Kansas City Star. September 12, 2022. Editorial: Missouri man committed a horrific crime. But execution is not justice — it’s cruelty. Little evidence suggests Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will spare the life of convicted cop killer Kevin Johnson, a Missouri death row inmate scheduled to be put to death this fall. Just last year, Parson ignored a plea from Pope Francis to stay the execution of an intellectually disabled man. We oppose Johnson’s pending execution, despite our revulsion at the gravity of his crime, and call on Parson to grant Johnson, of suburban St. Louis, clemency and end government-sanctioned violence.

