Lewis Hamilton fears first winless season due to ‘almost unbeatable’ Red Bull
Lewis Hamilton fears he will end the season without recording a single victory for the first time in his Formula One career after describing Max Verstappen as “almost unbeatable”.Verstappen could clinch his second world championship at the next round in Singapore on October 2 after taking the 11th win of his title defence at Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix.Hamilton started 19th and finished fifth in Monza, but the seven-time world champion faces losing his record of claiming at least one win in each of the seasons he has competed in since his debut campaign in 2007.“We have to be realistic,” said...
F1 fans 'gutted' as Aussie driver Daniel Ricciardo was robbed of a points result in Italian Grand Prix due to yet another McLaren stuff-up
Dumped Aussie McLaren star Daniel Ricciardo's F1 season has lurched from one disaster to the next after he suffered another engine failure in Italy with a points result in sight. The manufacturer has confirmed that Ricciardo will make way for fellow Australian star Lando Norris in 2023, leaving the 33-year-old...
Marks wins at rainy Watkins Glen as Dyson clinches TA championship
In his first TA class start of the 2022 season, Justin Marks won the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Franklin Road Apparel Classic at Watkins Glen International in a rain-filled event where the new Pirelli 18-inch rain tire made its impressive debut. Marks started the race from the pole and led every treacherous lap in the wet. Second-place finisher Chris Dyson, who has led the point standings since the season opener at Sebring International Raceway, officially clinched the 2022 TA championship.
INSIGHT: Why in-season F1 testing is making a comeback
With the cancellation of the Russian Grand Prix earlier this year, and the eventual decision from Formula 1 not to replace it with another race due to the logistical challenges that was going to present, there’s suddenly a very welcome two-week break between races for those working in the sport.
Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton was eliminated in Monza
Following the Italian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton has been mathematically eliminated from winning an eighth Formula 1 world championship in 2022. With six races remaining on the 22-race 2022 Formula 1 schedule, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton sits 167 points behind reigning world champion Max Verstappen, who has led the championship since his Spanish Grand Prix victory back in May.
Graham Potter announces first Chelsea XI as he axes two summer transfers and tweaks formation against Red Bull Salzburg
GRAHAM POTTER has made three changes for his first game in charge of Chelsea. The Blues are taking on Red Bull Salzburg in their second group stage match, following the defeat to Dinamo Zagreb last time out which cost Thomas Tuchel his job. After a dismal display in the 1-0...
Mazda MX-5 Cup: VIR - Race Highlights
RACER.com has teamed up with the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup series to offer live streaming coverage of each race. In case you missed the live action of the last rounds at Virginia International Raceway, watch them below:. Round 11:. Round 12:. The next rounds and 2022 season finale of the...
Aston Martin signs F2 champion Drugovich to reserve and development role
Aston Martin has secured the services of the new Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich as the first member of its driver development programme. Drugovich has won five races so far this season to be crowned F2 champion at Monza on Saturday – with a full round still remaining – and signed with Aston Martin on the same day. In his new F1 role, the Brazilian will become a reserve driver and is scheduled to run in FP1 in Abu Dhabi as well as the post-season young driver test.
Toyota did all it could to keep Kyle Busch - Wilson
Toyota Racing Development chief David Wilson says that the manufacturer worked hard to keep Kyle Busch in the fold before ultimately losing out to Richard Childress Racing and Chevrolet. “We have absolutely been right in the middle of it. I have been right in the middle of it,” Wilson (pictured...
Monza felt like an audition - de Vries
Nyck de Vries admits his Formula 1 debut at the Italian Grand Prix felt like an audition to try and earn a permanent seat in 2023. The Dutchman was called up as a last-minute replacement for Alex Albon after the Williams driver was hospitalized with appendicitis, and duly reached Q2 before finishing ninth in Sunday’s race at Monza. With seats still available for next season at Alpine, Haas and Williams — as Alfa Romeo is set to announce it is continuing with Zhou Guanyu — de Vries says he felt like he was able to provide an example of his potential to those who have vacancies.
Mick Schumacher and Nyck de Vries among four drivers to take part in Alpine F1 testing to determine 2023 driver
MICK SCHUMACHER and hotshot Nyck de Vries are among four drivers to take part in Alpine testing for a spot on the team for the 2023 Formula One season, according to reports. Alpine will lose two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso to Aston Martin at the end of the season following the retirement of Sebastian Vettel.
‘We are going to bring our A-game for 2023’ - Rosenqvist
McLaren Racing has exercised Felix Rosenqvist’s option and the Swede will remain in the No. 7 Chevy next season as Arrow McLaren SP expands to three cars in the NTT IndyCar Series. “There’s no better way to enter the off-season than with this news!” Rosenqvist said. “I love this...
Toto Wolff: Mercedes boss says Abu Dhabi gave the FIA confidence to avoid Italian GP 'big bang show'
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has hinted at being "Abu Dhabi traumatised" but says he is happy that last year's controversial F1 title decider at least gave the FIA confidence to make the right decisions at the Italian GP. Sunday's race at Monza saw a Safety Car called late on but,...
Lundgaard raises game and wins IndyCar Rookie of the Year
For Christian Lundgaard, the 2022 Rookie of the Year crown is the perfect exclamation mark at the end of a season that started on a frustrating note, but became increasingly encouraging as time went on. “I think this race today might have been one of the better races we’ve had...
IndyCar series sets official 2023 testing schedule
The NTT IndyCar Series has set the dates and locations for the three official tests it will hold in 2023. The series is changing its strategy for annual testing where, through 2022, teams conducted four private tests and participated in one official test organized by IndyCar. Starting next year, the series will host three open tests where all teams are invited to participate and give those teams two private days to use at their discretion.
Herta could join Alpine F1 test next week
Colton Herta could join Alpine for a test at the Hungaroring next week to gain further Formula 1 experience while the team evaluates potential candidates for a 2023 race seat. Alpine has a test with its 2021 car planned in Budapest that was originally scheduled to include more running for reserve driver Oscar Piastri, but his impending departure to McLaren means the team can use the track time to look at other options. Alpine academy driver Jack Doohan is one who will get another run in the A521 — having previously done so earlier this year — and he is likely to be joined by Nyck de Vries after his impressive debut outing for Williams in the Italian Grand Prix.
TV ratings: Kansas, Laguna Seca, Monza
The twin titans of NFL and college football were back to dominate the sports TV landscape last weekend, but auto racing held its own. The NASCAR Cup Series playoff round at Kansas led the way with a 1.10 Nielsen rating and 1.878 million viewers for the USA telecast, per numbers from ShowBuzzDaily.com. That is down from a 1.26/2.105m for last fall’s Kansas race, which ran in October and aired on NBCSN.
Max Verstappen wins the Italian Grand Prix as he holds off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc
On a week where the royal family were the focal point of the world’s spotlight, a disjointed starting grid under the Italian sun had the making for an appropriate monarchic finale this afternoon given the front row. Yet it wasn’t a much-promised second Monza triumph for King Charles; nor a maiden victory for Prince George. It was Max. At the moment, it’s always Max.Starting down the pecking order only serves to bring the best out of F1’s champion-in-waiting, whose domination this season shows no signs of stopping. It was P7 on the grid today but – much like his ascent...
SPEED SPORT to join EPARTRADE and RACER for 3rd annual Race Industry Week
SPEED SPORT will team up with EPARTRADE and RACER in presenting the 3rd Annual Race Industry Week webinar series, which will take place between November 28 and December 2, 2022. Speakers over the last two years have included race industry leaders like Michael Andretti, Ross Brawn, Zak Brown, Chip Ganassi,...
Hints of reconciliation after Palou's strong finish
Alex Palou’s career-best performance at Laguna Seca was another reminder of how dangerous the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series champion can be when he has a car underneath him that’s capable of winning. The Spaniard toyed with the opposition on Sunday, leaving Josef Newgarden, the season’s king of victories,...
