ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida Dips to No. 18 in AP Top 25 After Kentucky Loss

By Zach Goodall
AllGators
AllGators
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44bsPg_0hr9Q2oc00

The Gators slid six spots in the latest AP Top 25.

Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The Florida Gators dipped six spots from No. 12 to No. 18 on the Week 3 Associated Press Top 25 rankings following their 26-16 home loss to formerly No. 20 and now No. 9 Kentucky on Saturday night.

RELATED: Takeaways from Florida's collapse against Kentucky

It's been a turbulent ride in the AP Top 25 for Florida to begin Billy Napier's first season as head coach. The Gators began the year unranked, historically climbed to No. 12 following their upset victory over formerly No. 7 Utah in Week 1 only to slide into the latter half of the list after their loss to the Wildcats.

Florida is one of eight SEC teams featured in the Week 3 rankings, the sixth-highest ranked conference member of the group.

You can find the Week 3 AP Top 25 rankings in their entirety below.

1. Georgia (2-0)

2. Alabama (2-0)

3. Ohio State (2-0)

4. Michigan (2-0)

5. Clemson (2-0)

6. Oklahoma (2-0)

7. USC (2-0)

8. Oklahoma State (2-0)

9. Kentucky (2-0)

10. Arkansas (2-0)

11. Michigan State (2-0)

12. BYU (2-0)

13. Miami (2-0)

14. Utah (1-1)

15. Tennessee (2-0)

16. North Carolina State (2-0)

17. Baylor (1-1)

18. Florida (1-1)

19. Wake Forest (2-0)

20. Ole Miss (2-0)

21. Texas (1-1)

22. Penn State (2-0)

23. Pittsburgh (1-1)

24. Texas A&M (1-1)

25. Oregon (1-1)

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @ AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
City
Gainesville, FL
State
Arkansas State
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Outsider.com

Florida Gators: Top 10 Restaurants in Gainesville on Gameday

Outsider has teamed up with On3 to create the most in-depth Gameday guides. UF Gameday Guides: Restaurants | Bars | Activities | Tailgates | Parking | Watch Parties. On gameday, the Gators gotta eat. That doesn’t just apply to the football team taking the field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturdays. Fans visiting Gainesville are hoping to find some of the best gameday grub while in town to cheer on the football team. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville favorite Brownie Guy to close after owner Chris DeVeau’s death

Brownie Guy, a Gainesville staple, is closing its doors Monday following the death of its owner, Chris DeVeau Sept. 5. The store, located at 602 NW 75th St. Suite B near Newberry Square, will sell its final batch of brownies at 11 a.m. Monday, continuing until 10 p.m. or when it sells out. Purchases are cash only.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Top 25#Florida Gators Football#American Football#College Football#Wildcats#Sec#Clemson#Usc
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville Asian markets give customers a ‘taste of home’

For Gainesville residents who want to make tteokbokki, pancit, biryani or huǒguō, ingredients can be hard to find. Asian markets provide what several common U.S. grocery chains can’t: authentic flavor and, for many, comfort food. Some may be looking to break out of their comfort zone with...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

GPD investigates deadly crash on Archer Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly crash on Tuesday morning that happened on a major roadway in the city. Officers say the crash happened on Southwest Archer Road and Clark Butler Boulevard. They say an SUV and a motorcycle crashed. A man was killed...
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Action News Jax

Multiple vehicle crash in Penney Farms blocks all lanes

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported that a multiple vehicle car crash occurred in Penny Farms. According to a sheriff’s office Facebook post, the crash near State Road 16 and Paso Fino Road. Officers and Florida Highway Patrol troopers are at the scene, and all lanes are blocked.
PENNEY FARMS, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Amazon facility evacuated due to bomb threat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A law enforcement bomb squad was called out to an Amazon distribution facility after a bomb threat was made against the company. Employees were all evacuated from the facility in northwest Gainesville after a message was found written on a wall stating there is a bomb in the building.
GAINESVILLE, FL
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/florida

Comments / 0

Community Policy