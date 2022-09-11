Fans were furious that DirecTV's NFL Sunday Ticket was down at the start of Week 1

For nearly 30 years, NFL fans have needed to turn to DirecTV to watch out-of-market games given the satellite provider’s exclusive deal with the league. And with all that experience hosting NFL Sunday Ticket, you’d think DirecTV would be able to handle the task of … well … showing games at the start of the season.

Think again. It’s an issue seemingly every year.

In what is expected to be DirecTV’s final year as the exclusive home of Sunday Ticket, fans were having trouble accessing the early Week 1 games with the app either showing log-in errors or blacking out every viewing option.

DirecTV, of course, had an entire offseason to make its tech functional, but the company knows that the package is leaving at the end of the season. And NFL fans are already feeling the impact of that neglect.

Amazon and Apple are seen as the early frontrunners to land Sunday Ticket next season, but as long as fans are stuck with DirecTV, they don’t seem happy with the unreliable service.

This was how Twitter reacted

It’s a Week 1 tradition that fans will be thrilled to see come to an end.