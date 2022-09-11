ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Cleveland.com

Ohio women can change the direction of this state at the ballot box Nov. 8

Women have the power to protect our democracy, but only if we use it. Ohio has more women residents than men. We live in a state where our state legislature has a male Republican supermajority, which means that the Ohio House and Senate can easily pass a bill over the governor’s veto. (Gov. Mike DeWine has suggested that he would not veto a bill even if he disapproves of the bill’s content when the legislature can easily pass that bill over his veto.)
sciotopost.com

Stewart Announces Launch Cut Red Tape Ohio Website

COLUMBUS—State Representative Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) today announced the launch of Cut Red Tape Ohio, a website developed by the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review (JCARR) and the Ohio business community to provide more transparency within Ohio’s rule-making process within its agencies. “This is a really exciting initiative...
Cleveland.com

Local election boards are being bombarded with public records requests to keep them from destroying 2020 election records

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Local election boards throughout Ohio have been hit with recent public records requests that seem designed to prevent them from tossing out 2020 presidential election documentation that they otherwise would be able to discard this month. Federal law requires local election officers to retain congressional and presidential...
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – “Lancaster’s go-to guy.” To be Inducted into Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame

Columbus, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Aging (ODA) will induct four central Ohio residents into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame during a special ceremony at the Statehouse Atrium in Columbus on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The four are among 15 outstanding older Ohioans being inducted this year for a lifetime of contributions and accomplishments.
WOWK 13 News

Where Ohio universities rank among best U.S. colleges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Ohio universities have been named among the top 50 best colleges in the U.S. U.S. News and World Report released its 2022-2023 Best Colleges Rankings, an annual guide evaluating 1,500 colleges based on 17 measures, including academic quality, retention rates and graduate indebtedness. In National University Rankings, Case Western Reserve […]
Travel Maven

This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Ohio

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
sciotopost.com

Weird Green Fruit is Not From Ohio, but You Will Find It Here

PICKAWAY – This time of year around fall you will see these odd-looking bright green fruit on the ground known as hedge apples, the question is what are they for?. The “oranges” which they are also referred as come from an Osage-orange tree that is not indigenous to Ohio but was introduced in Ohio in the 1800s. These trees were brought to Ohio by farming settlers for forming a natural fence along farmlands and wind sheers. The tree is actually native to Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Recently a tree larger than 20 feet in circumference was found in Pickaway County, you can read about that here: http://www.sciotopost.com/conservation-organization-found-possibly-largest-osage-orange-tree-ohio-pickaway-county-2/
cwcolumbus.com

As Intel project ramps up, plenty of work, but not enough workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There could be 10 to 25 years worth of work in Central Ohio to build up infrastructure, offices, and more, with the arrival of Intel, which is set to build manufacturing fabs for microchips. But there may not be enough workers to get those projects built.
WKYC

Ohio winner! Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Somebody is waking up $2 million richer after winning one of the top prizes in the Powerball drawing on Saturday, Sept. 10. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at a Duchess Shoppe on West Broad Street in Columbus. The winning ticket had 5/5...
NBC4 Columbus

How La Niña could affect Ohio for a third straight year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NOAA is forecasting a third consecutive La Niña, with a 91% probability of the climate system lasting through November, according to the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center. The climate pattern is given a 54% chance of sticking around during the upcoming winter. La Niña is a cooler-than-average sea surface temperature […]
