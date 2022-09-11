ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas jumps another six spots in latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

By Kendall Hilton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g176T_0hr9TmFI00

The Razorbacks took care of business against South Carolina in their SEC opener, but they got some help for some upset that happened around the country for the large leap in the coaches poll.

Head coaches around the country put the Razorbacks to No. 11, once again jumping six spots in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll for the second week in a row.

The 44-30 win over South Carolina again impressed the college football world. Our Taylor Jones believes that Arkansas can be the first team this season to defeat the evil empire – I mean Alabama – in a couple of weeks. And with Texas A&M suffering an upset loss Saturday following an unimpressive season opener, the Razorbacks will likely be the favorites in the September 24 matchup.

It’s not far-fetched to think that the Razorbacks can walk into the conference championship as the SEC West champs. They have enough time before the two-week stretch everyone has circled for the Razorbacks to clean up the penalties, but overall, this team is clicking with the right coach leading the way.

How did Arkansas' opponents do in Week 2?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23TDLB_0hr9TmFI00

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

