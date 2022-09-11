Poll Report: Oklahoma Rises in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll

The Sooners moved up to No. 6 in both rankings after their blowout win over Kent State on Saturday.

The Brent Venables era is off to a 2-0 start for Oklahoma after a 33-3 shutdown win over Kent State on Saturday night in Norman.

After a slow start on the scoreboard, Dillon Gabriel and the Sooners offense found their groove in the second half with the OU defense suffocating the Golden Flashes throughout the evening, never allowing them to reach the end zone.

As a reward for their efforts, Oklahoma saw an improvement in their ranking in both the USA TODAY Coaches Poll as well as the Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday.

The Sooners moved up one spot from No. 7 to No. 6 in both the coaches rankings as well as the AP’s selections, jumping Texas A&M after the Aggies’ stunning home loss to Appalachian State.

Marvin Mims Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

Taking over at the AP No. 1 spot is Georgia, with Alabama slipping down to No. 2 after their close call at Texas.

Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson round out the top 5. USC, Oklahoma State, Kentucky and Arkansas finish up the top 10.

Two other Big 12 teams land in the rankings with Baylor at No. 17 and Texas at No. 21.

The Coaches Poll, meanwhile, holds Alabama at No. 1 with Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson and Michigan landing 2-5.

Oklahoma State, USC, Michigan State and Kentucky then round out their top 10 in slots 7-10.

Oklahoma returns to action at 11 a.m. Saturday for their first road game at the unranked Nebraska Cornhuskers.