ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Shane Lowry birdies the last to win BMW PGA Championship, beats Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm by one stroke

By Cameron Jourdan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24iLuK_0hr9TrPh00
(Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Shane Lowry gave an embrace to his friend Rory McIlroy as the latter strolled into the scoring tent.

“I don’t know how that missed,” Lowry said to McIlroy, referencing the 2022 FedEx Cup Champion’s eagle putt on the 18th hole at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England. Lowry missed an eagle only minutes earlier, instead tapping in for birdie to take the clubhouse lead at 17 under.

McIlroy needed his putt to tie. It crept ever so close to the hole and came to a stop, seemingly staring inside the cup from the right edge. He knocked in the birdie, but it wasn’t enough.

Lowry was victorious after a brilliant final round 7-under 65 to capture the 2022 BMW PGA Championship, the DP World Tour’s flagship event. Lowry was two shots back when the day began of overnight leaders Viktor Hovland and Soren Kjeldsen, but his birdie on the final hole, a par 5, gave him a one-shot victory over McIlroy and Jon Rahm, whose 8-under 29 (with a bogey) on the back nine Sunday propelled him into the clubhouse lead for the majority of the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QuYm3_0hr9TrPh00
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after their putt for an eagle on the 18th hole stops short during the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club on September 11, 2022 in Virginia Water, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

“It has been a good year. I’ve felt like I’ve been close a few times,” Lowry said. “I love it here. I’ve contended here in the past. I’m so happy.”

Rahm shot a 10-under 62 in the final round, but he had five birdies and two eagles on his back nine to take the clubhouse lead until Lowry’s closing birdie. Lowry, meanwhile, eagled the par-5 fourth hole to begin his day and then made five birdies on the way in.

Lowry played all three rounds without recording a bogey. He became the first Irishman, and second all-time, to win the BMW PGA Championship since Harry Bradshaw in 1958.

McIlroy, meanwhile, shot 5 under in the final round to finish at 16 under for the tournament, which was reduced to 54 holes following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. He also narrowly missed a birdie on the par-5 17th hole that would’ve gotten him to 16 under and in a tie for the lead.

McIlroy was in the fairway on the 18th when Lowry carded his birdie to take the outright lead. He knew an eagle was needed, hitting a 4-iron from 242 yards to 23 feet, 6 inches.

Yet his eagle putt came up just short, giving his good friend Lowry his first victory since the Open Championship at Royal Portrush in 2019.

Talor Gooch finished solo fourth at 15 under. Before the leaders teed off, Patrick Reed completed a 9-under 63 to take the clubhouse lead at 14 under, but he finished in a tie for fifth with Hovland, Kjeldsen and Thomas Detry.

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Golf fans STUNNED how one player has been overlooked at the Presidents Cup

While the majority of golf fans consider the 2022 Presidents Cup this month is already over before it has started, there is a sense of shock from many that one particular player in the World's Top 50 has been overlooked in Trevor Immelman's International side. Immelman made his six captain's...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Patrick Reed hits back at Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel's "insulting" comments

Patrick Reed has hit back at Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel following their comments about LIV Golf players competing in the DP World Tour's flagship tournament of the season at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth last week, following an interview with The Times. McIlroy claimed it would be "hard...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour player secures Fortinet Championship spot with new wife as caddy

Seung Yul-Noh and Aaron Baddeley came through a 6-for-2 playoff at the Monday qualifier to play in the Fortinet Championship, the first event on the PGA Tour's 2023 schedule. Noh's qualification for the season-opening event was extra special as he had his wife on the bag for the first time. Having only been married a matter of months, his wife proved to be a lucky charm at El Macero CC as he joined Baddeley, Taylor Lowe and Alex Lee in this week's field.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw Pga Championship#Tour Championship#Fedex Cup Champion#Wentworth Club#Bmwpga
GolfWRX

John Daly’s latest injury sounds about as painful as it gets

In early August, John Daly told Piers Morgan that he would love an invitation to LIV Golf, so much so he “begged Greg Norman.”. Many of the reasons stated were, of course, money-orientated. For example, he was keen to point out, “I play two to three pro-ams every week on the Champions tour and we don’t play for a lot of money on the Champions tour so I almost feel like, ‘OK, I’m not getting a lot out of this. What are we doing?'”
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Pro says Cameron Smith won't take his phone calls after LIV blunder

Cameron Percy has opened up on the fallout from dropping Cameron Smith firmly in it when the Australian revealed the World No.2 was signing for the LIV Golf Invitational Series. In an interview with Jamie Hall of Bunkered, the pro has explained that Smith nor Marc Leishman are returning his...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tiger Woods Back On The Course: Golf World Reacts

The legendary Tiger Woods is back on the golf course this week. On Tuesday, a video of Woods on the range at Liberty National Golf Club surfaced on Twitter. Fans are gushing over Woods' swing. Even at this stage in his career, the 15-time major champion has one of the prettiest swings we'll ever see.
GOLF
The Independent

