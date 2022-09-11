ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJCL

Georgia Southern QB Kyle Vantrease earns National Player of the Week

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Kyle Vantrease is the first Georgia Southern player to earn Walter Camp National Player of Week honors. The sixth year quarterback named the Football Bowl Subdivision National Offensive Player of the Week by the Walter Camp Football Foundation. Vantrease passed for 409 yards (37-of-56) and...
STATESBORO, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

Proust: Paul Threlkeld

Family: Ansley; Hughes (19), Ella Bankes (17), Hamp (14) Hometown: Vidalia (Vi-damn-daya) School/Degree: Grady College of Journalism (ABJ);UGA School of Law (JD) Accolades: I am quite positive that I am the only lawyer in American history who was prosecuting someone for a crime and then moved to have the charges dismissed during sentencing after the offender performed the Hambone in open court. The courtroom gallery went nuts, the judge was nonplussed, and the performance was nothing short of spectacular. DM me for more details. Other honors, etc. may be found at www.olivermaner.com.
VIDALIA, GA
Grice Connect

Saddle up for Bulls in the Boro this weekend

The inaugural Bulls in the Boro event rides into Statesboro this weekend at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex Arena. L-J Pro Rodeo will put on this exciting event, proudly sponsored by Woody Folsom Automotive and Circle F Farm. This means that Statesboro citizens will have a chance to see professional...
STATESBORO, GA
wuga.org

September 14, 2022: Warnock and Walker will debate in Savannah

Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will debate October 14th. The Democratic senator accepted his Republican challenger's proposal for the event in Savannah, but renewed his call for an additional debate in either Macon or Atlanta. Walker has not yet responded to the idea of a second matchup. Warnock’s announcement comes...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

High school students in Statesboro attend Safe Driving Summit

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of area high school students got an up-close look at how bad driving can ruin, or claim, your life. Georgia’s D.O.T. teamed with several groups for this Safe Driving Summit. All of the students here have likely heard the message about safe driving and...
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

National Hurricane Center tracking 2 tropical systems in the Atlantic. Could they develop?

SAVANNAH, Ga. — TheNational Hurricane Center is currently tracking two tropical systems in the Atlantic Ocean. A system west of the African coast is producing showers and thunderstorms and is approaching the Cabo Verde Islands. The NHC reports that environmental conditions will limit the development of the storm and it is projected to move slowly west or west-northwestward. It has a zero percent chance of development in the next two days and a 20 percent chance in the next five days.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Citations dropped against magnet fishers at Fort Stewart

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A group of magnet fishers is speaking out after their citations for illegal activity at Fort Stewart were dropped. Fort Stewart law enforcement officials cited the three men after they were magnet fishing on the military base in late June. The group of magnet fishers were...
FORT STEWART, GA
Rene Cizio

This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem

Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Richmond Hill firefighter searching for missing dog

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local firefighter’s search for her missing dog has garnered the attention of thousands across our area. McKayla Wright says her dog Trevor went missing last month in Savannah. “He has these ears that go like this when he runs and it is the cutest...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Pawn Stars filming in Savannah

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Pawn Stars will be filming in Savannah, according to a casting agency. Standing Room Only Audience and Casting says the show is filming Sept. 19-21 in Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Escaped felon Spencer Popwell remains at large

UPDATE: Spencer Popwell an escaped felon has been captured at 7:25 am on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Sheriff Noel Brown confirmed he was captured in the near Willingway Hospital not far from where he crashed the Bulloch County work truck on Monday. Spencer Popwell an escaped felon remains at large...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
QSR magazine

Huey Magoo's Announces New Store in Hinesville, Georgia

Huey Magoo’s - the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” - celebrates its newest franchise store with the grand opening today in Hinesville, Georgia, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s Hinesville is the 34th restaurant opening system-wide spanning seven states, with over 225 franchises currently sold in 10 states. The 2,300 square foot free standing Hinesville restaurant features a drive-thru. This is the first of at least five Huey Magoo’s stores to open in Southeast Georgia Counties Glynn, Ware and Camden under husband and wife franchisee team Pawel and Dawn Zmuda, who are also franchisees of Papa John’s. Huey Magoo’s Hinesville will offer dine-in/out, take-out and delivery through third-party delivery services DoorDash and Uber Eats in the future.
HINESVILLE, GA
WJCL

New chicken tender restaurant, Huey Magoo’s now open in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Huey Magoo’s – the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” – has opened its newest franchise store in Hinesville, Georgia. Huey Magoo’s Hinesville is the 34th restaurant opening system-wide, spanning seven states, with over 225 franchises currently sold in 10 states.
HINESVILLE, GA
