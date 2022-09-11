ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska wanted Scott Frost gone so bad they paid him an extra $7.5 million to fire him before October

 3 days ago
Only three weeks into the college football season we have our first major shakeup at a Power 5 school.

Scott Frost has been unceremoniously fired by Nebraska after a 1-2 start to the season. The school’s former National Championship-winning quarterback just couldn’t turn around the program in his first four years back in Lincoln.

The start to Year 5 under Frost had been so disastrous that the school was willing to pay him an extra $7.5 million to go away. Had the Huskers been able to hold out until October 1, Frost’s buyout would’ve dropped from $15 million to $7.5 million.

A loss to Northwestern in the season-opener, followed by a way-too-close-for-comfort win against North Dakota already had the coach on the hot seat. Saturday’s 45-42 defeat at the hands of Georgia Southern solidified his fate.

The former UCF coach finishes his Nebraska tenure with an abysmal 16-31 record (10-26 Big Ten).

Nebraska entered the season +1500 to win the conference. Those odds are significantly longer now at +6600. Frost may want to take that extra money and go on a nice long vacation somewhere without internet access.

Twitter was stunned at the timing of Frost's firing

