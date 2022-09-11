NFL Week 1 public betting data: Public most undecided on result of Packers-Vikings
It was a shaky open to the 2022 NFL season for the betting public, as most bets on the spread and total were incorrect.
Though the public correctly picked the Buffalo Bills moneyline at a 73% clip, 65% picked the Los Angeles Rams at +2.5 and 78% picked the over at 52.5 points. The game, of course, ended in a 21-point blowout in favor of the Bills and just 41 total points.
It’s only up from here. The first NFL Sunday of the season is finally here and the public has an opportunity to learn from its early mistakes. Here’s a look at how the public bet Sunday’s slate of Week 1 games, with data from Tipico.
Patriots at Dolphins (-3.5)
55% bets on Dolphins / 72% of money on Dolphins
Moneyline: 74% of bets on Dolphins / 86.9% of money on Dolphins
Over/under 45.5: 55% of bets on over / 97% of money on over
Eagles at Lions (+5.5)
77% bets on Eagles / 63% of money on Eagles
Moneyline: 89% of bets on Eagles / 68.1% of money on Eagles
Over/under 45.5: 55% of bets on over / 51% of money on over
49ers at Bears (+6.5)
75% bets on 49ers / 59% of money on 49ers
Moneyline: 90% of bets on 49ers / 65% of money on 49ers
Over/under 45.5: 53% of bets on under / 58% of money on under
Jaguars at Commanders (-3.5)
57% bets on Jaguars / 52% of money on Jaguars
Moneyline: 52% of bets on Commanders / 83% of money on Commanders
Over/under 45.5: 57% of bets on over / 52% of money on over
Browns at Panthers (-2.5)
76% bets on Panthers / 66% of money on Panthers
Moneyline: 67% of bets on Panthers / 53% of money on Panthers
Over/under 45.5: 54% of bets on under / 50% of money on over and under
Colts at Texans (+7.5)
69% bets on Colts / 71% of money on Colts
Moneyline: 94% of bets on Colts / 97% of money on Colts
Over/under 45.5: 58% of bets on over / 68% of money on over
Steelers at Bengals (-6.5)
64% bets on Bengals / 60% of money on Bengals
Moneyline: 90% of bets on Bengals / 75% of money on Bengals
Over/under 45.5: 53% of bets on under / 98% of money on under
Saints at Falcons (+5.5)
75% bets on Saints / 88% of money on Saints
Moneyline: 86% of bets on Saints / 66% of money on Saints
Over/under 45.5: 63% of bets on under / 86% of money on over
Ravens at Jets (+6.5)
85% bets on Ravens / 92% of money on Ravens
Moneyline: 94% of bets on Ravens / 76% of money on Ravens
Over/under 45.5: 63% of bets on over / 77% of money on under
Raiders at Chargers (-3.5)
71% bets on Raiders / 91% of money on Raiders
Moneyline: 74% of bets on Chargers / 66% of money on Chargers
Over/under 45.5: 75% of bets on over / 89% of money on over
Packers at Vikings (-2.5)
59% bets on Vikings / 55% of money on Vikings
Moneyline: 53% of bets on Vikings / 85% of money on Packers
Over/under 45.5: 67% of bets on over / 53% of money on over
Chiefs at Cardinals (+6.5)
50% bets on Chiefs and Cardinals / 81% of money on Cardinals
Moneyline: 85% of bets on Chiefs / 95% of money on Chiefs
Over/under 45.5: 50% of bets on over and under / 84% of money on over
Giants at Titans (-5.5)
66% bets on Titans / 52% of money on Giants
Moneyline: 89% of bets on Titans / 81% of money on Titans
Over/under 45.5: 54% of bets on under / 77% of money on under
Buccaneers at Cowboys (+2.5)
50% bets on Bucs and Cowboys / 68% of money on Bucs
Moneyline: 71% of bets on Bucs / 94% of money on Bucs
Over/under 45.5: 61% of bets on over / 84% of money on over
Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).
