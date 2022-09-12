ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Flags at Half-Staff for Dual Reasons

 4 days ago

September 11, 2022

Lee Evancho

Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release Saturday, September 10th for the flags being lowered to half staff. The release stated:

“In accordance with the President’s presidential proclamation, I am directing flags to be displayed at half staff on Sunday September 11, 2022 to honor and remember the nearly 3000 Americans that lost their lives on September 11 2001.
On the 21st anniversary of one of the most unconscionable tragedies in our nation’s history, we pay homage to the remarkable heroism of first responders, health care workers, service-members, and all those selfless citizens who leapt into action on that dark day and the days ahead for their fellow man. These egregious acts of terror were a defining moment for America and will forever be etched in our heart, our history, and our nation’s legacy of unifying to overcome the inconceivable. May we always remember and honor those who ran into harm’s way to help so many escape, as well as the selfless sacrifice of the extraordinary citizens on flight 93.
My hope and prayer for our country is that we never forget those who were lost and the sacrifices made in the days that followed. May God continue to bless those who mourn, those who were injured, and our courageous patriots in the United States of America.
The flag should remain lowered at half staff for the entire day on sudden Sunday, September 11 2022. The flags will then remain at half staff until sunset on the day of Queen Elizabeth interment.”

Aprildaybreak
4d ago

Just a reminder to the haters:Two days following the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II ordered the daily ceremonial parade to break a 600-year tradition to show solidarity with America in its time of great loss.Behind the gates of Buckingham Palace, for the first and only time in United Kingdom history, at the request of the Queen, the Coldstream guards were ordered to play The Star-Spangled Banner.

G-water22
4d ago

Idk what y'all yapping about21 years I remember where I was at At a lil corner store that rented VHS I was returning it I didn't turn TV on before I left at corner store he had TV on seeing the 2nd plane hit tower omg then seeing people jumping omg my Mom had a friend that would visit there I haven't heard from him since I wonder was he there I am an Born American Land of the Free the flag need to be half staff the whole month of SeptemberIJSI remember seeing videos of 1st responders hdn up stairs as survivors was hdn down they risk their lives to put out a fire and rescue survivorsBut they didn't know it was going to collapse like it didmy heart goes out to each and everyone who loses their lives and to the families who lost love ones y'all need to stop at least for today

wandafrmbama7
4d ago

But in a way I don’t think anything else should have to be shared with the thousands of Americans (I understand there was others inside killed BUT was it not the majority Americans, (firemen, healthcare workers, jpolice and others that were killed trying to save EVERYONE from everywhere) I do want to GIVE EVERYONE THAT WAS KILLED NO MATTER WHO or where they were from, IT. WAS THOse that HELPED IN ANY WAY AND SAY GOD BLESS ANYONE THAT LAID DOWN THEIRLIVES TRYING TO ESCAPE OR TRYING TO HELP OTHERS. OF THAT HORRIBLE MASS KILLING!!