US Open final LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz beats Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam and become world No 1

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz beat Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-4 2-6 7-6(1) 6-3 in the US Open final to win his maiden grand slam title and rise to world number one for the first time.Alcaraz, 19, fell to his back and cupped his hands to his face, rolling over before jumping up to offer a hug at the net to Ruud.The electrifying Alcaraz, who thrilled fans over the two-week tournament in New York with his acrobatic shot-making, youthful vigour and late-night finishes, replaced Russian Daniil Medvedev at the top of the rankings.Alcaraz is the youngest-ever world number one since ATP rankings began in 1973.Relive a captivating men’s singles final:
TENNIS
golfmagic.com

RUMOUR: Is Jon Rahm really going to ditch PGA Tour for LIV Golf?

LIV Golf are reportedly gearing up to name another big signing in the coming weeks and speculation is mounting that it could be Jon Rahm. The former World No.1 has previously spoken on the topic of LIV on several occasions and if you take a closer look at what he has said over the past year it's not inconceivable that he may have had a shift in attitude.
GOLF
Reuters

Sergio Garcia faces fine for pulling out BMW PGA

September 12 - Sergio Garcia faces a fine by the DP World Tour if he doesn't provide proof of an emergency or medical issue for withdrawing from the BMW PGA Championship on Saturday before the tournament's second round.
GOLF
The Associated Press

Column: Jimmy Walker steps away, LIV gives him path back

Jimmy Walker quietly stepped away from the PGA Tour in April, not sure whether it was lingering effects of Lyme disease or mounting frustration — probably both — that led to the decision. He just knew he needed to get away for the rest of the year, maybe two, maybe longer. And then LIV Golf came along. The Saudi riches didn’t land at his door in San Antonio, and Walker isn’t sure he would have been interested. “History is powerful and it’s what that doesn’t have yet,” he said. Walker watched from the sidelines, not begrudging anyone who chose to go to the rival league. What he didn’t realize was that for each player who signed up for LIV Golf — and was suspended by or resigned from the PGA Tour — it only helped him.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Shane Lowry posted a very relatable (and very hungover) response after winning the BMW PGA Championship

Shane Lowry enjoys a pint (or five). We assumed as much after the Irishman claimed the claret jug on Irish soil in 2019 and was spotted belting out Celtic classics in the pub soon after. We got a reminder this summer when, at the height of Beergate at Southern Hills, Lowry proclaimed “I’d probably still buy them” in response to the PGA Championship’s astronomical pilsner prices. But we got final, official confirmation on Monday morning when Lowry, hours removed from a big victory at the controversy-ridden, monarchy-delayed BMW PGA Championship, posted this selfie to Twitter.
GOLF
Golf Digest

No one has ever had a better buzz than Shane Lowry’s caddie in this hilarious first-drink, last-drink video following the BMW PGA Championship

As you may have already heard, Shane Lowry is your 2022 BMW PGA Championship winner. As you may have also heard, Shane Lowry was very hungover on Monday morning. What happened in those fateful hours between lifting the trophy at the Wentworth Club and waking up in the courtesy car bleary-eyed and dehydrated? Well, thanks to this hilarious first-drink, last-drink video of Team Lowry’s celebrations on Sunday night, we don’t have to guess.
GOLF
GolfWRX

2022 Fortinet Championship and Italian Open: Betting Picks & Selections

From sombre to enthralling, the BMW PGA Championship had the lot. After the nation stooped following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Wentworth had a job of getting golf excited about the final two days of a shortened flagship event – but delivered in spades. It took a bogey-free...
GOLF
Yardbarker

Shane Lowry Mic’d up over the weekend is one of the best things you will watch

The man from Offaly Shane Lowry had his first win in three years at the weekend at Wentworth and what a win it was, the Irish man beat his fellow country man and Jon Rahm by one shot, it was a cracking watch. DP World Tour released a video of the Irish man being mic’d up and it’s a great watch, see it below;
GOLF
The Associated Press

Carlos Alcaraz: 19, US Open champ, No. 1, unique

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz got out of bed Monday as a U.S. Open champion, as the No. 1-ranked player in men’s tennis at age 19 — and, truth be told, exhausted. “I woke up dead,” the Spaniard said through that already-familiar wide smile during an interview with The Associated Press that followed a Times Square photo shoot with his fingerprint-smudged first Grand Slam trophy. “So many tough days in a row. High intensity. High level,” said Alcaraz, the first man in 30 years to win five-setters in the fourth round, quarterfinals and semifinals and still come away with the title at Flushing Meadows. “I don’t know how I played so many tough and long matches.” By the end of that run, which included saving a match point during his 5-hour, 15-minute quarterfinal victory over Jannik Sinner, then a 4-hour, 19-minute semifinal victory over Frances Tiafoe, before Sunday’s 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 victory over Casper Ruud, Alcaraz was spent.
TENNIS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
198K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy