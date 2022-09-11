NFL fans crushed Tua Tagovailoa for his laughably bad first pass of the season

One of the biggest storylines heading into the 2022 NFL season is whether or not Tua Tagovailoa will be able to have what it takes to become the franchise quarterback the Dolphins hope he can one day be.

The biggest concerns so far in his career has been his arm strength and accuracy. His new wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, praised Tua over the offseason, calling him the most accurate QB in the league.

Well, Tua is playing the Patriots today in Miami and his first pass of the season was… not very good. At all. I’m not sure what happened here but he threw a bounce pass to nobody.

Check this out:

Yikes.

NFL fans had reactions.

Place your bets at BetMGM

Bet on the NFL legally online in AZ, IL, KS, LA, MI, MS, NV, NY, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, D.C., Ontario and elsewhere at BetMGM Sportsbook. 21+, see BetMGM.com for Terms and conditions apply. Bet now!