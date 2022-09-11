Read full article on original website
Marks wins at rainy Watkins Glen as Dyson clinches TA championship
In his first TA class start of the 2022 season, Justin Marks won the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Franklin Road Apparel Classic at Watkins Glen International in a rain-filled event where the new Pirelli 18-inch rain tire made its impressive debut. Marks started the race from the pole and led every treacherous lap in the wet. Second-place finisher Chris Dyson, who has led the point standings since the season opener at Sebring International Raceway, officially clinched the 2022 TA championship.
Toyota did all it could to keep Kyle Busch - Wilson
Toyota Racing Development chief David Wilson says that the manufacturer worked hard to keep Kyle Busch in the fold before ultimately losing out to Richard Childress Racing and Chevrolet. “We have absolutely been right in the middle of it. I have been right in the middle of it,” Wilson (pictured...
The RACER Mailbag, September 14
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
INSIGHT: Why in-season F1 testing is making a comeback
With the cancellation of the Russian Grand Prix earlier this year, and the eventual decision from Formula 1 not to replace it with another race due to the logistical challenges that was going to present, there’s suddenly a very welcome two-week break between races for those working in the sport.
Mazda MX-5 Cup: VIR - Race Highlights
RACER.com has teamed up with the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup series to offer live streaming coverage of each race. In case you missed the live action of the last rounds at Virginia International Raceway, watch them below:. Round 11:. Round 12:. The next rounds and 2022 season finale of the...
'I definitely gave up some wins just for consistency' - Power
Will Power played the self-described “long game” in the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series season, and it paid off at Laguna Seca on Sunday when he joined the ranks of two-time champions. “I definitely gave up some wins just for consistency,” said Power, who claimed his solitary victory of...
Newgarden ready for a reset after "really tough year"
Josef Newgarden put on a show in the 2022 IndyCar season finale. Starting 25th after a rare mistake in qualifying, he made maximum use of an aggressive four-stop strategy to climb through the field to second. “We tried today, for sure,” he said. “We gave our best, as we always...
‘We are going to bring our A-game for 2023’ - Rosenqvist
McLaren Racing has exercised Felix Rosenqvist’s option and the Swede will remain in the No. 7 Chevy next season as Arrow McLaren SP expands to three cars in the NTT IndyCar Series. “There’s no better way to enter the off-season than with this news!” Rosenqvist said. “I love this...
How Austin Dillon got the ball rolling with Kyle Busch
In the days following Tyler Reddick’s announcement in early July that he was leaving Richard Childress Racing after next season, Austin Dillon thought about the company’s future. It didn’t take Dillon long to think about the best free agent on the market: Kyle Busch. “I mentioned it...
Lundgaard raises game and wins IndyCar Rookie of the Year
For Christian Lundgaard, the 2022 Rookie of the Year crown is the perfect exclamation mark at the end of a season that started on a frustrating note, but became increasingly encouraging as time went on. “I think this race today might have been one of the better races we’ve had...
Aston Martin signs F2 champion Drugovich to reserve and development role
Aston Martin has secured the services of the new Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich as the first member of its driver development programme. Drugovich has won five races so far this season to be crowned F2 champion at Monza on Saturday – with a full round still remaining – and signed with Aston Martin on the same day. In his new F1 role, the Brazilian will become a reserve driver and is scheduled to run in FP1 in Abu Dhabi as well as the post-season young driver test.
TV ratings: Kansas, Laguna Seca, Monza
The twin titans of NFL and college football were back to dominate the sports TV landscape last weekend, but auto racing held its own. The NASCAR Cup Series playoff round at Kansas led the way with a 1.10 Nielsen rating and 1.878 million viewers for the USA telecast, per numbers from ShowBuzzDaily.com. That is down from a 1.26/2.105m for last fall’s Kansas race, which ran in October and aired on NBCSN.
RCR to expand to three cars in 2023, Reddick remains
Richard Childress Racing will have three NASCAR Cup Series entered in races next season with the addition of Kyle Busch to his lineup. Team owner Richard Childress said on Tuesday morning during the announcement of Busch’s signing at the NASCAR Hall of Fame that his organization will have three charters next season. But Childress said he was “not ready” to discuss the third charter.
Monza felt like an audition - de Vries
Nyck de Vries admits his Formula 1 debut at the Italian Grand Prix felt like an audition to try and earn a permanent seat in 2023. The Dutchman was called up as a last-minute replacement for Alex Albon after the Williams driver was hospitalized with appendicitis, and duly reached Q2 before finishing ninth in Sunday’s race at Monza. With seats still available for next season at Alpine, Haas and Williams — as Alfa Romeo is set to announce it is continuing with Zhou Guanyu — de Vries says he felt like he was able to provide an example of his potential to those who have vacancies.
Kyle Busch to drive No. 8 car for RCR in 2023
After 15 years, 56 wins, and two NASCAR Cup series championships, Kyle Busch made it official on Tuesday morning that he will not return to Joe Gibbs Racing after this season. The announcement came as Busch confirmed his next team will be Richard Childress Racing beginning in 2023. Busch will drive the No. 8 Chevrolet and work with crew chief Randall Burnett.
Teams split over Safety Car finish
The Safety Car finish to the Italian Grand Prix has split opinion in the Formula 1 paddock over whether the regulations need reviewing to try and avoid such an ending in future. Daniel Ricciardo’s stoppage led to a Safety Car with six laps remaining and a number of drivers made...
Palou staying with Ganassi, Rosenqvist with AMSP for 2023
The saga surrounding Alex Palou and where he will drive next year has come to an end. “Alex Palou will remain in the No. 10 car with Chip Ganassi Racing for the 2023 IndyCar season,” his team confirmed. “The agreement affords him the opportunity to test cars in separate racing series, provided that it does not directly conflict with his IndyCar commitments. As always, we will support Alex as he seeks a second series championship with the team.”
Herta could join Alpine F1 test next week
Colton Herta could join Alpine for a test at the Hungaroring next week to gain further Formula 1 experience while the team evaluates potential candidates for a 2023 race seat. Alpine has a test with its 2021 car planned in Budapest that was originally scheduled to include more running for reserve driver Oscar Piastri, but his impending departure to McLaren means the team can use the track time to look at other options. Alpine academy driver Jack Doohan is one who will get another run in the A521 — having previously done so earlier this year — and he is likely to be joined by Nyck de Vries after his impressive debut outing for Williams in the Italian Grand Prix.
SPEED SPORT to join EPARTRADE and RACER for 3rd annual Race Industry Week
SPEED SPORT will team up with EPARTRADE and RACER in presenting the 3rd Annual Race Industry Week webinar series, which will take place between November 28 and December 2, 2022. Speakers over the last two years have included race industry leaders like Michael Andretti, Ross Brawn, Zak Brown, Chip Ganassi,...
INSIGHT: The team relationships that drive Power's success
A couple of longstanding relationships are at the core of Will Power’s latest NTT IndyCar Series championship. On his Team Penske timing stand, race engineer David Faustino’s been part of the Australian’s journey since his Champ Car days with KV Racing and was instrumental in capturing their first IndyCar crown in 2014. On pit lane, Trevor Lacasse has gone from being a rookie IndyCar mechanic on Power’s car in 2010 to his title-winning crew chief in his first season as the mechanical leader on the No. 12 Chevy.
