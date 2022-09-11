NFL Week 1 public betting data: Public most undecided on result of Packers-Vikings

It was a shaky open to the 2022 NFL season for the betting public, as most bets on the spread and total were incorrect.

Though the public correctly picked the Buffalo Bills moneyline at a 73% clip, 65% picked the Los Angeles Rams at +2.5 and 78% picked the over at 52.5 points. The game, of course, ended in a 21-point blowout in favor of the Bills and just 41 total points.

It’s only up from here. The first NFL Sunday of the season is finally here and the public has an opportunity to learn from its early mistakes. Here’s a look at how the public bet Sunday’s slate of Week 1 games, with data from Tipico.

Patriots at Dolphins (-3.5)

55% bets on Dolphins / 72% of money on Dolphins

Moneyline: 74% of bets on Dolphins / 86.9% of money on Dolphins

Over/under 45.5: 55% of bets on over / 97% of money on over

Eagles at Lions (+5.5)

77% bets on Eagles / 63% of money on Eagles

Moneyline: 89% of bets on Eagles / 68.1% of money on Eagles

Over/under 45.5: 55% of bets on over / 51% of money on over

49ers at Bears (+6.5)

75% bets on 49ers / 59% of money on 49ers

Moneyline: 90% of bets on 49ers / 65% of money on 49ers

Over/under 45.5: 53% of bets on under / 58% of money on under

Jaguars at Commanders (-3.5)

57% bets on Jaguars / 52% of money on Jaguars

Moneyline: 52% of bets on Commanders / 83% of money on Commanders

Over/under 45.5: 57% of bets on over / 52% of money on over

Browns at Panthers (-2.5)

76% bets on Panthers / 66% of money on Panthers

Moneyline: 67% of bets on Panthers / 53% of money on Panthers

Over/under 45.5: 54% of bets on under / 50% of money on over and under

Colts at Texans (+7.5)

69% bets on Colts / 71% of money on Colts

Moneyline: 94% of bets on Colts / 97% of money on Colts

Over/under 45.5: 58% of bets on over / 68% of money on over

Steelers at Bengals (-6.5)

64% bets on Bengals / 60% of money on Bengals

Moneyline: 90% of bets on Bengals / 75% of money on Bengals

Over/under 45.5: 53% of bets on under / 98% of money on under

Saints at Falcons (+5.5)

75% bets on Saints / 88% of money on Saints

Moneyline: 86% of bets on Saints / 66% of money on Saints

Over/under 45.5: 63% of bets on under / 86% of money on over

Ravens at Jets (+6.5)

85% bets on Ravens / 92% of money on Ravens

Moneyline: 94% of bets on Ravens / 76% of money on Ravens

Over/under 45.5: 63% of bets on over / 77% of money on under

Raiders at Chargers (-3.5)

71% bets on Raiders / 91% of money on Raiders

Moneyline: 74% of bets on Chargers / 66% of money on Chargers

Over/under 45.5: 75% of bets on over / 89% of money on over

Packers at Vikings (-2.5)

59% bets on Vikings / 55% of money on Vikings

Moneyline: 53% of bets on Vikings / 85% of money on Packers

Over/under 45.5: 67% of bets on over / 53% of money on over

Chiefs at Cardinals (+6.5)

50% bets on Chiefs and Cardinals / 81% of money on Cardinals

Moneyline: 85% of bets on Chiefs / 95% of money on Chiefs

Over/under 45.5: 50% of bets on over and under / 84% of money on over

Giants at Titans (-5.5)

66% bets on Titans / 52% of money on Giants

Moneyline: 89% of bets on Titans / 81% of money on Titans

Over/under 45.5: 54% of bets on under / 77% of money on under

Buccaneers at Cowboys (+2.5)

50% bets on Bucs and Cowboys / 68% of money on Bucs

Moneyline: 71% of bets on Bucs / 94% of money on Bucs

Over/under 45.5: 61% of bets on over / 84% of money on over

