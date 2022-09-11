ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Voice of America

Ukraine Claims New Gains Against Russian Troops

Ukraine claimed Monday it had re-taken several more villages from Russian troops as part of an ongoing counteroffensive in eastern Ukraine. The counteroffensive forced Russia to withdraw troops from several areas in recent days. News agencies reported that thousands of Russian forces had withdrawn from areas around the northeastern cities of Kharkiv and Izium.
Voice of America

Ukraine Calls for More Australian Weapons as Its Forces Retake Territory

Sydney — Ukraine has called for more artillery and ammunition from Australia after a counter-offensive in the nation’s east saw Kyiv retake a key town from Russian control. Military experts have said Ukraine needs better supplies of artillery and ammunition to hold on to key positions. Ukrainian authorities...
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 12

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5:15 a.m.: The Ukrainian Agrarian Council said Monday that Ukrainian farmers are likely to cut the winter grain sowing area by at least 30% because of a jump in prices for seeds and fuel combined with a low selling price of their grain, Reuters reported.
Voice of America

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Rebuilding After the War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his forces have liberated over 6,000 square kilometers from Russian control. Plus, what’s it going to take to rebuild Ukraine after the war? And, how a tragedy over 20 years ago turned into a mission to help those in need around the world.
Voice of America

Ukraine Says Goal Is to Retake All Its Territory in War with Russia

Ukraine’s leaders say they want to retake all the territory occupied by Russian forces. Ukrainian officials have called on the West to speed up providing weapons systems to support their offensive. Russian forces withdrew from areas they held in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday. Ukrainian troops have recaptured many towns....
Voice of America

Ukraine Surprise Victories Hurting Russian Soldiers’ Morale, Experts Say

Experts say Ukraine has dealt its opponent a major operational defeat with a surprise counteroffensive in the country's northeast, sending shockwaves through the invading Russian army. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine looks at the likely impact of the Ukrainian military gains on the war.
Voice of America

Ukraine War Overshadows SCO Summit in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT — Excitement is building in Uzbekistan ahead of this week’s Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will be the most prominent among more than a dozen world leaders visiting the Central Asian nation. “The world is coming to Samarkand”...
Voice of America

Ukrainian President Visits Recaptured Izium

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the city of Izium on Wednesday where he met with soldiers and thanked them for their efforts in retaking the area from Russian forces last week. “Our soldiers are here. That’s a very important thing. It supports people,” Zelenskyy said. “I see how people meet...
Voice of America

Report: Democracies at Risk From Russian Money, Meddling

Washington — Russia has spent at least $300 million to sway both politics and policy in more than two dozen countries since 2014, according to a newly declassified review by U.S. intelligence agencies that warns the Kremlin is not done with plans to pay for influence. The money, funneled...
Voice of America

Xi to Meet Putin in First Trip Outside China Since COVID Began

LONDON/BEIJING — Xi Jinping will leave China for the first time in more than two years for a trip this week to Central Asia where he will meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin, just a month before he is set to cement his place as the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong.
Voice of America

An Isolated Russia Looks to China

As Russia faces further isolation from the West after its invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will meet in Uzbekistan, a gathering that should indicate the strength of the cooperation between the two countries. Marcus Harton narrates this report from the VOA Moscow Bureau.
Voice of America

Nearly 100 Killed in Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Clashes

Yerevan, Armenia — Armenia and Azerbaijan reported nearly 100 troop deaths Tuesday in their worst fighting since a 2020 war over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. The last wave of fighting over Azerbaijan's tense Armenian-populated enclave ended in a fragile truce brokered by Russia. But on Tuesday, the defense ministry...
Voice of America

Armenia, Azerbaijan Trade Blame Over Fresh Fighting

Armenia and Azerbaijan, two long-time adversaries, accused each other Wednesday of instigating new hostilities across their disputed border. Armenia's Defense Ministry contended that Azerbaijani forces launched combat drones in the direction of the Armenian resort town of Jermuk overnight and renewed shelling with artillery and mortars in the morning, again targeting Jermuk, along with the village of Verin Shorzha.
Voice of America

Germany to Expand Loans to Energy Companies

Germany says it will expand state loans to help struggling energy companies. The loans are meant to help companies hurt by increasing gas prices linked to the war in Ukraine. Russia sharply reduced gas exports to Europe after the West placed economic restrictions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The action has led to increases in energy prices that threaten to put millions of Europeans into cold and poverty.
Voice of America

Somali Military Says Offensive Retakes 20 Villages from Militants

MOGADISHU, SOMALIA — Somalia's military says an offensive in the central Hiran region has captured 20 villages that were occupied by the Islamist militant group al-Shabab. A Somali National Army commander, Captain Mohamed Ibrahim Daud, told VOA by phone Monday that army troops backed by armed locals have killed more than 100 al-Shabab fighters and also "liberated" 20 villages from the al-Qaida-affiliated group.
Voice of America

US Considers China Sanctions to Deter Taiwan Action, Taiwan Presses EU

TAIPEI/FRANKFURT/WASHINGTON — The United States is considering options for a sanctions package against China to deter it from invading Taiwan, with the European Union coming under diplomatic pressure from Taipei to do the same, according to sources familiar with the discussions. The sources said the deliberations in Washington and...
Voice of America

Civilians at Increased Risk as Syria War Escalates

Geneva — U.N. investigators warn millions of Syrians, who have endured more than a decade of war, are likely to face more death and injury as fighting intensifies along the country’s northern borders. The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria will submit the report on its latest findings to the U.N. Human Rights Council next week.
Voice of America

9/11 First Responder Helps Ukraine's War Effort

On September 11, 2001, Alison Thompson was a first responder at ground zero, the site where New York City's World Trade Center once stood. Unable to return to normal life after the tragedy, she decided to take a different direction. Anna Nelson has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Videographer: Elena Matusovsky, Vladimir Badikov, Dmitrii Vershinin.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

