Jack Antonoff, who has produced some of Taylor Swift’s most popular songs from “Out of the Woods” to “Lover,” has returned for her upcoming album “Midnights,” out Oct. 21. Antonoff appears prominently in a new behind-the-scenes video posted to Swift’s Instagram, with the caption: “The making of ‘Midnights.'” In the clip, the pair are seen working on music in Antonoff’s studio for Swift’s next record. The duo play around with keyboards and MIDI controllers, while Swift cuts vocal takes. An uncredited song snippet with the lyric, “It’s just the life you lead, but it’s yours,” soundtracks the video, but it’s unclear whether...

MUSIC ・ 16 MINUTES AGO