricia Lane, Dodds Hollow Road, Pope Road, and north of Taylor Road. ____________________________________________________________
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
shastascout.org

Tribal Picnic at Shasta Dam Triggered Federal Security Response

Many people who’ve joined the Winnemem Wintu Tribe on their annual Run4Salmon Prayer Journey have developed a profound respect for the sacred fish as they travel hundreds of miles each year from the McCloud River to the Pacific Ocean. Nadia Lucia Peralta, who has served as a medic during the journey for the past two years, is among the many supporters who say they’ve been moved by their experiences with Run4Salmon, which includes several ceremonies to pray for the salmon’s return to the Tribe’s river.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
KTVL

Single disabled mother of three runs from Mill Fire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Sara J. hasn't had it easy since her ex-husband ran over her leg in February. And after the Mill Fire took her Weed home, life got even more difficult. "There were fireballs coming out of the sky and landing on houses next to mine," said...
WEED, CA
kptv.com

Helicopter crashes into Merrill Lake while picking up water for Kalama Fire

COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – A helicopter being used to fight the Kalama Fire in Washington crashed into Merrill lake on Wednesday, fire officials say. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on the north end of Merrill lake, roughly 2.5 miles from the town of Cougar. According to fire...
crimevoice.com

Redding PD seizes large amount of fentanyl; suspect arrested

Originally Published By: Redding Police Department Facebook Page. “In July of 2022, the officers of the Redding Police Department Bike Team initiated an investigation into a person responsible for delivering fentanyl into Downtown Redding, Hilltop Drive, and surrounding areas. Fentanyl use has been identified as a growing problem throughout the Hilltop Drive and Downtown areas. The investigation identified Tara Detrant (34 years of Anderson) as a possible suspect. On September 1st, 2022, the RPD Bike Team, with the assistance of the Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) and Shasta Inter-Agency Narcotics Task Force (SINTF), conducted a traffic stop on Detrant’s vehicle. A search warrant was served on Detrant’s vehicle which resulted in officers locating approximately 10 ounces of fentanyl and other items of narcotic paraphernalia.
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy