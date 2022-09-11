Read full article on original website
Related
3 quarterbacks Cowboys can add to save season after Dak Prescott injury
Losing an ugly Week 1 game was bad enough for the Cowboys but an indefinite injury for Dak Prescott could have the team scrambling for a lifeline. The Cowboys came into the 2022 season worrying about preseason injury to Dak Prescott but he made it back in time to start in Week 1.
Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff
Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Sunday Night News
Sunday night marks the first game of the regular season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to a report from PEOPLE, the wife of the legendary NFL quarterback won't be in attendance. PEOPLE reports that supermodel Gisele Bundchen will not be attending the Bucs' first game of...
Look: NFL World Is Worried About Cris Collinsworth Tonight
Cris Collinsworth appears to be calling NBC's Sunday Night Football opener at less than peak strength. The longtime game analyst is in his usual spot in the booth alongside Mike Tirico for tonight's game between the Bucs and Cowboys at Jerry World. However, Collinsworth does not sound like his usual self.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cowboys Fans Fight Each Other During Loss to Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys fans brawled with each other during Sunday Night loss to the Bucs.
Report: Lamar Jackson Addresses Declining Contract Extension Offer
The Ravens quarterback confirmed that he declined an offer, but he said reported details of the offer were inaccurate.
RGIII Has Interest In The Cowboys: NFL World Reacts
RGIII suited up against the Cowboys twice a year for three seasons during his time in Washington, but now it looks like the former Rookie of the Year would like to suit up for them. After Dak Prescott went down with a hand injury, Dallas was forced to turn to...
Look: Paige Spiranac Makes Opinion On TJ Watt Very Clear
Golf personality and social media maven Paige Spiranac is also a football fan. She doesn't hide her love of the Pittsburgh Steelers. During Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Spiranac shared her affinity for Pittsburgh's reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. "TJ Watt deserves all the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Mitch Trubisky – Steelers Quarterback Status
The Pittsburgh Steelers won their week one matchup against the Bengals 23-20 in an overtime thriller. It was also our first taste of Mitch Trubisky running the offense. It was a lackluster performance but let’s dig into it a little bit. Is Mitch Trubisky the answer?. I will get...
Amy Trask: "If I'm the Cowboys, one person I take an IMMEDIATE look at is Cam Newton"
Amy Trask joined Ben & Woods on Monday morning! Listen here as Amy recaps Week 1 of the NFL season, what the Dallas Cowboys should do after losing QB Dak Prescott to injury in their 1st game, tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup, and more!
Look: NFL Fan Brawl Gets Bloody On Sunday Afternoon
The Lions-Eagles game on Sunday afternoon had no shortage of fireworks and that included fan fights. Multiple brawls inside Ford Field broke out during the game, one of which showed fans having blood all over them. One video inside the dome showed a Lions fan covering his bloody nose while...
NFL
Jerry Jones' message to Cowboys fans who already think season is over: I've seen 'David slay the giant'
Dallas Cowboys fans are already in the dumps after a Week 1 loss, which included a thumb injury to Dak Prescott that will force the quarterback to the sideline for at least the next several weeks. Adding to Dallas's depression was that the Cowboys didn't look good before Prescott got...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Defenses
2022 · 0-1-0 The Steelers finished as the top scoring defense in Week 1, scoring 24 fantasy points against the high-powered Bengals offense. They recorded seven sacks, four interceptions and a fumble recovery, as well as scoring a touchdown. The loss of T.J. Watt is huge, but this defense has other playmakers on it such as Minkah Fitzpatrick. This week against a Patriots offense that struggled mightily in the preseason and in Week 1 and has a banged-up QB of its own. Fire them up this week.
Yardbarker
Steelers, T.J. Watt reportedly weighing options regarding injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers' win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday came with a significant cost when reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt exited the game late in the fourth quarter with an injury. As Watt was leaving the field in pain, he could clearly be seen telling trainers...
NFL
Who will Cowboys tab to fill in for Dak Prescott? Eight potential QBs Dallas could consider
With the news that Dak Prescott is expected to be out multiple weeks with a fractured thumb on his throwing hand, the Dallas Cowboys now are in scramble mode. The team didn't even technically have a backup quarterback on the roster until Cooper Rush's late-week elevation to the 53-man roster. Rush ended up replacing Prescott for the final five minutes of the Cowboys' 19-3 Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
Offensive Player Rankings, Week 2: Offenses to worry about, ones who should bounce back
There are always some surprises in Week 1. For starters, I did not expect to see the Dallas Cowboys limited to three points in the season opener. Dallas had the NFL's No. 1 offense last year but struggled mightily on Sunday night, resulting in a 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The offensive performance was concerning even before Prescott fractured his thumb. The fact that he'll be sidelined for at least the next month is downright frightening for this team. The Cowboys have several replacement options at QB, including current backup Cooper Rush, but I'm not sure how Dallas stays competitive without its star quarterback. Maybe by leaning on Ezekiel Elliott? Maybe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL
49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) expected to miss at least a few weeks
A season-opener on a sloppy field in Chicago cost the 49ers their starting running back. He likely won't be back in time for Week 2. Elijah Mitchell suffered a knee injury in San Francisco's 19-10 loss to Chicago on Sunday and is expected to miss a few weeks or more, depending on the results of a Monday MRI, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
NFL
2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Chargers-Chiefs clash on Prime Video
WHERE: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) Thursday night could get the ball in motion on two huge 2022 season races -- the AFC West battle and the MVP award. That’s because the division-rival Chargers and Chiefs are set to clash at Arrowhead Stadium to kick off Week 2, and that means we’re once again being treated to quarterback royalty.
NFL
NFL to Host Third Annual Madden NFL x HBCU Tournament
The NFL announced registration is now open for the third annual EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL x HBCU Tournament designed to reach students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) who have a passion for gaming and football. This year’s tournament is intended to maintain the tradition of providing students at HBCUs a chance to compete, while learning the intricacies of the business of sports through practical learning and job shadowing experiences at the NFL during Super Bowl LVII week in Glendale, AZ.
Week 2 NFL power rankings: Buffalo Bills take over No. 1 spot, AFC dominates top five
Buffalo's Week 1 demolition of Rams causes changes at top spot as other AFC teams settle in right behind Bills.
Comments / 0