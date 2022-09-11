ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galloway, NJ

Galloway police release photo of woman who may have duped others

By Lynda Cohen
 3 days ago
A photo of a woman accused of duping a Galloway Township woman of $600,000 has been released in an attempt to find other potential victims.

During the investigation, investigators learned that many of the victims only spoke Chinese or limited English, Galloway police said. They hope the photo may help identify additional victims.

Wei Song, 59, and her boyfriend, 52-year-old Botao Liu, are accused of theft by deception in the alleged scam that promised “investment opportunities” and building up the victim’s credit, according to the affidavit of probable cause obtained by BreakingAC.

Both moved frequently, but were last known to be living in Egg Harbor Township, police said.

Min Wang invited the woman from Jilin, China, to stay with her family in Galloway Township after they became friends in 2014.

Over the next four years, Wang gave the woman she knew as Coco Li a total of $600,000 for “investment opportunities.”

But what the victim didn’t know was that Li was really Song, who had been in the country years after her temporary visa expired in 2010.

A year-long investigation by Galloway Township police led to the arrests of Song and Liu by the Bensalem Township Police Department.

The two are in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone who may have been a victim is asked to call Detective Timothy Giberson at 609-652-3705, ext. 386.

