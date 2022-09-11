Joe Burrow's first pass of the 2022 NFL season was a brutal pick-six against the Steelers

After a Cinderella run to Super Bowl 56 last year, the Bengals entered this NFL season with incredibly high expectations. With a chilling superstar quarterback at the helm like Joe Burrow, many see the reigning AFC champion as a bona fide heavyweight and a team that could very well make it to the Big Game.

On Sunday against the Steelers (+6.5), their conference title defense couldn’t have gotten to a worse start. Cincinnati was on its first possession of the year as Burrow threw his first pass. A pass that Pittsburgh’s Minkah Fitzpatrick promptly jumped in front of and took to the house the other way for the first turnover and touchdown of the season:

Oh man, that has to be demoralizing. Regardless of the decision or the throw, it certainly isn’t how the Bengals wanted to start their season against a divisional rival.

NFL fans had so many thoughts about Burrow throwing a pick-six on his first pass of the year