WJCL
Georgia Southern QB Kyle Vantrease earns National Player of the Week
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Kyle Vantrease is the first Georgia Southern player to earn Walter Camp National Player of Week honors. The sixth year quarterback named the Football Bowl Subdivision National Offensive Player of the Week by the Walter Camp Football Foundation. Vantrease passed for 409 yards (37-of-56) and...
Georgia economy and workers entangled in threatened rail strike
A threatened rail strike could affect several thousand rail workers in Georgia and tie up thousands of containers at the...
bulldawgillustrated.com
Proust: Paul Threlkeld
Family: Ansley; Hughes (19), Ella Bankes (17), Hamp (14) Hometown: Vidalia (Vi-damn-daya) School/Degree: Grady College of Journalism (ABJ);UGA School of Law (JD) Accolades: I am quite positive that I am the only lawyer in American history who was prosecuting someone for a crime and then moved to have the charges dismissed during sentencing after the offender performed the Hambone in open court. The courtroom gallery went nuts, the judge was nonplussed, and the performance was nothing short of spectacular. DM me for more details. Other honors, etc. may be found at www.olivermaner.com.
Saddle up for Bulls in the Boro this weekend
The inaugural Bulls in the Boro event rides into Statesboro this weekend at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex Arena. L-J Pro Rodeo will put on this exciting event, proudly sponsored by Woody Folsom Automotive and Circle F Farm. This means that Statesboro citizens will have a chance to see professional...
wuga.org
September 14, 2022: Warnock and Walker will debate in Savannah
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will debate October 14th. The Democratic senator accepted his Republican challenger's proposal for the event in Savannah, but renewed his call for an additional debate in either Macon or Atlanta. Walker has not yet responded to the idea of a second matchup. Warnock’s announcement comes...
WJCL
Savannah Quarterback Club kicks off 2022 season honoring Players of the Week
The Savannah Quarterback Club kicked off the 2022 season by once again handing out the hardware at their weekly meeting on the Southside. Week 1 Offensive Player of the Week: Pauly Seeley, New Hampstead QB. Week 1 Defensive Player of the Week: David Bucey, SCPS Linebacker. Week 2 Offensive Player...
wtoc.com
High school students in Statesboro attend Safe Driving Summit
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of area high school students got an up-close look at how bad driving can ruin, or claim, your life. Georgia’s D.O.T. teamed with several groups for this Safe Driving Summit. All of the students here have likely heard the message about safe driving and...
WJCL
National Hurricane Center tracking 2 tropical systems in the Atlantic. Could they develop?
SAVANNAH, Ga. — TheNational Hurricane Center is currently tracking two tropical systems in the Atlantic Ocean. A system west of the African coast is producing showers and thunderstorms and is approaching the Cabo Verde Islands. The NHC reports that environmental conditions will limit the development of the storm and it is projected to move slowly west or west-northwestward. It has a zero percent chance of development in the next two days and a 20 percent chance in the next five days.
wtoc.com
Citations dropped against magnet fishers at Fort Stewart
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A group of magnet fishers is speaking out after their citations for illegal activity at Fort Stewart were dropped. Fort Stewart law enforcement officials cited the three men after they were magnet fishing on the military base in late June. The group of magnet fishers were...
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem
Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
Six People Injured In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Pembroke ( Bryan County, GA)
Authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-16 in Pembroke that injured six people. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-16 near mile marker 133 at 7:05 p.m.
WJCL
Hollywood superstar, comedian Adam Sandler coming to Savannah's Enmarket Arena this fall
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: The Career Evolution of Adam Sandler. Hollywood superstar and comedian Adam Sandler is coming to the Hostess City of the South this fall. The Enmarket Arena announced this week that Sandler, along with a surprise guest, will perform Monday, November 14 at the venue.
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill firefighter searching for missing dog
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local firefighter’s search for her missing dog has garnered the attention of thousands across our area. McKayla Wright says her dog Trevor went missing last month in Savannah. “He has these ears that go like this when he runs and it is the cutest...
WTGS
Southern District of Georgia indicts 6 defendants on firearm possession charges
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia indicted six defendants on federal charges including illegal possession of firearms. The cases were brought to court as a result of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which has led to the charging of over 770 defendants on illegal firearms offenses in the past four years.
wtoc.com
Pawn Stars filming in Savannah
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Pawn Stars will be filming in Savannah, according to a casting agency. Standing Room Only Audience and Casting says the show is filming Sept. 19-21 in Savannah.
Escaped felon Spencer Popwell remains at large
UPDATE: Spencer Popwell an escaped felon has been captured at 7:25 am on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Sheriff Noel Brown confirmed he was captured in the near Willingway Hospital not far from where he crashed the Bulloch County work truck on Monday. Spencer Popwell an escaped felon remains at large...
QSR magazine
Huey Magoo's Announces New Store in Hinesville, Georgia
Huey Magoo’s - the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” - celebrates its newest franchise store with the grand opening today in Hinesville, Georgia, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s Hinesville is the 34th restaurant opening system-wide spanning seven states, with over 225 franchises currently sold in 10 states. The 2,300 square foot free standing Hinesville restaurant features a drive-thru. This is the first of at least five Huey Magoo’s stores to open in Southeast Georgia Counties Glynn, Ware and Camden under husband and wife franchisee team Pawel and Dawn Zmuda, who are also franchisees of Papa John’s. Huey Magoo’s Hinesville will offer dine-in/out, take-out and delivery through third-party delivery services DoorDash and Uber Eats in the future.
WJCL
New chicken tender restaurant, Huey Magoo’s now open in Hinesville
HINESVILLE, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Huey Magoo’s – the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” – has opened its newest franchise store in Hinesville, Georgia. Huey Magoo’s Hinesville is the 34th restaurant opening system-wide, spanning seven states, with over 225 franchises currently sold in 10 states.
wtoc.com
Savannah Economic Development Authority sharing updates on Bryan County mega site
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Efforts to get the Hyundai plant up and running at the Bryan County mega site continue to move along. The Savannah Economic Development Authority recently awarded contracts for the first phase of work, which will begin in the coming months. And clearing and grading of the...
Martinez man indicted by federal grand jury with five others for possessing illegal firearms
GEORGIA (WJBF) – Six people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for federal charges including illegal possession of firearms. According to authorities, the defendants named in the federal indictments are: (*bolded indicates in CSRA viewing area) Terran L. Jones, 25, of Fort Myers, Fla., charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and […]
