NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Cardi B returns to her old, Bronx school surprising students and staff with a $100k donationWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Eat Clean Bro's 9/11 Memorial BBQ Brings a Community Together for the 3rd Year in a Row - "We Haven't Forgotten"Bridget MulroyMonmouth County, NJ
12-Foot-Tall Puppet, Little Amal, Will Walk All Five Boroughs In NYC
Little Amal, a 12-foot-tall puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, has been traveling the world since July 2021. And for the first time ever, she will arrive in NYC. From September 14th – October 2, Little Amal will walk all five boroughs, beginning at JFK airport. The symbolic puppet has already traveled a sum of 9,000km around 12 countries and 85 cities. She represents “all children fleeing war, violence and persecution” delivering an urgent message to the world: “Don’t forget about us.” The remarkable puppet was built by Handspring Puppet Company, known for creating the puppets in the international hit play War Horse. Made from “robust but lightweight materials” such as cane and carbon fibre, Handspring had to ensure their creation could withstand traveling such intense distances. It takes an entire team of four puppeteers to operate Little Amal. Two puppeteers man her arms, one walks on stilts to support her back, and the last controls ‘the harp,’ which brings Little Amal’s face, head and eyes to life through a variety of strings.
bkreader.com
Aretha Franklin is Taking Over One of Brooklyn’s Most Famous Venues
Next month, The Kings Theatre will serve as the first stop on a nationwide tour celebrating Aretha Franklin, reports The Brooklyn Paper. The iconic Flatbush performance venue will kick off a 21-city tour paying Respect to one of America’s most beloved artists. For three nights, from Oct. 6-8, the...
fordham.edu
Mass of the Holy Spirit: ‘Bigger Than This Moment’
The Fordham community gathered on Sept. 11 to kick off the academic year at the annual Mass of the Holy Spirit on the Rose Hill campus. President Tania Tetlow asked those in attendance at the University Church to think about the meaning of the ceremony, both current and historic. “This...
Number of students in NYC classes jump with surge in migrants, officials say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — While Mayor Eric Adams has criticized a new cap on students in New York City classrooms, others say it’s sorely needed, especially now that enrollment has jumped with a surge of migrants in the city. A bill signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday limits the number of students per class […]
An Enormous Sushi Festival Is Coming To NYC This Weekend
True World Foods, one of the world’s largest seafood distributors, is bringing an enormous sushi festival to NYC this weekend. Following a two year hiatus, the True World Foods Expo 2022 will celebrate sushi and Japanese culinary culture. The event is expected to bring in nearly 2,000 New Yorkers, featuring around 50 food-related companies from the U.S. and across the globe. Delicious tastings will take place from various seafood offerings such as Bluefin tuna, yellowtail, sea bream, salmon, sea urchin, and scallops, to popular Japanese items like Hida wagyu (a prized variety from Japan’s Gifu Prefecture), matcha green tea, yuzu, wasabi, and nori seaweeds. For vegetarians, samplings of new plant-based products from vegan ramen to sake ice cream will be available.
architecturaldigest.com
Christina Ricci Lists Two-Family Brooklyn Townhouse for $2.4 Million
Christina Ricci’s real estate portfolio could certainly be described as diverse. The Yellowjackets star has owned various properties ranging from the highly distinctive Samuel-Novarro House, an architectural landmark designed by Frank Lloyd Wright’s son, to a humble Fort Greene townhouse near the bustling Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. The actor, who first received widespread acclaim in 1991 for her role as Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family, just put the latter on the market for $2.4 million, according to Dirt.
New York Artist's Film Captures Storm Before the Attacks on 9/11
Monika Bravo caught seven hours of footage from her perch on the North Tower, several hours before the 9/11 attacks.
News 12
Cardi B touts importance of education in return to her Bronx middle school; makes $100K donation
Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist Cardi B was at her old stomping grounds this morning – paying a visit to I.S. 232 in Morris Heights where she attended school. She, alongside Schools Chancellor David Banks, spoke about her experience in the public school system and the importance of education. She also announced a donation of $100,000 to the school.
