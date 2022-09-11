Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Political Leaders in Chicago don’t Talk to Each Other About a Shared Problem with MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Now is the time to spot monarch butterflies on their 3,000-mile migration through ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in LombardChicago Food KingLombard, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Secret menu exposed: Chipotle nixed the $3 TikTok-famous burrito hackJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
oakpark.com
Legendary 1962 Friars football team to mark 60th anniversary
In this modern era of Illinois high school football, younger fans and alumni are more likely to recall great Fenwick High School teams from the IHSA state playoffs era, which began in 1974. But older fans will fondly recall a dominant squad that took the field 60 years ago. The...
depauliaonline.com
DePaul Alum, Morgan Turner, lands multiple professional contract
Throughout DePaul women’s soccer program history, there have not been many players as successful in furthering their careers after collegiate ball as alumni Morgan Turner. The once All-Big East First Team member and fourth all-time goal scorer in DePaul school history has inked not one, but two professional soccer deals since graduating DePaul in June.
depauliaonline.com
Women’s soccer lose 2-1 heartbreaker to Loyola
DePaul women’s soccer lost to Loyola on Thursday, Sept. 8 by a score of 2-1. The Blue Demons played the Ramblers tough all game long, but a late go-ahead goal clinched the win for Loyola. “I have mixed emotions,” said head coach Michele O’Brien after Thursday night’s loss. “I’m...
First Football Game In Illinois History Between 2 Black Women Coaches Will Be Played In Chicago Thursday
PULLMAN — A Chicago high school football game Thursday will be the first in Illinois history between two Black female head coaches. Konesha Rhea is in her second season as the head football coach for DuSable High School. Jousecelyn Mayfield calls the shots for Christian Fenger High School. The two will bring their teams to Gately Stadium, 810 E. 103rd St., for a matchup 4:15 p.m. Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
depauliaonline.com
Op-Ed: 50 Years with no teeth, Title IX reform is long overdue
This letter is co-written and co-signed by a group of current and former DePaul students. They have requested anonymity. As the school year begins, we are in what is known as the “red zone,” the period from the start of the school year to Thanksgiving when over half of the sexual assaults that take place on college campuses happen.
Nazareth Academy coach suspended after attacking Marist player on sideline
LA GRANGE PARK, Ill. — A Catholic high school football coach was suspended after a video captured him attacking a player on the opposing team. Nazareth Academy, located in La Grange Park, played host to Marist High School on Friday. Late in the second quarter, Nazareth’s quarterback scrambles toward his team’s sideline and was tackled […]
depauliaonline.com
What should you do as a freshman in Chicago? DePaul upperclassmen and grads answer.
Moving to Chicago can be a daunting experience for some DePaul freshmen. For me, it was my first time living outside of a suburban environment. I didn’t know anybody in the city, and admittedly spent far too much time in the dorms and around the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Don’t make the same mistake I did – especially with most of us spending far too much time inside these last two years.
depauliaonline.com
How men’s fashion is forming at DePaul this fall
The fall quarter has begun at DePaul and young men are coming back in full force with their personal expressions through fashion. Returning and new students have shared what exactly they are wearing and why. As Chicago enters the fall season, layers are embraced and enjoyed. Say goodbye to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
depauliaonline.com
Connecting students with success: New BCC coordinator works toward building community
Ava Francis, the newest Black Cultural Center (BCC) coordinator, did more than just earn a degree at Texas A&M University; she found a passion while working in her school’s Office of Diversity. For four years, she learned the administrative side of diversity, equity and inclusion in higher education. But...
dominicanstar.com
DU Welcomes its Largest Freshman Class In History
To kick off the new school year, this semester Dominican officially welcomed the largest freshman class in history consisting of more than 600 students. While the official number won’t be confirmed until the September census report, an estimated 630 students made their deposits; surpassing 2016’s class made of 497 students.
dominicanstar.com
Fenwick Closes Sale and Agreement on Priory Campus
Fenwick High School and Dominican University officially closed their sale and agreement on The Priory on May 19. The Priory, Dominican’s additional campus down Division Street, was an asset to the University since it was purchased from the Dominican Friars religious order in 2002. Before President Glena Temple was...
4 Illinois Universities Land on U.S. News & World Report's ‘Best Colleges' List
Four colleges in Illinois have earned a spot on U.S. News & World Report's newest ranking of the 2022-2023 Best Colleges and Universities in the nation, with two of them landing among the top ten. The annual list, released Monday, evaluates 1,500 colleges and universities on more than a dozen...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Side Chicago church provides funds for those wanting a Christian education for their children
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2.We all know a private education is an expense many families can't afford, but now an incredible offer from a South Side school: free tuition.CBS 2's Shardaa gray explains how it's possible."We don't want you to decide between groceries or rent and a quality Christian education." That's the message Pastor John Boston the second wants South Side parents to know. "When you decide to register and take that leap, we're going to do everything we can to make sure you have access not just to reading, writing and arithmetic, but to value-based character-building education that...
depauliaonline.com
Surrealism through a new lens: Explore DPAM’s new art exhibits
DePaul Art Museum (DPAM) opened two new exhibits: “A natural turn” and “Solo(s),” Sept. 8th highlighting Latinx and BIPOC artists. These exhibits bring representation, through self exploration of the artist’s identities. “All of the artists are women and they are all exploring their own identities...
Sorry, Daylight Lovers: Chicago's Final 2022 Sunset After 7 p.m. is Almost Here
Hints of fall are in the air in the Chicago area, but one key indicator of the changing season is the fact that the sun is setting earlier with each passing day. And this week, the city is going to hit a key milestone in that process. At this point...
See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours
OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
Darren Bailey living in Hancock to 'immerse' himself in city he's repeatedly called 'hellhole'
Bailey has repeatedly called Chicago a "hellhole," and did so again on Tuesday.
Essence
Review: Unparalleled Luxury In The Heart Of Chicago’s Magnificent Mile
If you're wanting a five star luxury stay on your next visit to Chicago, here's why you need to stay at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago. If you’re planning a trip to The Windy City and you’re looking for a five-star luxury stay (in a prime location that’s close to everything), then The Four Seasons Hotel Chicago is the perfect hotel for you. The gorgeous hotel is located in the famous Magnificent Mile neighborhood, on one of the hottest shopping streets in Chicago, with unrivaled Lake Michigan and skyline views.
Chicago jazz legend Ramsey Lewis dies at 87
CHICAGO — Chicago native and jazz legend Ramsey Lewis has died at the age of 87. According to his Facebook page, he died peacefully at his home in Chicago Monday morning. Ramsey Lewis is survived by his wife Janet Lewis, his two daughters and three sons. “Ramsey’s passion for...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Joyce book a journey through city’s history
Jeremiah Joyce was always a complicated but brilliant and astute politician. I had the privilege as a community and City Hall reporter of getting to know him during a tumultuous political time in Chicago’s history. So I always saw him as a factor influencing the political events that swirled around the city and the region.
Comments / 0