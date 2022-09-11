ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fans were furious that DirecTV's NFL Sunday Ticket was down at the start of Week 1

By Andrew Joseph
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GhKQq_0hr9TkTq00

For nearly 30 years, NFL fans have needed to turn to DirecTV to watch out-of-market games given the satellite provider’s exclusive deal with the league. And with all that experience hosting NFL Sunday Ticket, you’d think DirecTV would be able to handle the task of … well … showing games at the start of the season.

Think again. It’s an issue seemingly every year.

In what is expected to be DirecTV’s final year as the exclusive home of Sunday Ticket, fans were having trouble accessing the early Week 1 games with the app either showing log-in errors or blacking out every viewing option.

DirecTV, of course, had an entire offseason to make its tech functional, but the company knows that the package is leaving at the end of the season. And NFL fans are already feeling the impact of that neglect.

Amazon and Apple are seen as the early frontrunners to land Sunday Ticket next season, but as long as fans are stuck with DirecTV, they don’t seem happy with the unreliable service.

This was how Twitter reacted

It’s a Week 1 tradition that fans will be thrilled to see come to an end.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Directv#Nfl Sunday Ticket#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mina Kimes: 'Of course' Seahawks fans are booing Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson will probably retire with the Seahawks one day and all this ugliness will be long forgotten. For now, Seattle’s former franchise quarterback is public enemy No. 1 based on the reaction he got from the crowd at Lumen Field on Monday night. While it’s not a surprise to anyone who’s been following the story the last few years, a lot of pearls are being clutched by sports media over Wilson’s treatment.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Russell Wilson almost accidentally end his postgame interview with 'Go Hawks'?

It’s the thing Russell Wilson said at the end of every single interview with reporters over his 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks: “Go Hawks.”. So maybe it’s going to take a little time — especially with him IN Seattle for his first game against his old franchise, which he and the Denver Broncos lost — before he gets used to “Go Broncos, let’s ride.”
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeSean McCoy unleashes verbal tirade on Bill Belichick, shoots down GOAT talk

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy didn’t pull any punches when given an opportunity to lay into coach Bill Belichick and the struggling New England Patriots. Many in the football community believe quarterback Tom Brady won the debate of who deserved the most credit for the Patriots’ dynasty that spanned nearly two decades. Brady left the team in 2020 to join one of the league’s losingest franchises, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and won a Super Bowl in his first year there.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
198K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy