ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Joe Burrow's first pass of the 2022 NFL season was a brutal pick-six against the Steelers

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pWV0e_0hr9Tvwb00

After a Cinderella run to Super Bowl 56 last year, the Bengals entered this NFL season with incredibly high expectations. With a chilling superstar quarterback at the helm like Joe Burrow, many see the reigning AFC champion as a bona fide heavyweight and a team that could very well make it to the Big Game.

On Sunday against the Steelers (+6.5), their conference title defense couldn’t have gotten to a worse start. Cincinnati was on its first possession of the year as Burrow threw his first pass. A pass that Pittsburgh’s Minkah Fitzpatrick promptly jumped in front of and took to the house the other way for the first turnover and touchdown of the season:

Oh man, that has to be demoralizing. Regardless of the decision or the throw, it certainly isn’t how the Bengals wanted to start their season against a divisional rival.

NFL fans had so many thoughts about Burrow throwing a pick-six on his first pass of the year

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Russell Wilson almost accidentally end his postgame interview with 'Go Hawks'?

It’s the thing Russell Wilson said at the end of every single interview with reporters over his 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks: “Go Hawks.”. So maybe it’s going to take a little time — especially with him IN Seattle for his first game against his old franchise, which he and the Denver Broncos lost — before he gets used to “Go Broncos, let’s ride.”
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL power rankings: Where do the Bucs land after Week 1?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off their 2022 regular season with a dominant road win, beating the Dallas Cowboys 19-3 in front of a prime-time audience Sunday night. While the Bucs offense stalled on most of their red zone trips and managed just one touchdown, the defense delivered a stellar performance, shutting out the Cowboys after giving up a field goal on the opening drive.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
State
Alabama State
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Nfl Season#American Football#Afc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills add DT to practice squad amid Ed Oliver concern

The Buffalo Bills made a practice squad move worth monitoring. On Wednesday, the team announced that defensive tackle Prince Emili was signed to the taxi unit. In corresponding move, wide receiver Tanner Gentry was released from the practice squad. Emili’s signing sparks some interest because starting DT Ed Oliver suffered...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

RB Marlon Mack, WR Willie Snead IV among 3 added to 49ers practice squad

The 49ers on Wednesday announced the addition of three players to their practice squad, capping a significant shakeup to their 17-player practice roster over the last two days. This time they added three players after defensive end Kemoko Turay was added to the active roster. Running back Marlon Mack was officially signed, wide receiver Willie Snead IV re-joined the practice squad, and cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. joined the club.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
198K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy