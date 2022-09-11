ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Rio, TX

Fox News

Border officers in Texas seize nearly $12 million in methamphetamine from tractor trailer

Border authorities in Texas seized the largest batch of methamphetamine at one port of entry valued at $11.9 million, the largest of its kind at that station, officials said. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers were at the Del Rio International Bridge on Monday when one sent the driver of a 2016 Kenworth tractor hauling a shipment of diesel tank reservoir containers for a secondary inspection.
Fox News

Arizona troopers discover 46 pounds of fentanyl pills during traffic stop

Troopers in Arizona uncovered 46 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills hidden inside the compartments of a car during a traffic stop, authorities said Friday. The incident happened on Aug. 24 on I-10 near Red Rock after a trooper stopped the driver of a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta sedan for moving violations, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
CBS News

Mexican cartels are killing Americans with fentanyl at "catastrophic" rates, DEA chief says

The head of the Drug Enforcement Administration said two Mexican cartels are behind the influx of fentanyl in the U.S. that's killing tens of thousands of Americans. "What we see happening at DEA is essentially that there are two cartels in Mexico, the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, that are killing Americans with fentanyl at catastrophic and record rates like we have never seen before," DEA Administrator Anne Milgram told "CBS Mornings" on Friday ahead of National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day. "Those cartels are acting with calculated, deliberate treachery to get fentanyl to the United States and to get people to buy it through fake pills, by hiding it in other drugs, any means that they can take in order to drive addiction and to make money."
psychologytoday.com

Update on “Gas Station Heroin” and Other Legal Drugs

Stopping the scourge of street drugs—and saving lives and livelihoods in the process—is a daunting task. They’re everywhere, including on gas station and convenience store shelves. But we’re seeing some successes in this fight, and it’s important to highlight those successes so we can build on them.
Fox News

Fentanyl in disguise: expert calls deadly opioid's presence a 'slow-motion chemical weapon attack'

Fentanyl is more frequently appearing in disguised forms like prescription pills and "rainbow fentanyl." Unsuspecting victims are also coming in contact with the illicit opioid, which is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and deadly in small amounts, on or in everyday objects, according to law enforcement agencies and other experts who have warned of the presence of fentanyl on cash bills and food products.
PUBLIC SAFETY

