Anacortes, WA

kpug1170.com

NEXUS extending grace period for applicants

BLAINE, Wash. – Travelers hoping to cross the U.S./Canada border using NEXUS are getting some good news this week. The Northern Light reports applicants for the expedited border-crossing program have been granted a five-year grace period to complete the interview process, an expansion from the previous two-year allowance. The...
BLAINE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds City Councilmember Laura Johnson resigns, effective Sept. 13

Edmonds City Councilmember Laura Johnson has resigned from the city council effective at noon Tuesday, Sept. 13. City Council President Vivian Olson said she received an email from Johnson on Sunday announcing her resignation. Johnson in late August announced via social media that she had sold her house in Edmonds...
EDMONDS, WA
kpug1170.com

Wildfire smoke continues to affect air quality in Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Wildfire smoke continues to affect air quality in Bellingham and other parts of Whatcom County, but a reprieve is coming soon. The Northwest Clean Air Agency reports air quality in Bellingham is currently “moderate.”. They advise that unusually sensitive people should limit outdoor activity and...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Smoke, fire danger creating big problems

Buckle up for active weather today: unfortunately, fire danger is spiking in a major way. Smoke has also pushed into Western Washington, leading to plunging air quality. Temperatures will near 90 degrees for many backyards. Fire danger starts dropping in the lowlands tomorrow but stays elevated over the Cascades through...
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Cooler weather and clearer skies on tap for Western WA

A series of wildfires throughout Washington state have caused air quality in the area to suffer, but more favorable weather conditions are ahead, according to meteorologist Cliff Mass. There is an upper-level pressure wave bringing clouds and a light sprinkle to the area, helping to clear out smoke from the...
WASHINGTON STATE
whatcom-news.com

NWCAA: Some Whatcom County areas could be spared the worse of the wildfire smoke

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Northwest Clean Air Agency (NWCAA) issued an air quality forecast this morning, Saturday, September 10th, in line with their current Stage 1 air quality burn ban in Island, Skagit and Whatcom Counties. Air quality is forecast Saturday to be UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY...
q13fox.com

2 kayakers rescued from tidal rapids in Deception Pass

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - Two kayakers were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped in tidal rapids under Deception Pass Bridge. North Whidbey Fire & Rescue marine division members conducted a high-risk rescue of two kayakers, who were seen on video getting pinned against the cliffside by tidal rapids. Rescue officials say...
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
My Clallam County

Main Port Angeles street shut down due to “agitated” man

PORT ANGELES – A man was arrested after an incident that led to closure of a main street in Port Angeles. About 12:45 yesterday afternoon, Port Angeles police were called to a report of a man “yelling, agitated, screaming and waving a firearm around” in the area of the Chevron gas station at First and Albert.
PORT ANGELES, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

8253 Skeena Way Blaine, WA 98230

Blaine Real Estate at 8253 Skeena Way Blaine, WA 98230. Description: The real estate listing at 8253 Skeena Way Blaine, WA 98230 with the MLS# 1994779 has been on the Blaine market for 1 days. This property located in the Birch Bay Village subdivision is currently listed for $224,900. GeoCoordinates:
BLAINE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene in Lynnwood: Alfy’s Pizza aftermath

The burned remains of Alfy’s Pizza show no signs of past birthday parties and sports banquets. The fire started around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. There were no injuries, and as of Monday, the cause is still being investigated,. The 1978 building was located at 4820 196th St....
LYNNWOOD, WA

