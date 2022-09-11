ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anacortes, WA

1 injured in suspected gang-related shooting in Everett, police investigating

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police are investigating a suspected gang-related shooting early Monday morning that seriously injured one man. Deputies were called to reports of a shooting near 127th St SE and Third Ave SE around 1:15 a.m., and when they arrived they found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was treated and then transported to Providence Regional Medical Center in serious, but non-life threatening, condition.
kpug1170.com

Bellingham man sentenced for mother’s murder

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham man who shot and killed his mother late last year has been sentenced. 36-year-old Erich Abrams will spend over 21 years in jail followed by three years of probation, according to court documents. Abrams shot and killed his mother, Maryann Abrams, at her home...
My Clallam County

Main Port Angeles street shut down due to “agitated” man

PORT ANGELES – A man was arrested after an incident that led to closure of a main street in Port Angeles. About 12:45 yesterday afternoon, Port Angeles police were called to a report of a man “yelling, agitated, screaming and waving a firearm around” in the area of the Chevron gas station at First and Albert.
kpug1170.com

Transient man arrested after stabbing near Arne Hanna Aquatic Center

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A transient man remains behind bars after stabbing and robbing a person outside of the Arne Hanna Aquatic Center. Court documents state that officers spoke with the victim at Peacehealth St. Joseph’s Hospital on August 29th. The victim told investigators that the suspect accused him...
anacortesnow.com

Police Blotter, September 2 - 8, 2022

A 73-year-old Anacortes man reported that he had been scammed out of about $2,450. On Friday, Sept. 2, the man told Anacortes Police that he had received a phone call from his supposed credit union advising that they needed his information due to a suspicious purchase in Georgia. He provided his card number, expiration date and security code and later discovered $2,450 missing from his account. His bank advised that they would investigate the theft, reimburse the funds and issue a new bank card.
kpug1170.com

Drunk driver hits and kills man on sidewalk along Lakeway Drive

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham man faces a vehicular homicide charge for hitting and killing a man on the sidewalk along Lakeway Drive early Saturday. Police say 36-year-old Jacob M. Saville was intoxicated when he drove his pick-up truck off the road in the 1600 block of Lakeway at about 12:30 a.m.
KGMI

Work crews rescue two pets from house fire in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A house fire near Whatcom Falls Park prompted nearby work crews to take quick action. The Bellingham Fire Department said that the fire was reported around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13th, in the 2700 block of Alvarado Drive. Nearby HVAC service workers were able to...
kentreporter.com

Three people killed in two I-5 crashes in South King County

Three people were killed over the weekend in two separate crashes along Interstate 5 in South King County, one in Tukwila and one in SeaTac. At about 2:17 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, a 23-year-old Sequim died in a crash on southbound I-5 just north of South 216th Street in SeaTac, according to the Washington State Patrol.
