wyso.org
Democrat for governor blasts law allowing armed teachers in Ohio schools as it takes effect
A law slashing the training requirements for armed personnel in Ohio schools is in effect, three months after it was signed by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine. His Democratic opponent says that law, which allowed armed teachers and staff but doesn’t require them, is the wrong idea to stop school shootings.
WOUB
Secretary of State rejects Democrats’ replacement candidate to challenge Jay Edwards
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Ohio’s Secretary of State has rejected the Democratic Party’s bid for a replacement candidate to run against Rep. Jay Edwards in November. In a letter Tuesday to the Athens County Board of Elections, Frank LaRose, a Republican, explained his decision. What it boils...
Here's how Ohio is encouraging younger people to vote
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said there’s a big push this election season to get the youngest eligible voters registered.
Ohio women can change the direction of this state at the ballot box Nov. 8
Women have the power to protect our democracy, but only if we use it. Ohio has more women residents than men. We live in a state where our state legislature has a male Republican supermajority, which means that the Ohio House and Senate can easily pass a bill over the governor’s veto. (Gov. Mike DeWine has suggested that he would not veto a bill even if he disapproves of the bill’s content when the legislature can easily pass that bill over his veto.)
How Ohio stacks the system against independent and minor-party candidates: Mark R. Brown
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio’s Republican Secretary of State (Frank LaRose) last week removed Terpsehore Maras, a Donald Trump supporter running as an independent candidate, from the Secretary of State ballot. Because Maras threatened to draw Trump supporters from LaRose’s re-election bid, LaRose’s action comes as no surprise.
A Crackdown Didn’t Stop This Payday Lender From Cashing In On Poor Ohioans
A judge called the company's lending practices a "legal fiction" meant to evade the law
sciotopost.com
Stewart Announces Launch Cut Red Tape Ohio Website
COLUMBUS—State Representative Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) today announced the launch of Cut Red Tape Ohio, a website developed by the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review (JCARR) and the Ohio business community to provide more transparency within Ohio’s rule-making process within its agencies. “This is a really exciting initiative...
Cuyahoga County Council avoided sunshine for months while offering their slush funds to a favored few: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County officials forged a secret agreement on how to spend $66 million in stimulus funding, and without a public hearing or vote lined up their choices for projects. We’re talking about the 45,000 pages of emails we pored through on Today in Ohio. Listen online...
WLWT 5
Ohio law allowing school staff to be armed with 24 hours of required training takes effect
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Teachers in Ohio can now carry firearms on school grounds under a new law that went into effect Monday. House bill 99 cuts down the required training time for Ohio teachers and staff to carry guns. But, it's an idea some parents aren't comfortable with. "You...
Local election boards are being bombarded with public records requests to keep them from destroying 2020 election records
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Local election boards throughout Ohio have been hit with recent public records requests that seem designed to prevent them from tossing out 2020 presidential election documentation that they otherwise would be able to discard this month. Federal law requires local election officers to retain congressional and presidential...
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – “Lancaster’s go-to guy.” To be Inducted into Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame
Columbus, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Aging (ODA) will induct four central Ohio residents into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame during a special ceremony at the Statehouse Atrium in Columbus on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The four are among 15 outstanding older Ohioans being inducted this year for a lifetime of contributions and accomplishments.
Vote out DeWine, others who abused their Ohio redistricting powers
Letter writer Elizabeth Palladino offered an impressive list of ways that Gov Mike DeWine has failed us (”Don’t forget the many ways DeWine has failed Ohioans,” Sept. 7). However, I noticed one glaring omission. Do you remember having to vote in two primary elections this year? Those...
Where Ohio universities rank among best U.S. colleges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Ohio universities have been named among the top 50 best colleges in the U.S. U.S. News and World Report released its 2022-2023 Best Colleges Rankings, an annual guide evaluating 1,500 colleges based on 17 measures, including academic quality, retention rates and graduate indebtedness. In National University Rankings, Case Western Reserve […]
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Ohio
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
sciotopost.com
Gov. Dewine Announces Funding for Logan Police Department in Hocking County
HOCKING – Governor Dewine announced today the first round of funding to be awarded to local first responder agencies as part of the new Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program. A total of 26 agencies will receive $1.67 million to help them support the wellness needs of...
sciotopost.com
Weird Green Fruit is Not From Ohio, but You Will Find It Here
PICKAWAY – This time of year around fall you will see these odd-looking bright green fruit on the ground known as hedge apples, the question is what are they for?. The “oranges” which they are also referred as come from an Osage-orange tree that is not indigenous to Ohio but was introduced in Ohio in the 1800s. These trees were brought to Ohio by farming settlers for forming a natural fence along farmlands and wind sheers. The tree is actually native to Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Recently a tree larger than 20 feet in circumference was found in Pickaway County, you can read about that here: http://www.sciotopost.com/conservation-organization-found-possibly-largest-osage-orange-tree-ohio-pickaway-county-2/
cwcolumbus.com
As Intel project ramps up, plenty of work, but not enough workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There could be 10 to 25 years worth of work in Central Ohio to build up infrastructure, offices, and more, with the arrival of Intel, which is set to build manufacturing fabs for microchips. But there may not be enough workers to get those projects built.
Two Ohio Cities Rank Among Best Places For A Weekend Getaway In Midwest
Thrillist put together a list of Midwestern cities perfect for weekend visits.
Ohio winner! Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Somebody is waking up $2 million richer after winning one of the top prizes in the Powerball drawing on Saturday, Sept. 10. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at a Duchess Shoppe on West Broad Street in Columbus. The winning ticket had 5/5...
How La Niña could affect Ohio for a third straight year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NOAA is forecasting a third consecutive La Niña, with a 91% probability of the climate system lasting through November, according to the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center. The climate pattern is given a 54% chance of sticking around during the upcoming winter. La Niña is a cooler-than-average sea surface temperature […]