NYLON
How Telfar's Rainbow Store Pop-Up Brought The It Bag Back Home
In the middle of New York Fashion Week, thousands of shoppers descended on Fulton Street in New York City this past Sunday, vying for a chance to take home one of the decade’s most-wanted accessories: a Telfar bag. It wasn’t the Fulton Street of Manhattan’s bastion of privilege, the Financial District, but rather Fulton Street in the historically-Black neighborhood of Downtown Brooklyn, where Telfar Clemens announced his eponymous brand would be popping up last week.
Washington Square News
The World Trade Center Man: 21 years after 9/11
Sept. 11 marks 21 years after the 9/11 attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C. and a field in Pennsylvania. Here at the September 11th Memorial and Museum, people have gathered this Sunday to honor those lives lost and look back at the past. The ringing of the bells and...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
The Angry Little Asian Guy In The Loneliest All-Night Deli In NYC - A 9/11 Memory
When the planes flew into The World Trade Center 21 years ago on this date, I was pretty close to the horror show that played out that day. I was living in New York City on 16th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues. I’ve heard it said that anyone that...
Meet the Brooklyn artist who painted Michelle Obama
NEW YORK - It's a height that most artists can only dream of: to be commissioned to paint a historic portrait of the First Lady of the United States. Six years ago, that honor was given to Brooklyn artist Sharon Sprung. In her Boerum Heights studio, Sprung told CBS2's Hannah Kliger about Michelle Obama's initial reaction when she saw the completed work."I really felt that she genuinely liked the painting and she noted certain things about it," Sprung says.So did the former president. "I want to thank Sharon Sprung for capturing everything I love about Michelle: her grace, her intelligence, and the...
fox40jackson.com
New York City homeless man sleeps on sidewalk with toaster oven, crisis worst ‘since Great Depression’
New York City sidewalks are showcasing a little shop of horrors. The humanitarian crisis of homelessness festers in broad daylight today just steps from the tourist-packed heart of Manhattan. One man slept on a sidewalk in the rain with trash, food and filth littered around him on West 43rd Street...
Wooden Escalators: A Miracle on 34th Street
New York is a rather unique city in that it offers so much to visitors and residents alike. At least a dozen features about the city that are famous around the world probably could come to your mind instantly — such as the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, or the Brooklyn Bridge, to name only a few…
anash.org
New ‘Kevutzah’ Welcomed With Joyous Dance
A large group of bochurim from Eretz Yisroel arrived in New York on Thursday night to spend the coming year in the ‘kevutzah’ program at 770. They were greeted enthusiastically by their peers, and immediately broke into a spirited dance.
untappedcities.com
7 Forgotten and Hidden Tunnels in New York City
Before it was demolished in 2014, the Goldwater Hospital complex on the southern end of Roosevelt Island was interconnected by a very long basement-level tunnel that ran like a spine under the hospital’s six buildings. The tunnel connected the hospital to a steam-generating plant that still stands. In 2015,...
15 uniquely New York habits people pick up after living here
Before anyone moves to NYC, they have a preconceived notion about what a New Yorker is like, what they do and what their lives are like on a daily basis. We all know those clichés—yelling “I’m walkin’ here” at offensive drivers, wearing all black (which is admittedly true), jaywalking in front of on-coming traffic—and other behaviors we’ve all seen New Yorkers doing that somehow they thought they might be exempt from once they move here.
Washington Square News
New state gun legislation isn’t enough, students say
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s new gun control legislation package, which went into effect this month, includes a law which prohibits the concealed carry of firearms in certain “sensitive” locations, such as educational institutions, places of worship and public transportation. The new legislation will not impact NYU’s Washington Square or Brooklyn campuses, but students are concerned about its efficacy.
This NY Pizzeria Ranks No. 1 In US, Ties For Best In World According To New Top 50 Listing
Those in search of America’s best pizza need look no further than New York City, according to a new ranking from 50 Top Pizza. The annual listing of the world’s top 50 pizza restaurants named Una Pizza Napoletana, located in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, as the best in the country.
Do It For The Birds: Fall Peak Migration Season Upon Us, Turn Off Outdoor Lights
We've shared this information before, regarding outdoor lighting and the negative impact it can have on bird migration, but experts have put out a reminder that fall bird migration is underway, and here's how you can do your part to help with light pollution. Lights Out Initiative, The Background. Earlier...
