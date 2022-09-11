ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff

Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Sunday Night News

Sunday night marks the first game of the regular season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to a report from PEOPLE, the wife of the legendary NFL quarterback won't be in attendance. PEOPLE reports that supermodel Gisele Bundchen will not be attending the Bucs' first game of...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Worried About Cris Collinsworth Tonight

Cris Collinsworth appears to be calling NBC's Sunday Night Football opener at less than peak strength. The longtime game analyst is in his usual spot in the booth alongside Mike Tirico for tonight's game between the Bucs and Cowboys at Jerry World. However, Collinsworth does not sound like his usual self.
NFL
The Spun

RGIII Has Interest In The Cowboys: NFL World Reacts

RGIII suited up against the Cowboys twice a year for three seasons during his time in Washington, but now it looks like the former Rookie of the Year would like to suit up for them. After Dak Prescott went down with a hand injury, Dallas was forced to turn to...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Makes Opinion On TJ Watt Very Clear

Golf personality and social media maven Paige Spiranac is also a football fan. She doesn't hide her love of the Pittsburgh Steelers. During Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Spiranac shared her affinity for Pittsburgh's reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. "TJ Watt deserves all the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Mitch Trubisky – Steelers Quarterback Status

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their week one matchup against the Bengals 23-20 in an overtime thriller. It was also our first taste of Mitch Trubisky running the offense. It was a lackluster performance but let’s dig into it a little bit. Is Mitch Trubisky the answer?. I will get...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL Fan Brawl Gets Bloody On Sunday Afternoon

The Lions-Eagles game on Sunday afternoon had no shortage of fireworks and that included fan fights. Multiple brawls inside Ford Field broke out during the game, one of which showed fans having blood all over them. One video inside the dome showed a Lions fan covering his bloody nose while...
DETROIT, MI
NFL

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Defenses

2022 · 0-1-0 The Steelers finished as the top scoring defense in Week 1, scoring 24 fantasy points against the high-powered Bengals offense. They recorded seven sacks, four interceptions and a fumble recovery, as well as scoring a touchdown. The loss of T.J. Watt is huge, but this defense has other playmakers on it such as Minkah Fitzpatrick. This week against a Patriots offense that struggled mightily in the preseason and in Week 1 and has a banged-up QB of its own. Fire them up this week.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers, T.J. Watt reportedly weighing options regarding injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers' win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday came with a significant cost when reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt exited the game late in the fourth quarter with an injury. As Watt was leaving the field in pain, he could clearly be seen telling trainers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL

Who will Cowboys tab to fill in for Dak Prescott? Eight potential QBs Dallas could consider

With the news that Dak Prescott is expected to be out multiple weeks with a fractured thumb on his throwing hand, the Dallas Cowboys now are in scramble mode. The team didn't even technically have a backup quarterback on the roster until Cooper Rush's late-week elevation to the 53-man roster. Rush ended up replacing Prescott for the final five minutes of the Cowboys' 19-3 Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
DALLAS, TX
NFL

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 2: Offenses to worry about, ones who should bounce back

There are always some surprises in Week 1. For starters, I did not expect to see the Dallas Cowboys limited to three points in the season opener. Dallas had the NFL's No. 1 offense last year but struggled mightily on Sunday night, resulting in a 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The offensive performance was concerning even before Prescott fractured his thumb. The fact that he'll be sidelined for at least the next month is downright frightening for this team. The Cowboys have several replacement options at QB, including current backup Cooper Rush, but I'm not sure how Dallas stays competitive without its star quarterback. Maybe by leaning on Ezekiel Elliott? Maybe.
NFL
NFL

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) expected to miss at least a few weeks

A season-opener on a sloppy field in Chicago cost the 49ers their starting running back. He likely won't be back in time for Week 2. Elijah Mitchell suffered a knee injury in San Francisco's 19-10 loss to Chicago on Sunday and is expected to miss a few weeks or more, depending on the results of a Monday MRI, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NFL

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Chargers-Chiefs clash on Prime Video

WHERE: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) Thursday night could get the ball in motion on two huge 2022 season races -- the AFC West battle and the MVP award. That’s because the division-rival Chargers and Chiefs are set to clash at Arrowhead Stadium to kick off Week 2, and that means we’re once again being treated to quarterback royalty.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL

NFL to Host Third Annual Madden NFL x HBCU Tournament

The NFL announced registration is now open for the third annual EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL x HBCU Tournament designed to reach students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) who have a passion for gaming and football. This year’s tournament is intended to maintain the tradition of providing students at HBCUs a chance to compete, while learning the intricacies of the business of sports through practical learning and job shadowing experiences at the NFL during Super Bowl LVII week in Glendale, AZ.
NFL

