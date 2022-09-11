Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kpug1170.com
Man sentenced for running Whatcom County catalytic converter theft ring
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The gears of justice are slowly turning for a crime that takes just seconds to commit. A man arrested in 2019 for running a catalytic converter theft ring in Whatcom County has just been sentenced after pleading guilty. Court records state that investigators arrested Shawn...
q13fox.com
1 injured in suspected gang-related shooting in Everett, police investigating
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police are investigating a suspected gang-related shooting early Monday morning that seriously injured one man. Deputies were called to reports of a shooting near 127th St SE and Third Ave SE around 1:15 a.m., and when they arrived they found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was treated and then transported to Providence Regional Medical Center in serious, but non-life threatening, condition.
Bellingham man sent to prison for mother’s November 2021 shooting death
The man told police he and his mother had gotten into an argument before he shot and killed her, the court records show.
kpug1170.com
Bellingham man sentenced for mother’s murder
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham man who shot and killed his mother late last year has been sentenced. 36-year-old Erich Abrams will spend over 21 years in jail followed by three years of probation, according to court documents. Abrams shot and killed his mother, Maryann Abrams, at her home...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
My Clallam County
Main Port Angeles street shut down due to “agitated” man
PORT ANGELES – A man was arrested after an incident that led to closure of a main street in Port Angeles. About 12:45 yesterday afternoon, Port Angeles police were called to a report of a man “yelling, agitated, screaming and waving a firearm around” in the area of the Chevron gas station at First and Albert.
kpug1170.com
Transient man arrested after stabbing near Arne Hanna Aquatic Center
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A transient man remains behind bars after stabbing and robbing a person outside of the Arne Hanna Aquatic Center. Court documents state that officers spoke with the victim at Peacehealth St. Joseph’s Hospital on August 29th. The victim told investigators that the suspect accused him...
My Clallam County
Suspected arsonist arrested after multiple fires set in Port Angeles
PORT ANGELES – Tragedy was averted Saturday morning in Port Angeles when police officers apprehended a suspect they believe set multiple fires near Albert and 5th Streets. At the same time, dispatchers got another report of a hedge that was burning on the 400 block of 7th Street. One...
anacortesnow.com
Police Blotter, September 2 - 8, 2022
A 73-year-old Anacortes man reported that he had been scammed out of about $2,450. On Friday, Sept. 2, the man told Anacortes Police that he had received a phone call from his supposed credit union advising that they needed his information due to a suspicious purchase in Georgia. He provided his card number, expiration date and security code and later discovered $2,450 missing from his account. His bank advised that they would investigate the theft, reimburse the funds and issue a new bank card.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ifiberone.com
A former deputy was fired by Chelan County Sheriff's Office in 2019, so why is she still among the highest paid?
WENATCHEE - Chelan County payroll records show that former Sheriff's deputy Jennifer Tyler is currently one of the highest paid people on the county's payroll despite not having physically worked for the agency since 2019. So, what gives?. Tyler started receiving monthly checks in April 2021 after signing a second,...
36-year-old Jacob M. Saville Arrested In A Pedestrian Accident In Bellingham (Bellingham, WA)
The officials stated that at around 12:30 a.m. a collision occurred at the 1600 block of Lakeway Drive. Police found a Ford F 150 pickup truck knocked over a light pole. A 41-year-old man suffered severe injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Personnel with Bellingham Fire Department.
2 Bellingham Residents Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred on Saturday in which eight people were involved. The officials stated that the crash happened on the Interstate 5 express lanes near the Pike Street exit. A 2021 Jeep along with a 2016 Honda Civic stopped for traffic. A 1996...
Already convicted of 20 crimes and facing charges on 18 more, Whatcom man arrested again
Jail records show the man is being held in lieu of $125,000 bail after being arrested on suspicion of five new crimes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘We could hear it hissing from a good ways away,’ fire department says of Whatcom gas leak
Whatcom County fire personnel were called to the area at approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for an odor investigation.
kpug1170.com
Drunk driver hits and kills man on sidewalk along Lakeway Drive
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham man faces a vehicular homicide charge for hitting and killing a man on the sidewalk along Lakeway Drive early Saturday. Police say 36-year-old Jacob M. Saville was intoxicated when he drove his pick-up truck off the road in the 1600 block of Lakeway at about 12:30 a.m.
NTSB locates wreckage of floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has located the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the Puget Sound near Whidbey Island in early September. The floatplane was flying from Friday Harbor to the Renton Municipal Airport on Sunday, Sept. 4 when reports indicate it...
KGMI
Work crews rescue two pets from house fire in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A house fire near Whatcom Falls Park prompted nearby work crews to take quick action. The Bellingham Fire Department said that the fire was reported around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13th, in the 2700 block of Alvarado Drive. Nearby HVAC service workers were able to...
kentreporter.com
Three people killed in two I-5 crashes in South King County
Three people were killed over the weekend in two separate crashes along Interstate 5 in South King County, one in Tukwila and one in SeaTac. At about 2:17 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, a 23-year-old Sequim died in a crash on southbound I-5 just north of South 216th Street in SeaTac, according to the Washington State Patrol.
KING-5
Animated map shows extent of Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County
The fire was mapped by infrared flight on Sept. 12. The fire continues to threaten homes between Skykomish and Index.
KUOW
Go now (we’re serious), Snohomish County tells smoked-out residents near Bolt Creek fire
Residents near the Bolt Creek fire of Snohomish County were told to leave their homes, but just half have left. “We ask that they reconsider,” a county notice said on Sunday morning. “We need everybody’s help protecting lives today.”. A mandatory evacuation order was issued Saturday for...
Bellingham man injured in Interstate 5 wreck that stopped traffic Saturday afternoon
There was a collision blocking the right lane at Bow Hill Road, according to a 4:18 p.m. Tweet from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Comments / 1