Alabama Flags at Half-Staff for Dual Reasons
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release Saturday, September 10th for the flags being lowered to half staff. The release stated:
“In accordance with the President’s presidential proclamation, I am directing flags to be displayed at half staff on Sunday September 11, 2022 to honor and remember the nearly 3000 Americans that lost their lives on September 11 2001.
On the 21st anniversary of one of the most unconscionable tragedies in our nation’s history, we pay homage to the remarkable heroism of first responders, health care workers, service-members, and all those selfless citizens who leapt into action on that dark day and the days ahead for their fellow man. These egregious acts of terror were a defining moment for America and will forever be etched in our heart, our history, and our nation’s legacy of unifying to overcome the inconceivable. May we always remember and honor those who ran into harm’s way to help so many escape, as well as the selfless sacrifice of the extraordinary citizens on flight 93.
My hope and prayer for our country is that we never forget those who were lost and the sacrifices made in the days that followed. May God continue to bless those who mourn, those who were injured, and our courageous patriots in the United States of America.
The flag should remain lowered at half staff for the entire day on sudden Sunday, September 11 2022. The flags will then remain at half staff until sunset on the day of Queen Elizabeth interment.”
