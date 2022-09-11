A 73-year-old Anacortes man reported that he had been scammed out of about $2,450. On Friday, Sept. 2, the man told Anacortes Police that he had received a phone call from his supposed credit union advising that they needed his information due to a suspicious purchase in Georgia. He provided his card number, expiration date and security code and later discovered $2,450 missing from his account. His bank advised that they would investigate the theft, reimburse the funds and issue a new bank card.

ANACORTES, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO