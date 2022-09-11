Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Pennsylvania
Wilkes-Barre Citizens' Voice. September 13, 2022. Gambling enables state legislators to bring in revenue indirectly. By taxing gambling operations, politicians remove themselves a step from the people who truly pay the tax — gamblers who lose their money. Lawmakers originally approved a limited number of casinos for two purported...
WacoTrib.com
Prominent attorney Page Pate drowns off Georgia coast
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A prominent Georgia defense attorney who often provided expert legal analysis for news organizations covering high-profile cases drowned over the weekend while swimming in waters near his coastal home, a coroner said Tuesday. Page Pate, 55, worked for more than 25 years as a trial...
WacoTrib.com
New Mexico governor embraces US law on climate, health care
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The governor of New Mexico is using a visit to Washington to celebrate Democrats' flagship U.S. climate and health care bill and to advocate for addition federal wildfire relief. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she was traveling to Tuesday's celebration of the Inflation...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Missouri
Kansas City Star. September 12, 2022. Editorial: Missouri man committed a horrific crime. But execution is not justice — it’s cruelty. Little evidence suggests Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will spare the life of convicted cop killer Kevin Johnson, a Missouri death row inmate scheduled to be put to death this fall. Just last year, Parson ignored a plea from Pope Francis to stay the execution of an intellectually disabled man. We oppose Johnson’s pending execution, despite our revulsion at the gravity of his crime, and call on Parson to grant Johnson, of suburban St. Louis, clemency and end government-sanctioned violence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
Candidate spent $900k on signatures to get on Oregon ballot
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The independent candidate for governor in Oregon, Betsy Johnson, spent almost $900,000 to gather signatures to secure a place on the fall ballot. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that late Monday Johnson’s campaign reported it paid a Washington signature gathering firm $897,000. The former state lawmaker...
WacoTrib.com
Renewable energy to power new West Virginia industrial site
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A firm owned by billionaire businessman Warren Buffett has partnered with the state of West Virginia to buy land for use as an industrial park powered by renewable energy, Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday. Berkshire Hathaway Energy's BHE Renewables is purchasing and developing more than...
WacoTrib.com
Moth outbreak stresses trees in New Mexico forests
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An insect outbreak is believed to be causing conifer stands in some central New Mexico forests to lose their needles, further stressing trees amid an ongoing drought. Officials with the Cibola National Forest said Wednesday that Douglas fir, white fir and even some ponderosa pine...
WacoTrib.com
WVa lawmakers pass road, energy bills, will revisit abortion
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers swiftly passed bills during a Monday special session that would invest millions of dollars into road maintenance work and create a program to incentivize businesses that want to utilize renewable energy to come to the state or expand operations. As legislators wrapped...
RELATED PEOPLE
WacoTrib.com
Debate highlights Arizona utility regulator differences
PHOENIX (AP) — A debate among the four candidates seeking two seats on the commission that regulates Arizona utilities revealed sharp differences in their approaches to the job as the state adjusts to climate change and a shrinking water supply. The two Republicans on the November ballot for the...
WacoTrib.com
Safety board issues report on Kentucky pipeline explosion
JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (AP) — A 2019 pipeline explosion that resulted in one death and the destruction of five homes in Kentucky happened when the pipeline ruptured and released natural gas caught fire, the National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday. Fourteen other homes were damaged as the fire burned...
WacoTrib.com
Former Arizona mine inspector Joe Hart dead at 78
PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Hart, a businessman and former state lawmaker who served as Arizona's elected mine inspector for 15 years before resigning last year, has died, Gov. Doug Ducey' office announced Monday. Hart was 78 and died on Sunday, according to Ducey's office. The cause of death and...
WacoTrib.com
York wins Democratic primary for Delaware auditor
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Political newcomer Lydia York won Delaware’s Democratic primary for state auditor on Tuesday against embattled incumbent Kathy McGuiness, who is awaiting sentencing on criminal corruption charges. York, an attorney who was endorsed by the state Democratic party, had both outraised and outspent McGuiness during...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WacoTrib.com
Florida fines abortion clinic over 24-hour wait period law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida health officials are fining an Orlando abortion clinic $193,000 for violating a state law requiring a 24-hour waiting period before abortions are performed, according to a case assigned to an administrative judge Tuesday. The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration filed the complaint against...
WacoTrib.com
100 years after compact, Colorado River nearing crisis point
DENVER (AP) — The intensifying crisis facing the Colorado River amounts to what is fundamentally a math problem. The 40 million people who depend on the river to fill up a glass of water at the dinner table or wash their clothes or grow food across millions of acres use significantly more each year than actually flows through the banks of the Colorado.
WacoTrib.com
California governor opposes tax on rich in statewide TV ad
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants voters to reject a new tax on rich people that would pay for more electric vehicles in the nation's most populous state, warning in a new statewide TV ad that a measure on the ballot this November won't help the environment but is instead “one company's cynical scheme to grab a huge taxpayer subsidy.”
WacoTrib.com
Maine's 1st ski mountain restores historic name
BRIDGTON, Maine (AP) — Maine's first ski mountain — created when the Civilian Conservation Corps carved a single trail in 1936 — is reverting to its original name, Pleasant Mountain. Operators of what was known as Shawnee Peak for more than 30 years polled skiers about the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WacoTrib.com
Employees at timber company Weyerhaeuser strike over wages
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Employees who work for timber company Weyerhaeuser in Oregon and Washington are on strike, citing low wage increases and high health care premiums. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which represents more than 1,100 Weyerhaeuser employees, said employees walked off the job Tuesday, KOIN 6 News reported.
WacoTrib.com
How Texas is paying for border security push under Operation Lone Star
AUSTIN — How is Texas paying for its border security initiative?. In the state’s current two-year budget cycle, the tab for Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star already has topped $4 billion. With 11 months remaining in the cycle, it’s far from clear that state police and...
WacoTrib.com
New Massachusetts driver's license law faces repeal effort
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts voters will get the chance to decide whether the state should reject a new law allowing immigrants in the country illegally to obtain state driver’s licenses. The secretary of the commonwealth’s office announced late Friday that it had certified the signatures needed to put...
WacoTrib.com
TennCare: Update may have disclosed personal information
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Personal information for about 1,700 Medicaid recipients in Tennessee may have been disclosed during an update to a computer system, officials said. The update may have led to a limited number of people from one household to be able to view some information about individuals in another household that included some of the same people, a statement from TennCare said. The breach happened when a new application listed the name of a person who was already in another household, the statement said.
Comments / 0